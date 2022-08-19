Read full article on original website
League of Legends Spirit Blossom Skins 2022 Leaked?
League of Legends was one of the first games to have detailed skins for their characters. The Riot skins team continues to push out new ones for fans every couple of weeks. Sometimes these skins feel like fillers and other times they are for major events. While they may not like it, with a company as big as Riot Games, leaks are going to happen. With that, here is the latest skin leak, League of Legends Spirit Blossom skins might be coming back in 2022.
League of Legends Zenith Games Skins Are Fighting in the Future
Just like that, it is the middle of 2022 and League of Legends is still bringing out skins for a lot of champions that have not had many in the past few years. They are adding an interesting new line, Zenith Games. The champions getting new Blitzcrank, Jayce and Lee Sin . Here is a look at the new League of Legends Zenith Games Skins.
Project L Roster: All Confirmed and Rumored Champions
Riot Games are getting their hands into seemingly every known genre out there. League of Legends, their MOBA is where it all started. Since then they have added Legends of Runeterra, a card game, Teamfight Tactics, an autochess, VALORANT an FPS and they have even informally announced an MMO. Another genre that they are working on is their fighting game, Project L. With that, fans will want to know what champions from the League of Legends universe are making their way into the game. Here is a continuously updating Project L Roster.
Challenge: USA Recap: A New Alliance Forms as the Game Takes a Huge Turn
When last week’s episode closed out, T.J. told the players he was tired of the Algorithm. “It’s time to switch it up a bit,” he said. And that he did. On Wednesday’s The Challenge: USA, a huge bomb was dropped: It’s now an individual game. No more Algorithm. No more teammates. It’s every man and woman for him- and herself. As Ben talks to Danny about remaining “Survivor strong,” Danny hints at having other plans. If an easy target in his alliance is on the chopping block, he’s ready to step up, take him out and snag that cash. Sarah also expresses...
New Pokemon Move Shed Tail will Change Competitive Play in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Competitive play in pokemon has always punished switching out, but the new Pokemon Move Shed Tail directly addresses this gameplay element — thereby forever changing the realm of competitive play for the franchise. Cyclizar is the newest revealed Pokemon in the Paldea dex. Lizards are not only today’s power...
Marie Will Be Playable After a Decade in Skullgirls: 2nd Encore
After a decade of servicing as Skullgirls boss character, Marie “The Skullgirl” will be playable and the final character in the season 1 pass of Skullgirls: 2nd Encore. Skullgirls: 2nd Encore is the third version of the primarily 3v3 tag fighting game developed by Reverge Labs, and Autumn Games.
When Is Fortnite Dragon Ball Adventure Island?
The Fortnite Dragon Ball crossover has finally become a reality. In Fortnite, players can travel to Dragon Ball Adventure Island to freely explore various iconic Dragon Ball locations. The Island currently isn’t accessible so players are beginning to ask, when is Fortnite Dragon Ball Adventure Island available?. Dragon Ball...
Is Dota 2’s Black King Bar a Problem?
These days, it would be hard to deny the influence of Black King Bar. The item has always been a core part of Dota, but things have started to change recently. While certain items will usually see more play than others, Black King Bar seems overrepresented in recent patches. In professional play, almost every player will always buy one, in fact, it’s rare to not see the Bar. It has become arguably the most important item in the game. With Dota’s history of unconventional strategies, fans are starting to wonder: is Black King Bar a problem?
TFT 12.16 Patch Notes: A Last Hurrah
With patches every couple of weeks, TFT players need to make sure that they are keeping up with all of the changes. Some are extremely important and can change the Meta immensely, while others likely won’t. In this case, the TFT 12.16 Patch Notes will definitely be bringing changes. It is important for players to stay up to date on what changes are coming and how they could affect them. With that, here are the TFT Patch 12.16 Notes.
MultiVersus Season 1.01 Finn Buffs
With the update patch of MultiVersus Season 1.01, Finn mains will be happy to hear that a majority of the character’s adjustments are buffs. This comes after the major nerfs Finn received at the start of MultiVersus Season 1. Here is all the MultiVersus Season 1.01 Finn buffs. Legend:
VALORANT Champions 2022 Bundle Revealed
The end of the VALORANT esports season is coming to a close. With VALORANT Champions 2022 on its way, fans will be gearing up to see the best of the best battle it out. Teams from all around the world will be fighting to win VALORANT Champions. As with last year, the VALORANT Dev Team will be celebrating this with special skins. Here is a look at the VALORANT Champions 2022 Skin Bundle.
When is the TFT Set 7.5 PBE Release Date?
With TFT Set 7 Dragonlands in full swing, fans are already looking towards TFT Set 7.5. Not much has been officially revealed yet about Set 7.5 but many expect for news to come soon. Now fans may start to wonder, what is the TFT Set 7.5 PBE release date? Here is a look at when it could release.
Magic: The Gathering’s Full Set Roadmap for 2023 Revealed
Even before fans head back to Dominaria, Wizards of the Coast unveiled it’s larger schedule for upcoming Standard sets through 2023. The Standard set roadmap was revealed during the “Wizards Presents” stream on Thursday August 18. The stream featured updates on all things Magic and Dungeons and Dragons related, including the major announcement for Standard sets. Audiences weren’t expecting to see the entire 2023 roadmap, but that is exactly what viewers got.
Street Fighter V Evo 2022 Results: Kawano Wins
“Kawano” wins his first Evo tournament win at Evo 2022 which may be the last Street Fighter V: Champion Edition tournament at Evo. In a 1,324 total registrant tournament, Kawano is a player from Japan that came out on top. Facing off notable players such as Derek “iDom” Ruffin, Hajime “Tokido” Taniguchi, and Daigo “The Beast” Umehara.
MultiVersus General Perks Changes Season 1
After the MultiVersus Alpha and Open Beta, the General Perks within the game finally receive adjustments and fixes to better balance the game. Here are all the MultiVersus General Perks Changes in Season 1 of the title. General Perks. Clear The Air – Increased consistency on perk effect. Make...
Everything To Know About Fortnite Dragon Ball Event
After months of rumors and speculations, along with a week full of leaks, the Fortnite Dragon Ball Event has become a reality. Goku, Vegeta, Lord Beerus, and Bulma all have dropped into the battle royal bringing new Dragon Ball-themed cosmetics, challenges, and weapons. Here is everything players should know about the crossover event.
How To Unlock Fast Travel In Saints Row
The new Saints Row Fast Travel has every gamer’s favorite feature in an open-world game. Fast travel. While it’s included in the game it isn’t made aware to the player how to exactly use fast travel in Saints Row. How to unlock and use fast travel in Saints Row.
Does Overwatch 2 Have Cross Progression ?
With the launch of Overwatch 2 getting closer Blizzard announced a feature that fans of the title have been asking for. Overwatch 2 Cross Progression has now been officially announced. With the launch of cross-progression, players can now finally merge their multiple Overwatch accounts to carry progression and in-game cosmetics...
Everything in the VALORANT Episode 5 Act 2 Battle Pass
VALORANT continues to bring out a lot of content in their battle passes. This includes free skins, gun buddies, sprays and more. With the release of Episode 3, many will be wondering, what is in the VALORANT Episode 5 Act 2 Battle Pass? Well here is everything along with images of all of the new things players can pick up in the newest battle pass.
Dota 2’s 2022 Battle Pass Is Likely Coming Soon
Unlike many fandoms, Dota 2’s player base is eagerly awaiting the release of the new battle pass. This is because, unlike many developers, Valve knows how to do a Battle Pass correctly. In fact, they were one of if not the first to do it, with The International Compendium 2013. While there have been a great many imitators, none have been able to come close to Valve. So what’s in there that makes players so excited for Dota 2’s 2022 Battle Pass?
