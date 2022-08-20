NFL media revenue made 10 billion dollars this year | NFLPA needs to keep pushing for larger contracts and fully guaranteed deals

Read full article on original website
Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL announcer Aqib Talib is going to step away from announcing after his brother murdered a youth football coach
Yaqub Talib, the older brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib, is facing a murder charge after the shooting and killing of a youth football coach in Texas. New videos and details have been released about Aqib’s possible involvement in the situation and the duo’s troubled past when it comes to previous youth football games.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Vikings trade for Raiders quarterback | Vikings must not be sold on Kellen Mond
Kellen Mond has struggled in the pre-season and the Minnesota Vikings are making a move to ensure they have a solid back-up. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media insiders, the Vikings are sending a conditional seventh round pick in 2024 to the Las Vegas Raiders for Nick Mullens. Under...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Fox has reached a Settlement in USFL Trademark Lawsuit
According to Front Office Sports, Fox recently reached an agreement with the original USFL owners for the alleged use of their trademark. The USFL was resurrected this year and was super successful with the guidance of Fox. In April many of the team names and logos used by the original franchises from the three-season run from 1983-85, kicked off the season.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
The Top 10 Most Concerning Preseason Injuries
Dr. Jesse Morse shares the top 10 most concerning preseason injuries. Who should you watch out for? Who’s falling down the ranks?. The 2022 Injury Draftguide is the ultimate preparation guide for fantasy football drafts, dynasty, DFS, bestball and betting fans! This is the most comprehensive Draftguide available on the market, and includes everything you need to have a successful draft with massive upside but minimizing risky players helping you win your championship.
RELATED PEOPLE
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Saquon Barkley Injury Update: Will he shine in 2023, or is he still nursing an injury?
Dr. Jesse Morse shares his thoughts on Saquon Barkley as we inch closer to the 2022 NFL season. Saquon was one of the few Giants’ starters who did not play, despite being healthy. Rest is best for Saquon, who has missed 21 career games due to injury. The fifth-year...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
If the 49ers release QB Jimmy Garoppolo would the Seahawks sign him?
Let’s face it, there is no way in the world, Pete Carroll can be happy with Geno Smith and Drew Lock. Last week, Geno Smith looked horrible, and Drew Lock was out with COVID. Lock was expected to start before getting sick. Many believe that if the 49ers did...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Four Players To Avoid in Round 1 of Fantasy Football
The 2022 Injury Draftguide is the ultimate preparation guide for fantasy football drafts, dynasty, DFS, bestball, and betting fans!. This is the most comprehensive Draftguide available on the market, and includes everything you need to have a successful draft with massive upside but minimizing risky players helping you win your championship.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Pittman’s Pocket: Top Canadian High School football prospects HBCU schools should target
Last year, I vouched for HBCU football programs to broaden their recruiting landscape, by searching for prospects in Canada. Many laughed but, it has been a very innovative way for HBCUs to spread their landscape in recruiting, and can help schools land some amazing prospects. Canadian high school football prospects are not highly recruited in the states, and it helps the HBCUs broaden recruiting in Canada 🇨🇦. I am going to highlight my top 5 Canadian High School football prospects that should be targeted by HBCU schools.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Former Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins says Aaron Rodgers is on another level compared to Patrick Mahomes
Sammy Watkins has not had the career everyone thought he would as a wide receiver in the NFL. A matter of fact, he has spent a ton of time on the bench with injuries. While he was drafted very early by the Buffalo Bills, Watkins still has flashed throughout his career and if he could stay healthy could be a great wide out. Well, in a video posted on the Packers official website, Larry McCarren interviewed the former Clemson wide out who is entering his first season with the Packers after spending time with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs from 2018-2020.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
J.K. Dobbins Injury Update: Will he be ready to play week 1?
Dr. Jesse Morse provides an update on J.K. Dobbins and he shares his thoughts on his availability for the beginning of the season. Dobbins was activated from the physically unable to perform list last week, and speaking after the team’s final open training camp practice, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh discussed some of the running back’s progress and how the team is going about ramping him up.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Luke Ford, TE, Illinois
Honors/Captainship: 2022 John Mackey Award Watch List. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) RS SR and 1 Yr fulltime starter at TE in the zone heavy blocking scheme of ILUN where he lines up predominantly inline as a YTE. Transferred from GAUN prior to the 2019 season. He has very good height with elite weight and adequate speed with a lean build. He is a solid athlete showing solid explosiveness, acceleration and lateral quickness and agility, ordinary COD and balance with solid top end play speed. When zone blocking, he fires out low and uses his solid lateral quickness and agility to get his hat across the face of the 5T/7T and SAM with adequate AA. He exhibits good UOH to deliver a well-timed punch to the frame of his man and generates movement at the POA with his above average play strength, foot drive and leverage. He maintains his block long enough for the RB to get past him. When blocking at the 2nd level, he uses his solid play speed to get to the LB. Shows good play strength and physical toughness as he overpowers LB with subpar size and before finishing the block to the ground. In pass pro, he sets up quickly playing with a good, wide base and solid knee bend while keeping his feet moving. He uses his good UOH to win battles with his hands inside against SAM with adequate explosiveness and length while mirroring his man giving the QB time to pass. In the passing game, he exhibits very good football intelligence finding the soft spot in zone coverage. He shows good hands as he makes the catch with his hands on passes thrown on target. Solid mental toughness enables him to improve his ability in the run and passing game while in the red zone. Struggles against EDGE with very good burst due to lack of quality AA in the run game. Lack of quality play speed prevents him from separating against SS and LB with good COD and play speed in man coverage. Subpar on 50/50 balls against SS with very good length and good ball skills due to him struggling to consistently box out his man to put himself in good position to make the catch.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Draft Diamonds Free Agent Spotlight Interview: Tyler LaBarbera, Defensive Lineman
Hello Justin, from Draft Diamonds here to shine a spotlight on another very deserving free agent player so I hope you all check out this interview with Defensive Lineman Tyler LaBarbera, and make sure you follow him on social media. So I started off asking Tyler where he thinks he...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Kayvon Thibodeaux Injury Update: Rookie claims his knee is good, will still undergo further testing
As Kayvon Thibodeaux laid on the field in pain, everyone was holding their breath. The first round pick of the New York Giants was chopped down by Thaddeus Moss of the Cincinnati Bengals and he looked to be in pain. Well, on his way walking off the field, the rookie...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Top 6 NFL Football video games of all time
Football is one of the most popular sports with billions of fans across the globe. Being one of the most admired sports, Football cannot be reduced to mere sports anymore; it is an emotion. People tend to cry when their favorite team loses or when their favorite player misses a penalty and they also feel ecstatic when the team they support scores a goal. It is a game that can bring people of various classes, gender, and age group together.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Former Giants wide receiver Hakeem Nicks is selling his Super Bowl XLVI ring
Hakeem Nicks was a very solid wide receiver in the NFL that struggled with injuries, but that did not stop him from winning a Super Bowl with the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLVI. Well, the former UNC Tarheel wide receiver Hakeem Nicks is selling his Super Bowl ring...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Ravens reportedly offered Lamar Jackson a contract worth more than Kyler Murray’s deal and he turned it down
Lamar Jackson represents himself, he has no NFLPA certified agent, and he wants a new contract. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, Lamar has already turned down a deal that would have paid him more than the former first overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft Kyler Murray. Jay...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Deshaun Watson began mandatory counseling sessions
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has already started a league-mandated counseling program. According to Peter King of ProFootballTalk.com, while Watson claims he did nothing wrong, he is taking counseling sessions. Watson has begun the league-mandate counseling, a source told me. My sense is the Browns hope that at some point...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for August 23, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Bears released WR Dazz Newsome, OT Julie’n Davenport, DT LaCale London, FB Jake Bargas, and CB BoPete Keyes. Bengals S Jessie Bates returned to practice and signed his tender. Bengals waived QB Drew Plitt. Bengals placed S Brandon Wilson on the PUP list. Indianapolis Colts. Colts released OL Alex...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Baker Mayfield won the starting job for the Carolina Panthers | Baker Mayfield vs. the BROWNS week 1
Baker Mayfield vs. the BROWNS, this is going to be great. The QB disrespected by the Browns will come back to get some payback. The Carolina Panthers have made it official, Baker Mayfield has been named the starting quarterback!. Baker Mayfield has been named the starter at the quarterback position...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Michael Vick Launches Sports Tech Company called FANFIELD
Former NFL Legend Michael Vick announced today that he has co-founded FanField, a sports tech company that is launching a NFT platform this fall. FanField will bring together some of the biggest names in sports, releasing digital collectibles and exclusive experiences allowing fans to connect even closer with their favorite icons. The platform will also serve to benefit student-athletes to allow them to earn off their name, image and likeness, in addition to also benefiting many athlete’s charitable foundations.
Comments / 0