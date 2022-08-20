Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu Erupts, Hitting $10,000,000,000 Market Cap As Bitcoin and Ethereum Tap Resistance
Capital in the crypto markets is shifting to meme coins as a new week kicks off. The Ethereum-based dog-themed crypto asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) soared 40% in the last 24-hours, briefly shattering a $10,000,000,000 market cap. The Dogecoin (DOGE) rival’s rise from $0.00001259 to as high as $0.00001762 comes just...
ambcrypto.com
Why Bitcoin traders holding long positions may expect BTC’s downfall to be short-lived
Its been quite a painful week for Bitcoin [BTC] holders as the markets crashed, undoing its upside since the second half of July. Leveraged positions have particularly been in the receiving end, as quite a large number of long positions were liquidated. Zooming out on Bitcoin’s price chart reveals how...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Suddenly Makes Massive $104,000,000 Purchase of Two Altcoins: On-Chain Data
A wealthy investor is wheeling and dealing a pair of crypto assets to the tune over of $100 million. According to blockchain tracking service WhaleStats, the Ethereum (ETH) wallet known as BlueWhale0208 made massive purchases of two altcoins within a matter of seconds just days ago. The whale first spent...
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Predicts Brutal Ethereum (ETH) Collapse Toward End of Year – Here’s His Target
A closely tracked crypto strategist is predicting an epic collapse for leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH) heading into 2023. Popular crypto analyst Justin Bennett tells his 105,500 Twitter followers that he sees Ethereum plunging to a bear market bottom of around $300 as 2022 expires. “Unpopular opinion: the ETH...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum HODLers bullish ahead of Merge might be mistaken as per…
The largest altcoin has continued to take important steps concerning preparation ahead of the Merge. But Ethereum’s on-chain activity has barely seen any growth. And, you might ask is it calm before the storm, or just an overall crisis in the industry caused by the lack of inflows?. Emptiness...
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Fear Returns to Crypto Markets as Bitcoin Plunges Most in 2 Months
Price Point: After almost reaching highs of $25,000 earlier this week, bitcoin has dropped to $21,400, and crypto traders suffered $600 million of liquidations of leveraged bets because of margin calls. Market Moves: Is Filecoin network's incentive plan sustainable? CoinDesk's Jimmy He dives in. Chart of The Day: The U.S....
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Showing Signs of Weakness
A closely followed crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are flashing signs of weakness despite their respective bounces over the past weeks. In a new strategy session, DataDash host Nicholas Merten tells his 515,000 YouTube subscribers that’s he’s keeping a close watch on the stock market as it may signal what’s to come for Bitcoin and Ethereum.
u.today
Here Is When Bitcoin Bottom Will Occur, According to Previous Bearish Cycles
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Issues Alert, Says Bitcoin at Risk of Dropping Another 30% After Latest Correction
A crypto strategist who continues to build a following with timely Bitcoin calls warns that BTC could be on the verge of a deep sell-off event. In a new strategy session, analyst Justin Bennett says that Bitcoin has broken below its diagonal support that has kept BTC bullish over the last few months.
dailyhodl.com
Bullish Bitcoin (BTC) On-Chain Signal Flips for First Time Since August 2021: Analyst Will Clemente
Popular on-chain analyst Will Clemente says an important Bitcoin (BTC) metric has flipped bullish for the first time in a year. Clemente tells his 658,400 Twitter followers that a shift is taking place for Bitcoin and its miners. “Bitcoin’s hash ribbons have flashed a buy signal for the first time...
dailyhodl.com
Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline
The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
kitco.com
Ethereum is the 'most valuable asset in the world,' and now it's just a waiting game – Ether Capital CEO
(Kitco News) With the crypto space zeroing in on the Ethereum Merge, which is just three weeks away, many are looking at the long-term investment picture, and for some, Ethereum is emerging as the top asset. "I see it as the most valuable asset in the world. It's now just...
themarketperiodical.com
Bitcoin Gold Token Price Analysis: BTG token price is falling after breaking out of the supply zone, will it move up again?
The BTG token price is trading at the breakout zone after falling strongly. The BTG token price broke the inverted head and shoulder pattern on a daily time frame. The pair of BTG/BTC is trading at the price level of 0.001178 with an increase of 2.12% in the past 24 hours.
themarketperiodical.com
CURVE DAO Token Price Analysis: CURVE DAO token price is trading at the long-term support zone, will It bounce back?
The CURVE DAO token price is trading at the demand zone, after facing strong bearish pressure off the supply zone. The CURVE DAO token price has shown some bullishness off the demand zone. The CURVE DAO token price is forming an inverted head and shoulder pattern on a daily time...
ambcrypto.com
Expect this ‘unexpected’ from Ethereum [ETH] in the weeks ahead
After being in a consistent uptrend, Ethereum recently registered a downtrend along with several other cryptocurrencies. After hitting the lowest mark of $911 in mid-June, ETH gained strong upward momentum and even crossed $2,000. This gave hope to investors of brighter days ahead. However, things took a U-turn on 14...
kitco.com
The Ethereum Merge will be the biggest crypto event since the first Bitcoin was mined - Ran Neuner and Steven Sidley
On September 15th, Ethereum is expected to complete its merge from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, which could have a major impact on the cryptocurrency. Ran Neuner, Founder and Host of Crypto Banter, said that the upcoming merge, also known as ‘The Merge,’ will be the biggest event...
ValueWalk
Crypto Crash As Bitcoin And Ether Plunge In A Matter Of Minutes
Hopes that a rally in the price of major crypto currencies could be maintained have been dashed, as today’s crypto carnage rounds off an already damaging week. Bitcoin plunged by more than 5% in a matter of minutes, down to a 3-week low, while Ether also dropped like a stone. It’s not showing the pattern of a flash crash, as the assets didn’t immediately rebound sharply but sank even lower in the hours that followed. This fresh chill has descended amid fears that the market is heading for a crypto winter. Although at $21,800 Bitcoin is still some way off its June lows of under $19,000, volatility is once again wracking the market.
themarketperiodical.com
Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: Don’t Forget the Next Bullish Hurdle, BCH Seems to be Positive
The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) coin approached the bullish barrier amid recovery. Buyers accumulated BCH price well above the $100 conceptual round level. Buyers are maintaining the capitalization of the BCH coin worth USD 2.5 billion. The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) token is trading up over 12.6% over the past 24 hours,...
ambcrypto.com
Dogecoin, Ethereum, XLM Price Analysis: 23 August
While the broader market is still stuck in a slump, the global cryptocurrency market cap, at press time, was above the $1 trillion mark with a 0.64% decline over the last day. Bitcoin’s price dipped by 10.52% over the last seven days as the world’s most popular cryptocurrency was trading at $21,426 during press time.
cryptonewsz.com
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Makes Another Attempt to Breach $166 Mark!
Bitcoin Cash is an improved, advanced, and more capable blockchain than its parent BTC. BCH’s last released block size was 32 MB, while BTC was just 1 MB. This indicates the difficulty level in solving a BCH-based block. With the news of mining operations slowly shifting towards Proof of Stake, miners have increasingly inclined to shift towards Proof of Work blockchains, making BCH an ideal candidate.
