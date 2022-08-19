ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, OH

The World Series – Little League style

FUN WITH MAPS – ISSUE 2022-149 DAILY FEATURE:. LOVELAND, OH (August 23, 2022) – In Issue 2022-149 of Steve Kovacs Fun with Maps, today we honor the kids playing a kids game – our National Pastime!. LITTLE LEAGUE. Today is the 75th anniversary of the first Little...
LOVELAND, OH
adventuremomblog.com

Enjoy Scenic Cincinnati on a Classy Venture Boat Cruise

A private boat charter from Classy Venture is a great way to see the skyline of downtown Cincinnati from the vantage point of the Ohio River. Private charters can be used to celebrate a special occasion with loved ones or learn more about the area while visiting Cincinnati for the first time.
CINCINNATI, OH
College Football News

Arkansas vs Cincinnati Prediction, Game Preview

Arkansas vs Cincinnati prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3. Record: Arkansas (0-0), Cincinnati (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC | C-USA | Ind...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Fox 19

Cincinnati Wing Week returns for second anniversary

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Over 40 restaurants are participating in the Queen City’s second annual Cincinnati Wing Week on Aug. 22 to Aug. 28. For seven days, wing lovers can enjoy six wings for $7 this week. “We are so excited to bring Cincinnati Wing Week back this year,” the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Ohio

We all have a favorite comfort food and if yours happens to be a juicy burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, five great burger places in Ohio that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. If you haven't been to any of these places, add them to your list.
OHIO STATE
meetnky.com

BLINK 2022: Light-based public art festival is not to be missed

BLINK is Back in Cincinnati, Ohio and Covington, Ky. Keep your eyes wide open for BLINK, the Cincy/NKY region’s free public art festival coming back this year on October 13-16. It’s the largest public art , light and projection mapping festival in the U.S. and there’s nothing else like it in the world.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Pioneering heart researcher killed while bicycling in Indian Hill

INDIAN HILL, Ohio (WXIX/Cincinnati Enquirer) - A 71-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed in Indian Hill over the weekend, the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office reports. Jeffrey Robbins, PhD., was a professor in the Department of Pediatrics at Cincinnati Children’s, former executive co-director of the Cincinnati Children’s Heart Institute, and former director of the Division of Molecular Cardiovascular Biology.
INDIAN HILL, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

Take an Epic Kayaking Trip Past Cincinnati’s Very Own Royal Residence

While this column is largely dedicated to my kids (hello, parenting metaphor!), there is one very important person who doesn’t often appear here, but is a fundamental part of the McCosham family. I’m talking about my husband, Tony, with whom I’ve spend the last two decades gallivanting around the city and building a really great life.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati Parks Giving Away Free Trees to Residents During Fall ReLeaf Program

Cincinnati Parks is giving away free trees to area residents, and the only thing you need to do is sign up to get one. For the past 35 years, Cincinnati Parks' fall ReLeaf program has been helping to build the city's tree canopy by providing more than 20,000 trees to residents at no cost. The program works like this: apply to get a free tree, get approved, pick it up and plant it in your yard.
CINCINNATI, OH
cincymusic.com

Concert to Attend this Week: August 22nd - August 28th

There are a plethora of events to attend each and every day in and around Cincinnati! Can't keep track? We got you. Check out a list of note-worthy concerts happening this week! AND enter to win FREE tickets to a number of them!. The Woodward Theater. 6pm doors / 7pm...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police locate family of lost woman

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Cincinnati Police say the woman's family has been located. The Cincinnati Police Department is asking if anyone recognizes a woman who was brought to a police station after forgetting where she lived while on a Metro bus. CPD says a woman, who told officers her name...
CINCINNATI, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Alcohol Believed to be a Factor in Three-Vehicle Crash in Milan

The accident occurred on SR 350 early Sunday morning. (Milan, Ind.) – Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in a three-vehicle crash in Milan. The Ripley County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash on State Road 350 near the Tom Tepe Autocenter around 2:00 a.m. Sunday.
MILAN, IN
Times Gazette

Country music hall of famers

Greenfield’s own Arnie, Don, and Gary Adams were inducted into the Ohio Country Music Hall of Fame along with Johnny Paycheck at the Keeping it Country Farm music venue Saturday in Waynesville. The award came posthumously to Gary Adams and Paycheck. Adams passed away Jan. 7, 2022 at the...
GREENFIELD, OH

