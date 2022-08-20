NEXT Weather: Scorching Saturday temps with feel-like temps in triple digits

NEXT Weather forecast for Saturday 8/20/22 10AM 02:15

MIAMI - Expect scorching temperatures for this Saturday in South Florida.

In fact, the morning lows barely dropped below the mid-80s and that gave South Florida a head start in quickly heating up the temperatures.

Low to mid 90s are expected during the middle of Saturday afternoon with feels like temperatures rising into the sweltering triple digits.

It will feel like 105 degrees in most South Florida neighborhoods. This heat can be very dangerous so make sure to stay hydrated.

There were showers during the morning thanks to the ocean breeze but the showers quickly ended by noon time as the east wind keeps the rain far inland and west.

The second Dolphins pre-season game is Saturday night, kick-off is at 7:30 pm, and the weather will stay dry but super warm and muggy.

Easterly flow is expected to continue through Sunday and early next week.

So expect a few passing showers during Sunday morning followed by sunshine and hot temperatures during the afternoon.

Sunday's high temperatures are forecast to top the low 90s with heat indices between 100 to 105 degrees.

A wetter pattern will return by the end of the week which will help to bring some relief from the heat.