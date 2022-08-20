ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Here’s your first look at the Ironheart armor in ‘Black Panther 2’

So much of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been shrouded in secrecy, and fans have been reliant mostly on leaks to get glimpses at the new film. Well, Today is no different. Marvel is going big on the legacy heroes, with Sam Wilson replacing Steve Rogers as Captain America, She-Hulk...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Star Wars’ fans think a popular character played by a beloved actor is unappreciated

The Star Wars sequel trilogy has been wrapped up for nearly two years, but some wounds never heal. Critics of the series have long bemoaned that many characters in the series ended up underutilized, and many fans feel like their favorites from the first movie, The Force Awakens, found little resolution by the end of the trilogy. But a recent Reddit post is shouting out one of the more popular characters, played by one of the biggest actors working today.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hulk
wegotthiscovered.com

MCU fan thinks they’ve found the Guardians of the Galaxy’s successors

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are gearing up for a teary goodbye next year, as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was confirmed by director James Gunn to be the final arc in the story of the Guardians. Whether that means the characters will be gone for good, we can’t know for sure, but for the sake of one’s emotions, it’s best to err on the side of caution.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Who is Rickon Stark in ‘House of the Dragon’ and how is he related to the ‘Game of Thrones’ Stark family?

This article contains spoilers for the first episode of House of the Dragon. The first episode of the highly anticipated prequel to Game of Thrones is finally here, with House of the Dragon premiering on HBO. The first episode of the series introduced us to the cast of characters which included many of the Noble Houses from Game of Thrones like the ruling Targaryens, along with some new houses like the Velaryons.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#She Hulk#People Like Us
wegotthiscovered.com

John Boyega says he will not be returning to the ‘Star Wars’ franchise

John Boyega has publicly confirmed that he has no intentions of returning to the galaxy of Star Wars, despite fan calls for a return. A breakout star of the sequel trilogy, Boyega has announced his plans to distance himself from the franchise that got him mainstream recognition. Cast alongside fellow English actor Daisy Ridley, and Oscar Isaac, as part of the three new faces of the trilogy, it seems like he’s more than happy to leave it at just the three films.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans go nuts for first glimpse at ‘The Last of Us’

HBO’s adaptation of The Last of Us could be the show that finally breaks the curse of the video game adaptation. After pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into its production HBO clearly has high hopes for Naughty Dog’s post-apocalyptic adventure. Now, after months of looking at images from the massive shoot (the largest television production in Canadian history!), we finally have a glimpse of Joel and Ellie in action.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans heap praise on one of TV’s scariest best kept secrets

For media enthusiasts who don’t belong to the subsection of fans who get their kicks out of scares and cold sweats, one’s fascination with horror content may seem especially bizarre. Rest assured, however, that they too are no strangers to steering away from certain fears, namely the realization that they may never get to consume all the great horror content that has graced us over the last century; indeed, it is likely that you will die without having experienced every story you would have enjoyed.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
wegotthiscovered.com

Move over, Avengers: Marvel diehards already know which superhero group they want next

There’s already some deep-cut Marvel characters who’ve made their way into live-action, and fans have already picked the next super-group they want: Alpha Flight. In the world of Marvel Comics there is a near endless list of teams. You’ve got the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, Guardians of the Galaxy, Midnight Suns, the Defenders, and then, Alpha Flight. A team of almost entirely Canadians, they’re now top of a few fans’ wishlists for future MCU films.
COMICS
wegotthiscovered.com

A suspiciously familiar fantasy strikes while the iron is hot on streaming

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last little while, or avoiding any and all forms of entertainment and/or media that’s beamed directly into your eyes, then you’ll be fully aware that a little series called House of the Dragon debuted last night on HBO. Suspiciously enough, the very familiar-sounding fantasy feature Fire and Ice: The Dragon Chronicles has made a huge splash on Warner Bros. Discovery’s in-house streaming service at exactly the same time.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Streaming fans beamed up by a sci-fi that got brutally roasted by viewers

The VOD market is awash with bargain basement movies of every genre, and most of them have thoroughly on-the-nose titles that let you know exactly what you’re letting yourself in for. It may have been deemed as an affront to the good name of cinema, but at least Alien Conquest doesn’t pull any punches when it comes to teasing its plot.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

An action thriller everyone seems to hate hunts down a spot on the streaming Top 10

The world of B-tier action thrillers is awash with titles that are hardly barometers of cinematic excellence, with a deluge of hard-hitting genre flicks arriving on what feels like a weekly basis. However, this year’s Hunting Ava Bravo has reached rarefied air that many of its peers can only dream of, by becoming one of the most popular titles on a major streaming service.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans call out the MCU’s rare casting missteps, and it’s hard to argue

For the most part, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been largely impeccable when it comes to casting, whether we’re talking the marquee superheroes that play major roles in blockbuster movies and Disney Plus shows, or the smaller supporting parts that help thread the mythology together. Of course, there are...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Neil Gaiman sabotaged an awful ‘The Sandman’ movie by leaking the script online

Hollywood has been trying to adapt Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman for decades. That long wait was worth it, as Netflix’s faithful adaptation of the comics (under Gaiman’s watchful eye) is everything fans dreamed of, bringing the story we know and love to live-action with a few sensible tweaks and alterations.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Diego Luna says ‘Andor’ is a show about regular people just trying to survive

Andor star Diego Luna says that the series will be about people who are just trying to survive. In the prequel series to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Luna plays Cassian Andor, a thief who’s inspired to join the Rebellion once the Empire starts laying its claim across the galaxy. It will also follow a cast of characters willing to put their lives on the line for what they believe in.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy