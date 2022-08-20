Read full article on original website
Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In September 2022
Movies! TV shows! Messy reality show reunions!
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s trashy new series shrugs off bad reviews to reach the Top 10 in 82 countries
The promise of a slick and polished Netflix original is often more than enough to guarantee big viewership numbers, at least for the first few days the project in question is available. Following in the footsteps of the maligned Resident Evil, Netflix’s latest slab of blockbuster trash TV has proven to be a certifiable smash hit, with Echoes tearing it up on the most-watched charts.
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch: Netflix wishes you sweet dreams, via Kevin Hart being attacked by a lion
Netflix is getting really creative with its promotional material it would appear. In the case of their upcoming release Me Time, starring Kevin Hart, Regina Hall, and Mark Whalberg, the streaming giant dropped a soothing, sleep-inducing promo video over on Twitter, but it would seem Hart did not get the message.
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch: ‘Sins of Our Mother’ reveals Netflix’s latest true crime docuseries
Netflix is here to hook you in with its latest true crime docuseries, Sins of Our Mother. Sins of Our Mother follows the story of what appears to be a picture-perfect family unit with a devoted mother of three, Lori Vallow, at its center. But something changes for the worst over the course of three years, with Lori now in jail awaiting a trial for conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder. Lori’s charges are in connection to the deaths of her fourth husband, her fifth husband’s wife, and her two youngest children.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ fans think one scene from the show’s premiere was more gruesome than all of ‘Game of Thrones
Warning: This article contains spoilers for episode one of House of the Dragon. The time has finally come: House of the Dragon, the prequel series to Game of Thrones, has finally landed on HBO Max, and the internet has been set ablaze. The premiere episode of the season took us...
Hillary Clinton Admits Her Choice to Stay in Her Marriage Isn’t “Right for Everybody” in Apple TV+’s ‘Gutsy’ Trailer
Hillary Clinton‘s new TV series Gutsy celebrates bravery in women, and Clinton herself is sharing one of her most daring choices in a newly released trailer for the Apple TV+ show. Clinton, who created the show with her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, travels across the country in Gutsy to meet and learn from other influential women. During a conversation with Rev. Whittney Ijanaten featured in today’s first look at Gutsy, Hillary reveals her “gutsiest” moment. “You have a marriage that has been on public display since the beginning. You said the gutsiest thing you ever did was stay in your marriage,” Ijanaten, who officiates weddings,...
wegotthiscovered.com
A solid action movie that launched an atrocious franchise brawls with the Netflix charts
Any moderately successful action movie is destined to either launch a money-spinning franchise, or to be cast out of multiplexes forever in favor of terrible VOD sequels. Unfortunately, the first-time clash of genre icons Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger in Escape Plan ended up taking the latter path. The pair...
wegotthiscovered.com
A lackluster horror hit that favors gore over scares haunts the streaming Top 5
Plenty of horror movies have successfully balanced blood, guts, and gore with genuine frights and atmosphere, but it’s often too easy to lean into the former at the expense of the latter, something 2022’s Ghost Ship knows all too well. Ironically, the original screenplay was penned as a...
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans heap praise on one of TV’s scariest best kept secrets
For media enthusiasts who don’t belong to the subsection of fans who get their kicks out of scares and cold sweats, one’s fascination with horror content may seem especially bizarre. Rest assured, however, that they too are no strangers to steering away from certain fears, namely the realization that they may never get to consume all the great horror content that has graced us over the last century; indeed, it is likely that you will die without having experienced every story you would have enjoyed.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans think a popular character played by a beloved actor is unappreciated
The Star Wars sequel trilogy has been wrapped up for nearly two years, but some wounds never heal. Critics of the series have long bemoaned that many characters in the series ended up underutilized, and many fans feel like their favorites from the first movie, The Force Awakens, found little resolution by the end of the trilogy. But a recent Reddit post is shouting out one of the more popular characters, played by one of the biggest actors working today.
14 People Who Had A Much Worse Week Than You, Me, Or Anyone
Featuring cookies, a grandma, a clam chowder popsicle, and so much more.
wegotthiscovered.com
Neil Gaiman supports ‘The Sandman’ fan cast for missing Endless sibling
The Sandman season one did a great job of seeding future plotlines, leaving fans eager to meet various characters that were obliquely referenced in this first batch of episodes but were not shown on screen. At the top of the pile is the mysterious “Prodigal,” the seventh Endless sibling who is revealed to have vanished long before the events of the series begin.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ star Virginia Patton Moss dies at 97
Virginia Patton Moss, the actress who played Harry Bailey’s wife in the generational Christmas-themed movie It’s a Wonderful Life, has passed away at the age of 97. Moss passed from natural causes on Aug. 18, according to her obituary Moss only acted for a brief period before retiring from the vocation in 1949 to focus on her husband and raising a family. She appeared in four movies following It’s a Wonderful Life, including her only starring role in a movie called Black Eagle.
wegotthiscovered.com
Streaming fans beamed up by a sci-fi that got brutally roasted by viewers
The VOD market is awash with bargain basement movies of every genre, and most of them have thoroughly on-the-nose titles that let you know exactly what you’re letting yourself in for. It may have been deemed as an affront to the good name of cinema, but at least Alien Conquest doesn’t pull any punches when it comes to teasing its plot.
wegotthiscovered.com
Streaming crowds confront a star-studded psychological mystery that tanked hard
On the surface, there were plenty of reasons to be curiously excited for writer and director Gilles Paquet-Brenner’s 2015 mystery thriller Dark Places. Adapted from the novel of the same name by Gillian Flynn, the big screen version of the story arrived in theaters less than a year after David Fincher’s Gone Girl had turned the author’s source material into a riveting, character-driven thriller that found major critical and commercial success.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Rings of Power’ showrunners reveal which characters wove their way into the story
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power takes audiences back to Middle-earth, a high fantasy land that’s in no shortage of unique characters, who number in the dozens in each period of history. Since Amazon’s adaptation mostly involves the Second Age, showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne...
wegotthiscovered.com
A cult favorite sci-fi that finally became a franchise lights up on Netflix
There were a couple of bumps in the road, but at long last, fans of underrated and widely unsung sci-fi cult favorite Code 8 are finally getting the franchise they were hoping for. Co-writer and director Jeff Chan expanded his 2016 short into a feature film, with the high concept...
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU fans have plenty to say after upgraded ‘Ironheart’ armor emerges online
Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were thrilled beyond belief when set photos revealed that Disney Plus series Ironheart had built a full-size practical costume for Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams to use as she battled crime during the nascent stages of her crimefighting career, alleviating concerns that Phase Four’s inconsistent CGI could become a factor once more.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans still aren’t done debating the Holdo maneuver
It’s been five years since Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and many fans just can’t let go. Somewhere on the internet, there will always be fevered debate on Rian Johnson’s take on Luke Skywalker or his attempt to “democratize” the Force. However, there’s one scene in particular that drives fans of tactical realism in interstellar space combat nuts.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans argue on whether Deamon Targaryen actually called Baelon the ‘heir for a day’ in ‘House of the Dragon’
Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon episode one. The world of Game of Thrones is finally back on screen with the premiere of House of the Dragon and, while the episode had its share of tragic, graphic, and impactful scenes, one has sparked a ton of community discussion and debate.
