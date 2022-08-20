ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

bestofarkansassports.com

5 Most Indispensable Arkansas Football Players of 2022

FAYETTEVILLE — Coming off a nine-win, top-25 season, expectations for Arkansas football are the highest they’ve been in a decade. Depending where you look, the Razorbacks are being picked as high as second in the SEC West and could win as many as 10 games. They have their most star power and depth in recent history.
bestofarkansassports.com

Ranking Arkansas’ Defensive Ends: Two Touted Transfers Make Top 4

FAYETTEVILLE — One of the top goals for Arkansas football during fall camp was to find a pass rusher along the defensive line. After nine straight seasons ranking in the bottom half of the SEC in sacks, the Razorbacks have been open about their desire to get after the quarterback more in 2022, so they almost have to figure that out.
nwahomepage.com

ESPN Places Hogs in Tier 6

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — ESPN’s David M. Hale has rated 131 college football teams in tiers as we near the 2022 season. Hale placed Arkansas in Tier 6 which is supposedly the under-the-radar gems. With Arkansas is BYU, Cincinnati, Iowa, Ole Miss and Pitt. Here’s what Hale wrote about this tier.
KHBS

Arkansas little leaguers play on the 'Field of Dreams' for a good cause

Take America’s favorite pastime and mix it with little leaguers, a good cause and a homemade baseball diamond, and you have the field of dreams. “We have this invitational,” said baseball tournament creator, Sam Perroni. “Five teams to give the boys a tournament to play in at the end of the summer and we also use it to raise money for Alzheimer’s research.”
KHBS

Forecasting Our Future: Arkansas summers could be getting hotter

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A new study shows the extreme heat could be the result of an emerging “heat belt” across parts of the country and here in Arkansas. The 121-page national risk assessment on hazardous heat released by the First Street Foundation says that the unusual heat we’ve been experiencing this summer – could soon become the norm.
ozarksfn.com

A New Endeavor at the Marble Sale Barn

HUNTSVILLE, ARK. – For years the Marble Sale Barn was an institution in Arkansas. Located in Huntsville, it was not only a place where people could buy and sell animals, products and household items, but it was also viewed as a community gathering spot. That is what drew Christy...
HUNTSVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Happening in NWA: Washington County Fair returns

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. An annual event returns this week as the Washington County Fair kicks off tomorrow and lasts through Saturday at the Washington County Fairgrounds. You can expect favorites like rides, games, and food, there’s a petting zoo, a horse show,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR

