Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Entire Family Is Missing From Chicago, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
You Can Still have Summer Fun In Chicago During August at These Great EventsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Dog missing for 5 years, technology and compassion brings Dottie home to her owners.James PatrickEvanston, IL
What's on the list of Chicago monuments the mayor's advisory panel wants removed?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's dog days of summer: Take your pooch to the beachJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Yardbarker
New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole furious after teammate Aaron Judge was hit by a pitch
Things got tense Sunday between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays after Aaron Judge was hit by a pitch in the fifth inning. Judge was hit by Toronto pitcher Alek Manoah with a runner on second and one out in the fifth, and the Yankees outfielder appeared to take exception to the plunking. Judge seemed to believe there was intent behind the pitch and traded words with Manoah as he made his way to first base.
Yardbarker
White Sox manager Tony La Russa ripped for letting Michael Kopech pitch injured
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa is hearing it again from fans and analysts for a decision he made Monday against the Kansas City Royals. White Sox starter Michael Kopech appeared to suffer a knee injury during warmups prior to Monday’s game. The issue was obvious enough that La Russa and team trainers were summoned to the mound before Kopech even faced a batter. La Russa let Kopech pitch anyway despite the issue.
Yardbarker
2 Cardinals Legends Received A Nice Gesture From A Rival
This weekend, Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina made their final pass through Chase Field as the St. Louis Cardinals took on the Arizona Diamondbacks. The two Cards legends had weekends to remember. Though Molina missed the final two games, having to tend to a personal matter in Puerto Rico, he...
Yardbarker
Breaking down the remaining schedules of the Braves and Mets
With 38 games left, the Braves are three games back of the Mets. It won’t be an easy hole to climb out of; the Mets are a fantastic team, and like many have pointed out, they have an extremely favorable schedule the rest of the way. However, it’s far from impossible, especially given the Braves schedule, which isn’t extremely tough either.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watch: Yankees’ Gerrit Cole explodes from dugout after Blue Jays’ Alek Manoah plunks Aaron Judge
Entering play Sunday, the New York Yankees had lost three straight and 25 of their last 37 games. So, tensions are understandably high in the Bronx. During the finale of a four-game set with the division rival Toronto Blue Jays, that tension boiled over for Yankees' starter Gerrit Cole, who wasn't even in the game.
Yardbarker
Former Braves Top Prospect set to make his MLB Debut
Right before the 2022 MLB Draft, the Braves traded Andrew Hoffman and then top prospect Drew Waters to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for the 35th pick in the MLB Draft — that pick would eventually become High School right-handed Pitcher JR Ritchie. Atlanta didn’t have space in their outfield for Waters, and the farm system needed a fresh infusion of younger talent to help clear the logjam in AAA. Now, Waters is getting the call for his new team:
Yardbarker
Is a huge NBA trade brewing between Lakers, Bulls?
The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off one of their most disappointing seasons in recent memory. Russell Westbrook’s acquisition last year was supposed to usher in an era of a championship-contending, three-headed monster that would dominate the Western Conference. Instead – they failed to make the playoffs altogether.
Yardbarker
Astros SP Justin Verlander addresses being removed from no-hitter
Justin Verlander was removed in the middle of a no-hitter on Tuesday night, and the pitcher has no qualms about the move. Verlander shut out the visiting Minnesota Twins through six innings without allowing a hit. His Houston Astros were leading 2-0, so he was in line for the win when he exited.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Bears Cut Five Players
Newsome, 23, was a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of North Carolina. He was in the second year of his four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract. During his college career, Newsome recorded 188 receptions for 2,435 yards (13.0 YPC) and 18 touchdowns, to go along with 20 rushing attempts for 178 yards (8.9 YPC) and two touchdowns. He also recorded 48 punt returns for 535 yards (11.1 YPR) and one touchdown.
Yardbarker
Braves make roster move ahead of their series against Pirates
Given the Braves chose to start Ozuna yesterday, I’m not surprised at all that they elected to designate Ryan Goins for assignment instead. A DUI isn’t something players should be released over, but when there is a pattern of unacceptable behavior combined with his below-average production, there’s no reason Ozuna should still be on the 26-man roster, let alone starting. Hopefully, his days are numbered in Atlanta. I don’t see how he could possibly remain on the roster when Ozzie Albies returns.
Yardbarker
Chiefs Waive Three Players
Steinmetz, 27, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Purdue but was among their final roster cuts. He later caught on with the Texans but wound up on injured reserve before spending time on Washington’s active roster during the 2021 season. Steinmetz then signed with the Chiefs back in July.
Yardbarker
Radio host: Mets 'worried' about Jacob deGrom after return from latest injury
New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom missed the second half of the 2021 MLB season due to lingering elbow issues and was then sidelined throughout the opening half of the ongoing campaign because of a stress reaction in his right scapula. The two-time National League Cy Young Award winner returned...
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Risers and Fallers from MLB Pipeline’s new Top 30 Prospects list for the Braves
The Braves have had a lot of movement in their prospect rankings, and even though Vaughn Grissom is still considered a prospect, that may not be the case for long. He’s 21 at-bats away from losing his prospect status, a feat he will likely achieve in the coming days. Still, MLBPipeline has Grissom at the top of Atlanta’s Rankings:
Yardbarker
Steelers Announce Two Roster Moves
Ealy, 22, signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma following the 2021 NFL Draft. Baltimore waived him coming out of the preseason, however, and he returned to their practice squad. Ealy had a brief stint on the Packers’ practice squad this past season. During...
Yardbarker
Yankees Writer Puts The Pressure On A Recent Addition
The New York Yankees have been a floundering franchise over the last month. Even after acquiring Andrew Benintendi, Frankie Montas, Lou Trivino, and Harrison Bader, the team is still seemingly out of its groove. One move that is still being questioned by Yankees fans and baseball pundits is the deal...
Blue Jays' Alek Manoah on Gerrit Cole confrontation: 'If Gerrit wants to do something he can walk past the Audi sign next time'
Tempers flared Sunday afternoon between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays after starting pitcher Alek Manoah plunked slugger Aaron Judge with a pitch in the fifth inning. Yankees' starting pitcher Gerrit Cole, who wasn't pitching on Sunday, showed his displeasure by storming out of the dugout toward Manoah.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
The White Sox Have Posted A Sad Mark In August
After winning 93 games in 2021 and running away with the American League Central division, the Chicago White Sox have not been so lucky in 2022. Injuries to key players have certainly played a role in their decline, but they’re struggling to compete with the Minnesota Twins and the Cleveland Guardians, the two teams that they’re currently chasing down.
Yardbarker
Max Scherzer Passed A Legend On An All-Time List
Max Scherzer took the mound on Monday night as the New York Mets opened up a brief two-game Subway Series with the New York Yankees. It wasn’t his best outing by any stretch, as he allowed four runs, but he did go 6.2 innings and struck out three batters while walking just one.
MLB・
Yardbarker
Mike Soroka talks about his second rehab start in Gwinnett
Yesterday, Mike Soroka‘s rehab assignment was transferred to Gwinnett, where he made his second start since returning to the mound. In his first outing, Soroka was nearly untouchable for the Rome Braves, striking out eight of the first nine batters he faced and tossing four scoreless innings. He couldn’t have dreamt up a better showing for his return to the mound, but there were several bumps in the road for Soroka in his second start with the Stripers.
MLB・
Brewers pitcher Eric Lauer chastises front office for trade deadline moves
If you haven't been able to make heads or tails out of what is happening to the Milwaukee Brewers, Eric Lauer appears to have the answer. The Brew Crew has gone from leading their division to being on the outside of a wild card spot in the month of August, going 7-11 and almost getting swept this weekend by the lowly Chicago Cubs. When dissecting exactly what has gone wrong, Lauer got candid and scolded the Brewers front office for how they handled the trade deadline -- and the message it sent to the clubhouse after it dealt Josh Hader.
Comments / 0