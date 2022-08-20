Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Arkansas LakeTravel MavenRogers, AR
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in ArkansasKristen WaltersSiloam Springs, AR
53-Year-Old Former College Grad Shocked After 25 Year Student Loan Repayment Plan Still Shows $47,000 BalanceSharee B.Fayetteville, AR
Related
bestofarkansassports.com
5 Most Indispensable Arkansas Football Players of 2022
FAYETTEVILLE — Coming off a nine-win, top-25 season, expectations for Arkansas football are the highest they’ve been in a decade. Depending where you look, the Razorbacks are being picked as high as second in the SEC West and could win as many as 10 games. They have their most star power and depth in recent history.
bestofarkansassports.com
Ranking Arkansas’ Defensive Ends: Two Touted Transfers Make Top 4
FAYETTEVILLE — One of the top goals for Arkansas football during fall camp was to find a pass rusher along the defensive line. After nine straight seasons ranking in the bottom half of the SEC in sacks, the Razorbacks have been open about their desire to get after the quarterback more in 2022, so they almost have to figure that out.
Fourkiller happy to bring Cherokee Heritage to Diamond Hogs
BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON Now that Arkansas baseball player Tyson Fourkiller is settled in Fayetteville, he is excited about the future and looking to follow the path of fellow Cherokee Nation citizen Ryan Helsley. Heisley, the St. Louis Cardinals All-Star closer, is a former star at Tahlequah (Okla.) Sequoyah and very proud of his heritage […]
bestofarkansassports.com
A Cautious Step Toward 100% at Critical Position & Other Arkansas Football Insights
FAYETTEVILLE — An already deep running back room for Arkansas football could be getting close to adding another piece. For the first time since tearing his ACL in the Outback Bowl on New Year’s Day, Dominique Johnson was back on the practice field Monday afternoon for the Razorbacks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nwahomepage.com
ESPN Places Hogs in Tier 6
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — ESPN’s David M. Hale has rated 131 college football teams in tiers as we near the 2022 season. Hale placed Arkansas in Tier 6 which is supposedly the under-the-radar gems. With Arkansas is BYU, Cincinnati, Iowa, Ole Miss and Pitt. Here’s what Hale wrote about this tier.
Limmer feeling freakish about Arkansas OL
Even on a physical and experienced group of Arkansas offensive linemen, Beaux Limmer stands out. So much so that Razorback head coach Sam Pittman called Limmer a freak last week and meant as a compliment. It’s because Limmer has been a beast in the weight room, including bench pressing 500 pounds. “Yeah, I mean, it’s […]
Arkansas targets in Top247 rankings update for Class of 2023
With the grassroots season in the rearview mirror and high school basketball right around the corner, 247Sports has updated its rankings for the Class of 2023, and several of Arkansas' top targets are listed in the latest Top 150. Entering his fourth year at the helm, Razorback head coach Eric...
FOX Sports
Why South Carolina and Arkansas could surprise the SEC | Number One Ranked Show
FOX Sports’ RJ Young breaks down which teams in the SEC will do better than their preseason win totals, and which teams will fall short. RJ is high on South Carolina and Arkansas to exceed their totals, but he believes Mississippi State will fall short of theirs. RJ also gives his best bets to put ‘Money in the Bag.’
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bryant, Conway, North Little Rock Top First Poll
Bentonville, Fayetteville round out top five in ASM's first poll ahead of Week 0.
SBLive Arkansas Top 25 high school volleyball rankings: Fayetteville on top to start 2022 season
With the start of the Arkansas high school volleyball season right around the corner, here are the preseason rankings for the upcoming season. 1. Fayetteville (32-4, Class 6A state champions)The Lady Bulldogs return all six starters from their state championship team, including their top ...
KHBS
Arkansas little leaguers play on the 'Field of Dreams' for a good cause
Take America’s favorite pastime and mix it with little leaguers, a good cause and a homemade baseball diamond, and you have the field of dreams. “We have this invitational,” said baseball tournament creator, Sam Perroni. “Five teams to give the boys a tournament to play in at the end of the summer and we also use it to raise money for Alzheimer’s research.”
KHBS
Forecasting Our Future: Arkansas summers could be getting hotter
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A new study shows the extreme heat could be the result of an emerging “heat belt” across parts of the country and here in Arkansas. The 121-page national risk assessment on hazardous heat released by the First Street Foundation says that the unusual heat we’ve been experiencing this summer – could soon become the norm.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fayettevilleflyer.com
Restaurant news: Tin Roof, Girls Gone BBQ, Queens Mexican Cuisine & more
A handful of restaurants have opened in Fayetteville over the last few weeks, and a new coffee shop will open early next month. Here’s what we know about some of the new places around town. Tin Roof. Nashville-based restaurant and live music joint Tin Roof opened on Dickson Street...
3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating
MULBERRY, Ark. — (AP) — Federal authorities said Monday they have started a civil rights investigation following the suspension of three Arkansas law enforcement officers after a video posted on social media showed two of them beating a man while a third officer held him on the ground.
FBI looking for fugitive last seen in Arkansas
The FBI is looking for the public's assistance in finding a fugitive last seen in Arkansas.
'Reprehensible': Arkansas governor comments on violent arrest
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson describes a violent arrest captured on video in Crawford County as "reprehensible" amid state and federal investigations.Aug. 22, 2022.
ozarksfn.com
A New Endeavor at the Marble Sale Barn
HUNTSVILLE, ARK. – For years the Marble Sale Barn was an institution in Arkansas. Located in Huntsville, it was not only a place where people could buy and sell animals, products and household items, but it was also viewed as a community gathering spot. That is what drew Christy...
NWA avoiding a national teacher shortage
According to the U.S. Department of Education, there is a national teacher shortage.
nwahomepage.com
Happening in NWA: Washington County Fair returns
Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. An annual event returns this week as the Washington County Fair kicks off tomorrow and lasts through Saturday at the Washington County Fairgrounds. You can expect favorites like rides, games, and food, there’s a petting zoo, a horse show,...
Comments / 0