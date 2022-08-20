ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Braves drill slumping Pirates 14-2, complete 3-game sweep

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Atlanta Braves are being careful with Kyle Wright, doing what they can to make sure their latest potential ace on a staff seemingly stuffed with them can keep the momentum going during his breakout season. The World Series champions gave Wright a couple extra days off following a start against Boston earlier this month, leery of his workload. The rest seemingly has him refreshed for the stretch drive. The 26-year-old allowed two hits over seven efficient innings and the Braves completed a three-game sweep of Pittsburgh by drilling the sloppy Pirates 14-2 on Wednesday. Wright needed just 73 pitches to record 21 outs but missed a chance to pitch into the eighth when his teammates erupted for seven runs in the top of the inning, highlighted by Matt Olson’s grand slam that bounced into the Allegheny River.
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

Colts lose punter with season-ending Achilles tendon injury

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have lost Rigoberto Sanchez with a season-ending torn Achilles tendon. Colts officials confirmed the injury was suffered during Tuesday’s practice and provided the diagnosis Wednesday. “I have to say I’m extremely upset for him,” special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone said. “He put in so much hard work this entire offseason and I feel it’s like my son who got hurt. I just, I really feel for him. You’re not going to replace him. He does so much for our team.” Sanchez has been one of the Colts special teams staples since he won the punting job as an undrafted rookie in 2017. He’s played in all but two games since then — missing those while he was undergoing cancer treatment.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy