PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Atlanta Braves are being careful with Kyle Wright, doing what they can to make sure their latest potential ace on a staff seemingly stuffed with them can keep the momentum going during his breakout season. The World Series champions gave Wright a couple extra days off following a start against Boston earlier this month, leery of his workload. The rest seemingly has him refreshed for the stretch drive. The 26-year-old allowed two hits over seven efficient innings and the Braves completed a three-game sweep of Pittsburgh by drilling the sloppy Pirates 14-2 on Wednesday. Wright needed just 73 pitches to record 21 outs but missed a chance to pitch into the eighth when his teammates erupted for seven runs in the top of the inning, highlighted by Matt Olson’s grand slam that bounced into the Allegheny River.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 20 MINUTES AGO