Here’s your first look at the Ironheart armor in ‘Black Panther 2’
So much of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been shrouded in secrecy, and fans have been reliant mostly on leaks to get glimpses at the new film. Well, Today is no different. Marvel is going big on the legacy heroes, with Sam Wilson replacing Steve Rogers as Captain America, She-Hulk...
‘Star Wars’ fans think a popular character played by a beloved actor is unappreciated
The Star Wars sequel trilogy has been wrapped up for nearly two years, but some wounds never heal. Critics of the series have long bemoaned that many characters in the series ended up underutilized, and many fans feel like their favorites from the first movie, The Force Awakens, found little resolution by the end of the trilogy. But a recent Reddit post is shouting out one of the more popular characters, played by one of the biggest actors working today.
Fans point out that ‘She-Hulk’ critics are in for a shock when they discover ‘X-Men’
If there’s one particular sentence that sums up the reactionary response to every new Marvel show, especially She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel, it’s that the MCU got “political”, and now fans are wondering how some may react to the X-Men. She-Hulk has seen a small minority of...
‘She-Hulk’ stans are stomping on those calling the series ‘woke’ and ‘anti-men’
It’s no secret that the non-male stars of any major movie franchise are subjected to online discrimination, but, following the release of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Marvel fans are putting their foot down as misogynistic reviews of the character begin to circulate. This recent bout of discourse seemed to...
MCU fan thinks they’ve found the Guardians of the Galaxy’s successors
Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are gearing up for a teary goodbye next year, as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was confirmed by director James Gunn to be the final arc in the story of the Guardians. Whether that means the characters will be gone for good, we can’t know for sure, but for the sake of one’s emotions, it’s best to err on the side of caution.
‘House of the Dragon’ fans think one scene from the show’s premiere was more gruesome than all of ‘Game of Thrones
Warning: This article contains spoilers for episode one of House of the Dragon. The time has finally come: House of the Dragon, the prequel series to Game of Thrones, has finally landed on HBO Max, and the internet has been set ablaze. The premiere episode of the season took us...
Who is Rickon Stark in ‘House of the Dragon’ and how is he related to the ‘Game of Thrones’ Stark family?
This article contains spoilers for the first episode of House of the Dragon. The first episode of the highly anticipated prequel to Game of Thrones is finally here, with House of the Dragon premiering on HBO. The first episode of the series introduced us to the cast of characters which included many of the Noble Houses from Game of Thrones like the ruling Targaryens, along with some new houses like the Velaryons.
A solid action movie that launched an atrocious franchise brawls with the Netflix charts
Any moderately successful action movie is destined to either launch a money-spinning franchise, or to be cast out of multiplexes forever in favor of terrible VOD sequels. Unfortunately, the first-time clash of genre icons Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger in Escape Plan ended up taking the latter path. The pair...
A lackluster horror hit that favors gore over scares haunts the streaming Top 5
Plenty of horror movies have successfully balanced blood, guts, and gore with genuine frights and atmosphere, but it’s often too easy to lean into the former at the expense of the latter, something 2022’s Ghost Ship knows all too well. Ironically, the original screenplay was penned as a...
John Boyega says he will not be returning to the ‘Star Wars’ franchise
John Boyega has publicly confirmed that he has no intentions of returning to the galaxy of Star Wars, despite fan calls for a return. A breakout star of the sequel trilogy, Boyega has announced his plans to distance himself from the franchise that got him mainstream recognition. Cast alongside fellow English actor Daisy Ridley, and Oscar Isaac, as part of the three new faces of the trilogy, it seems like he’s more than happy to leave it at just the three films.
Fans go nuts for first glimpse at ‘The Last of Us’
HBO’s adaptation of The Last of Us could be the show that finally breaks the curse of the video game adaptation. After pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into its production HBO clearly has high hopes for Naughty Dog’s post-apocalyptic adventure. Now, after months of looking at images from the massive shoot (the largest television production in Canadian history!), we finally have a glimpse of Joel and Ellie in action.
Horror fans heap praise on one of TV’s scariest best kept secrets
For media enthusiasts who don’t belong to the subsection of fans who get their kicks out of scares and cold sweats, one’s fascination with horror content may seem especially bizarre. Rest assured, however, that they too are no strangers to steering away from certain fears, namely the realization that they may never get to consume all the great horror content that has graced us over the last century; indeed, it is likely that you will die without having experienced every story you would have enjoyed.
Move over, Avengers: Marvel diehards already know which superhero group they want next
There’s already some deep-cut Marvel characters who’ve made their way into live-action, and fans have already picked the next super-group they want: Alpha Flight. In the world of Marvel Comics there is a near endless list of teams. You’ve got the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, Guardians of the Galaxy, Midnight Suns, the Defenders, and then, Alpha Flight. A team of almost entirely Canadians, they’re now top of a few fans’ wishlists for future MCU films.
A suspiciously familiar fantasy strikes while the iron is hot on streaming
Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last little while, or avoiding any and all forms of entertainment and/or media that’s beamed directly into your eyes, then you’ll be fully aware that a little series called House of the Dragon debuted last night on HBO. Suspiciously enough, the very familiar-sounding fantasy feature Fire and Ice: The Dragon Chronicles has made a huge splash on Warner Bros. Discovery’s in-house streaming service at exactly the same time.
Streaming fans beamed up by a sci-fi that got brutally roasted by viewers
The VOD market is awash with bargain basement movies of every genre, and most of them have thoroughly on-the-nose titles that let you know exactly what you’re letting yourself in for. It may have been deemed as an affront to the good name of cinema, but at least Alien Conquest doesn’t pull any punches when it comes to teasing its plot.
An action thriller everyone seems to hate hunts down a spot on the streaming Top 10
The world of B-tier action thrillers is awash with titles that are hardly barometers of cinematic excellence, with a deluge of hard-hitting genre flicks arriving on what feels like a weekly basis. However, this year’s Hunting Ava Bravo has reached rarefied air that many of its peers can only dream of, by becoming one of the most popular titles on a major streaming service.
Fans call out the MCU’s rare casting missteps, and it’s hard to argue
For the most part, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been largely impeccable when it comes to casting, whether we’re talking the marquee superheroes that play major roles in blockbuster movies and Disney Plus shows, or the smaller supporting parts that help thread the mythology together. Of course, there are...
Forget ‘The Sandman,’ it’s Keanu Reeves’ Constantine fans want to celebrate
Given that he’s been the subject of much speculation surrounding his involvement in both Marvel and DC’s shared universes, it still stings for fans that Keanu Reeves’ Constantine didn’t get the sequels it deserved. Sure, talk of a second installment has emerged every now and again...
Neil Gaiman sabotaged an awful ‘The Sandman’ movie by leaking the script online
Hollywood has been trying to adapt Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman for decades. That long wait was worth it, as Netflix’s faithful adaptation of the comics (under Gaiman’s watchful eye) is everything fans dreamed of, bringing the story we know and love to live-action with a few sensible tweaks and alterations.
Diego Luna says ‘Andor’ is a show about regular people just trying to survive
Andor star Diego Luna says that the series will be about people who are just trying to survive. In the prequel series to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Luna plays Cassian Andor, a thief who’s inspired to join the Rebellion once the Empire starts laying its claim across the galaxy. It will also follow a cast of characters willing to put their lives on the line for what they believe in.
