WITN
DO YOU KNOW ME? Jacksonville police searching for theft suspect
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police are asking for the public’s help in finding a theft suspect. The Jacksonville Police Department says the suspect stole from Lowe’s on July 16th. The person photographed can be seen walking out of the store with two boxes. Anyone with information about...
WITN
WHO AM I? Deputies looking for man in store thefts
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in the breaking and enterings and thefts of two stores in Onslow County. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says the first theft happened on Aug. 4th at 3:11 a.m. at Simpson Brothers, 3790 Richlands Highway.
WRAL
Police asking for help identifying two men accused of damaging military helicopter on display in Havelock
Havelock, N.C. — A Craven County town is asking for help identifying two men accused of damaging a military aircraft. Photos posted by the City of Havelock showed the two men police said damaged the HH-46 helicopter at the Havelock Tourist and Event Center. Police said the two men were seen at the Waffle House in the town an hour before they went to the event center.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington man facing years in prison for drug trafficking
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A 29-year-old man pled guilty in New Hanover County Superior Court last week to one county of trafficking MDMA and one county trafficking LSD after a motion to suppress evidence in his case was denied. Sean Ruffolo of Wilmington was sentenced by Judge J. Stanley...
carolinacoastonline.com
Firefighters pull resident, dogs from burning home
— Two people were transported to Carteret Health Care following a house fire Tuesday morning at 147 Banks Street in Morehead City. One victim is in stable condition and the other was transported as a precaution, according to a press release from Morehead City. Morehead City Fire and EMS departments...
WITN
Goldsboro police searching for people who broke into internet cafe and tried to crack safe
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Goldsboro police are searching for the people who broke into an internet cafe and tried to cut through a safe early Friday. Officers went out to the alarm call around 4:30 a.m. Friday morning to the Longhorn Business Center at 1716 Highway 117 S. When officers got...
WITN
Pamlico County man facing 11 charges after drug raid
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Pamlico County man is facing nearly a dozen charges after a raid on his house last week. Deputies arrested Brandon Peltier of Vandemere on Tuesday after a three-month investigation into drug selling in Pamlico County. During the search, deputies say they seized crack cocaine,...
WECT
Driver in fatal bicycle crash pleads guilty to misdemeanor death by motor vehicle
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The driver of a pickup truck in a fatal crash involving a bicyclist pled guilty to misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and driving while impaired. The court gave Matthews a probationary sentence, and the case concluded on Monday, August 22. The crash occurred near Mayfaire at...
WITN
Morehead City firefighters rescue man, two dogs from burning home
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A man and two dogs were rescued this morning from a burning home on the Crystal Coast. Morehead City firefighters were called to the home on Banks Street shortly after 8:00 a.m. and found a married couple outside the home that was on fire. They learned that the man that rents a room from the couple and two dogs, Loki and Buddy, were still trapped inside. Firefighters went inside and rescued 29-year-old Matthew Hambrick and the dogs.
WITN
House fire in Morehead City
These two dogs were rescued along with a 29-year-old man Tuesday morning.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Former Bladen County NC State Highway Patrol Officer dies
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A former member of the NC State Highway Patrol died earlier this morning, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. They say Retired Patrol Officer Jay King was assigned to Bladen County for approximately 10 years before moving to Jacksonville, NC. The Sheriff’s...
WRAL
Deputy resigns after traffic stop with pregnant mom of 3
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Deputy resigns after traffic stop with pregnant mom of 3. A Jacksonville woman traveling with three children describes a traffic stop with a deputy. The...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Surf City Police searching for individuals who allegedly trespassed, caused home damage
SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — Police are asking for your help in locating two people they say caused damage to a property in Surf City. The pair reportedly trespassed in the backyard of a house on the south end of Surf City. According to a post online featuring ring...
WITN
Suspects wanted for vandalizing military aircrafts on display
Havelock vandalism suspects wanted for damaging military aircrafts.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - August 20, 21 & 22
Robert “Bob” Mervin Marks, 92, of Beaufort, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport. Robert “Bob” was born on March 18, 1930, in Burleigh, ND. His parents were Oscar and Lillian (Walter) Marks. The family moved to Wilmar, MN where he grew up and attended Wilmar public Schools.
WECT
Over 190,000 gallons of wastewater spills in Burgaw
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Around 194,760 gallons of untreated wastewater spilled in Burgaw during flash flooding on Sunday, August 21. Per a town release, the wastewater spilled from a manhole at 314 E Ashe Street, a lift station at 500 S Dudley Street and a pump station at 304 E Wallace Street.
NC family in disbelief after jury returns not guilty verdict in murder case
Wilmington, N.C. — The family of a murder victim is in disbelief after the man who they believe is responsible was found not guilty. 25-year-old Carlton Whitley was shot to death in 2015 in Wilmington outside the apartment complex he shared with his girlfriend and newborn daughter. Antonio Beatty...
WECT
Gator steals ball at Brunswick Co. golf course
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A golfer in Brunswick County was recently the victim of a four-legged golf ball thief. Angie Frost sent WECT this video of a small alligator walking back into the water with her golf ball in its mouth on the eighth hole at Cape Fear National Golf Course.
Neon green water in Wrightsville Beach leaves people with questions
Wrightsville Beach, N.C. — The water along the south end of Wrightsville Beach on Monday was a surprise to folks living there: it was neon green. Some on social media thought it might be runoff from fertilizers, others suspected algae was to blame, and a few believed it was some sort of dye.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Driver wanted after hit and run in Wilmington Saturday morning
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Around 2:54 in the morning on Saturday, August 20, WPD Officers responded to the 5500 block of Market St. A female passenger fell from her vehicle and landed in the east bound lanes of Market St. While in the roadway, she was struck and run over by a black in color sedan which fled the scene. The female was transported to the Novant NHRMC with serious life threatening injuries but is now in stable condition.
