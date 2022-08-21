ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze in downtown San Jose

 3 days ago

Back-to-back fires kept San Jose firefighters very busy on Saturday.

Crews quickly extinguished a lunch-hour blaze off Hannah Street and Highway 280 in downtown San Jose.

Authorities said two structures were burning along the 500 block of Hannah St.

The call of the blaze came in around 12:40 p.m., according to the San Jose Fire Department.

The fire started in Los Gatos Creek but flames ran along a fence and ignited a woodworking shed and a house.

Hot weather complicated conditions.

Firefighters who responded had just put out another fire not far away.

"They got back to the station, got their gear rechecked and were quickly dispatched to this fire, so they didn't have a break between two second-alarm fires," said Captain Sean Lovens with the San Jose Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Injuries have been reported but not specified.

