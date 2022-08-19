Read full article on original website
There's an Incredible Lantern Festival Coming to Ohio This WeekendTravel MavenOhio State
Popular celeb-owned restaurant chain set to open its first Ohio location this weekKristen WaltersMiamisburg, OH
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
lovelandbeacon.com
The World Series – Little League style
FUN WITH MAPS – ISSUE 2022-149 DAILY FEATURE:. LOVELAND, OH (August 23, 2022) – In Issue 2022-149 of Steve Kovacs Fun with Maps, today we honor the kids playing a kids game – our National Pastime!. LITTLE LEAGUE. Today is the 75th anniversary of the first Little...
adventuremomblog.com
Enjoy Scenic Cincinnati on a Classy Venture Boat Cruise
A private boat charter from Classy Venture is a great way to see the skyline of downtown Cincinnati from the vantage point of the Ohio River. Private charters can be used to celebrate a special occasion with loved ones or learn more about the area while visiting Cincinnati for the first time.
WATCH: Famous hippo siblings Fiona, Fritz meet for first time
CINCINNATI — At the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical garden famous hippo siblings Fiona and her little brother Fritz met Tuesday... sort of. The zoo shared a video of Fritz and Fiona sniffing and peeking at each other from neighboring spaces in their indoor habitat. Keepers said they have seen...
College Football News
Arkansas vs Cincinnati Prediction, Game Preview
Arkansas vs Cincinnati prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3. Record: Arkansas (0-0), Cincinnati (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC | C-USA | Ind...
Fox 19
Cincinnati Wing Week returns for second anniversary
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Over 40 restaurants are participating in the Queen City’s second annual Cincinnati Wing Week on Aug. 22 to Aug. 28. For seven days, wing lovers can enjoy six wings for $7 this week. “We are so excited to bring Cincinnati Wing Week back this year,” the...
5 Great Burger Places in Ohio
We all have a favorite comfort food and if yours happens to be a juicy burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, five great burger places in Ohio that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. If you haven't been to any of these places, add them to your list.
meetnky.com
BLINK 2022: Light-based public art festival is not to be missed
BLINK is Back in Cincinnati, Ohio and Covington, Ky. Keep your eyes wide open for BLINK, the Cincy/NKY region’s free public art festival coming back this year on October 13-16. It’s the largest public art , light and projection mapping festival in the U.S. and there’s nothing else like it in the world.
Fox 19
Pioneering heart researcher killed while bicycling in Indian Hill
INDIAN HILL, Ohio (WXIX/Cincinnati Enquirer) - A 71-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed in Indian Hill over the weekend, the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office reports. Jeffrey Robbins, PhD., was a professor in the Department of Pediatrics at Cincinnati Children’s, former executive co-director of the Cincinnati Children’s Heart Institute, and former director of the Division of Molecular Cardiovascular Biology.
cincinnatimagazine.com
Take an Epic Kayaking Trip Past Cincinnati’s Very Own Royal Residence
While this column is largely dedicated to my kids (hello, parenting metaphor!), there is one very important person who doesn’t often appear here, but is a fundamental part of the McCosham family. I’m talking about my husband, Tony, with whom I’ve spend the last two decades gallivanting around the city and building a really great life.
Fox 19
Disease causing zombie-like effect on deer on Cincinnati’s west side: ODNR
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) are causing deer on Cincinnati’s west side to become zombie-like, according to an Ohio Department of Natural Resources game warden. The call to the game warden originated when Colerain Township police responded to Blue Rock Road for a...
Cincinnati CityBeat
Cincinnati Parks Giving Away Free Trees to Residents During Fall ReLeaf Program
Cincinnati Parks is giving away free trees to area residents, and the only thing you need to do is sign up to get one. For the past 35 years, Cincinnati Parks' fall ReLeaf program has been helping to build the city's tree canopy by providing more than 20,000 trees to residents at no cost. The program works like this: apply to get a free tree, get approved, pick it up and plant it in your yard.
cincymusic.com
Concert to Attend this Week: August 22nd - August 28th
There are a plethora of events to attend each and every day in and around Cincinnati! Can't keep track? We got you. Check out a list of note-worthy concerts happening this week! AND enter to win FREE tickets to a number of them!. The Woodward Theater. 6pm doors / 7pm...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police locate family of lost woman
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Cincinnati Police say the woman's family has been located. The Cincinnati Police Department is asking if anyone recognizes a woman who was brought to a police station after forgetting where she lived while on a Metro bus. CPD says a woman, who told officers her name...
eaglecountryonline.com
Alcohol Believed to be a Factor in Three-Vehicle Crash in Milan
The accident occurred on SR 350 early Sunday morning. (Milan, Ind.) – Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in a three-vehicle crash in Milan. The Ripley County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash on State Road 350 near the Tom Tepe Autocenter around 2:00 a.m. Sunday.
Cincinnati: A 6-Year Girl Gone Too Soon In Mt. Healthy
WLWT 5
'We wish we would have communicated better': Hundreds of UC students face housing headaches
CINCINNATI — While the start of a school year on the University of Cincinnati's campus is filled with excitement for some, for others it's been full of unexpected headaches due to housing troubles. Currently, there are more students than university-provided housing options. U.C. said 7,500 students are currently in...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati mother shares frustrations with judicial system after 'Kia boys' steal and total her car
CINCINNATI — When you get out of your car, you lock it. You may even double-check just to make sure. But the next morning you walk outside and all you see is glass. That same story has now happened to more than four dozen people in the tri-state area who own a Hyundai and Kia.
Fairfield man walking on Ohio 129 killed in crash
Ronald Scott Winans Jr. ,38, died of multiple traumatic injuries, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.
WKRC
'Kia Boys' stolen car trend hits one local woman who wonders if she'll ever get hers back
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) – It's a national trend that's hitting here in the Tri-State – people stealing late model Hyundai and Kia cars through a very easy method. And it's now left one local woman without her car or a way to get to work or her child to school.
Times Gazette
Country music hall of famers
Greenfield’s own Arnie, Don, and Gary Adams were inducted into the Ohio Country Music Hall of Fame along with Johnny Paycheck at the Keeping it Country Farm music venue Saturday in Waynesville. The award came posthumously to Gary Adams and Paycheck. Adams passed away Jan. 7, 2022 at the...
