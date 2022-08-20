ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Analysis#Bears#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum HODLers bullish ahead of Merge might be mistaken as per…

The largest altcoin has continued to take important steps concerning preparation ahead of the Merge. But Ethereum’s on-chain activity has barely seen any growth. And, you might ask is it calm before the storm, or just an overall crisis in the industry caused by the lack of inflows?. Emptiness...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Top Analyst Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Showing Signs of Weakness

A closely followed crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are flashing signs of weakness despite their respective bounces over the past weeks. In a new strategy session, DataDash host Nicholas Merten tells his 515,000 YouTube subscribers that’s he’s keeping a close watch on the stock market as it may signal what’s to come for Bitcoin and Ethereum.
MARKETS
u.today

Here Is When Bitcoin Bottom Will Occur, According to Previous Bearish Cycles

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
dailyhodl.com

Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline

The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

Expect this ‘unexpected’ from Ethereum [ETH] in the weeks ahead

After being in a consistent uptrend, Ethereum recently registered a downtrend along with several other cryptocurrencies. After hitting the lowest mark of $911 in mid-June, ETH gained strong upward momentum and even crossed $2,000. This gave hope to investors of brighter days ahead. However, things took a U-turn on 14...
MARKETS
ValueWalk

Crypto Crash As Bitcoin And Ether Plunge In A Matter Of Minutes

Hopes that a rally in the price of major crypto currencies could be maintained have been dashed, as today’s crypto carnage rounds off an already damaging week. Bitcoin plunged by more than 5% in a matter of minutes, down to a 3-week low, while Ether also dropped like a stone. It’s not showing the pattern of a flash crash, as the assets didn’t immediately rebound sharply but sank even lower in the hours that followed. This fresh chill has descended amid fears that the market is heading for a crypto winter. Although at $21,800 Bitcoin is still some way off its June lows of under $19,000, volatility is once again wracking the market.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Dogecoin, Ethereum, XLM Price Analysis: 23 August

While the broader market is still stuck in a slump, the global cryptocurrency market cap, at press time, was above the $1 trillion mark with a 0.64% decline over the last day. Bitcoin’s price dipped by 10.52% over the last seven days as the world’s most popular cryptocurrency was trading at $21,426 during press time.
MARKETS
cryptonewsz.com

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Makes Another Attempt to Breach $166 Mark!

Bitcoin Cash is an improved, advanced, and more capable blockchain than its parent BTC. BCH’s last released block size was 32 MB, while BTC was just 1 MB. This indicates the difficulty level in solving a BCH-based block. With the news of mining operations slowly shifting towards Proof of Stake, miners have increasingly inclined to shift towards Proof of Work blockchains, making BCH an ideal candidate.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy