ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s trashy new series shrugs off bad reviews to reach the Top 10 in 82 countries

The promise of a slick and polished Netflix original is often more than enough to guarantee big viewership numbers, at least for the first few days the project in question is available. Following in the footsteps of the maligned Resident Evil, Netflix’s latest slab of blockbuster trash TV has proven to be a certifiable smash hit, with Echoes tearing it up on the most-watched charts.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: ‘Sins of Our Mother’ reveals Netflix’s latest true crime docuseries

Netflix is here to hook you in with its latest true crime docuseries, Sins of Our Mother. Sins of Our Mother follows the story of what appears to be a picture-perfect family unit with a devoted mother of three, Lori Vallow, at its center. But something changes for the worst over the course of three years, with Lori now in jail awaiting a trial for conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder. Lori’s charges are in connection to the deaths of her fourth husband, her fifth husband’s wife, and her two youngest children.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Decider.com

Hillary Clinton Admits Her Choice to Stay in Her Marriage Isn’t “Right for Everybody” in Apple TV+’s ‘Gutsy’ Trailer

Hillary Clinton‘s new TV series Gutsy celebrates bravery in women, and Clinton herself is sharing one of her most daring choices in a newly released trailer for the Apple TV+ show. Clinton, who created the show with her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, travels across the country in Gutsy to meet and learn from other influential women. During a conversation with Rev. Whittney Ijanaten featured in today’s first look at Gutsy, Hillary reveals her “gutsiest” moment. “You have a marriage that has been on public display since the beginning. You said the gutsiest thing you ever did was stay in your marriage,” Ijanaten, who officiates weddings,...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans heap praise on one of TV’s scariest best kept secrets

For media enthusiasts who don’t belong to the subsection of fans who get their kicks out of scares and cold sweats, one’s fascination with horror content may seem especially bizarre. Rest assured, however, that they too are no strangers to steering away from certain fears, namely the realization that they may never get to consume all the great horror content that has graced us over the last century; indeed, it is likely that you will die without having experienced every story you would have enjoyed.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Star Wars’ fans think a popular character played by a beloved actor is unappreciated

The Star Wars sequel trilogy has been wrapped up for nearly two years, but some wounds never heal. Critics of the series have long bemoaned that many characters in the series ended up underutilized, and many fans feel like their favorites from the first movie, The Force Awakens, found little resolution by the end of the trilogy. But a recent Reddit post is shouting out one of the more popular characters, played by one of the biggest actors working today.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Neil Gaiman supports ‘The Sandman’ fan cast for missing Endless sibling

The Sandman season one did a great job of seeding future plotlines, leaving fans eager to meet various characters that were obliquely referenced in this first batch of episodes but were not shown on screen. At the top of the pile is the mysterious “Prodigal,” the seventh Endless sibling who is revealed to have vanished long before the events of the series begin.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
wegotthiscovered.com

‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ star Virginia Patton Moss dies at 97

Virginia Patton Moss, the actress who played Harry Bailey’s wife in the generational Christmas-themed movie It’s a Wonderful Life, has passed away at the age of 97. Moss passed from natural causes on Aug. 18, according to her obituary Moss only acted for a brief period before retiring from the vocation in 1949 to focus on her husband and raising a family. She appeared in four movies following It’s a Wonderful Life, including her only starring role in a movie called Black Eagle.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Streaming fans beamed up by a sci-fi that got brutally roasted by viewers

The VOD market is awash with bargain basement movies of every genre, and most of them have thoroughly on-the-nose titles that let you know exactly what you’re letting yourself in for. It may have been deemed as an affront to the good name of cinema, but at least Alien Conquest doesn’t pull any punches when it comes to teasing its plot.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Streaming crowds confront a star-studded psychological mystery that tanked hard

On the surface, there were plenty of reasons to be curiously excited for writer and director Gilles Paquet-Brenner’s 2015 mystery thriller Dark Places. Adapted from the novel of the same name by Gillian Flynn, the big screen version of the story arrived in theaters less than a year after David Fincher’s Gone Girl had turned the author’s source material into a riveting, character-driven thriller that found major critical and commercial success.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

MCU fans have plenty to say after upgraded ‘Ironheart’ armor emerges online

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were thrilled beyond belief when set photos revealed that Disney Plus series Ironheart had built a full-size practical costume for Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams to use as she battled crime during the nascent stages of her crimefighting career, alleviating concerns that Phase Four’s inconsistent CGI could become a factor once more.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Star Wars’ fans still aren’t done debating the Holdo maneuver

It’s been five years since Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and many fans just can’t let go. Somewhere on the internet, there will always be fevered debate on Rian Johnson’s take on Luke Skywalker or his attempt to “democratize” the Force. However, there’s one scene in particular that drives fans of tactical realism in interstellar space combat nuts.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy