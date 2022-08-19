MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A man and two dogs were rescued this morning from a burning home on the Crystal Coast. Morehead City firefighters were called to the home on Banks Street shortly after 8:00 a.m. and found a married couple outside the home that was on fire. They learned that the man that rents a room from the couple and two dogs, Loki and Buddy, were still trapped inside. Firefighters went inside and rescued 29-year-old Matthew Hambrick and the dogs.

