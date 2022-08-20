ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haysville, KS

Kansas Brothers Indicted for $3.7 Million Healthcare Fraud Scheme

WICHITA, KAN. – A federal grand jury in Wichita returned an indictment charging two Kansas men with engaging in an alleged healthcare fraud scheme which resulted more than $3.7 million in payments from Medicare and Tricare over a three-year period. Between 2017 and 2019, Bradley Eck, 54, and Todd...
Hutch Post

Kan. brothers accused $3.7M healthcare fraud scheme

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A federal grand jury in Wichita returned an indictment charging two Kansas men with engaging in an alleged healthcare fraud scheme which resulted more than $3.7 million in payments from Medicare and Tricare over a three-year period, according to the United State's Attorney. Between 2017 and 2019,...
KAKE TV

City of Wichita hires outside firm to investigate WPD, other departments

With the near unanimous vote of 6-1, the Wichita City Council approved a yearlong contract with Jensen Hughes, a consulting firm out of Chicago. The firm will be charged with reviewing the Wichita Police Department, the city's human resources and manager's office culture and actions. The move comes as a direct response to WPD's racist and inappropriate text message scandal from earlier in the year.
Hutch Post

Kansas woman wanted in Newton jailed in NE Kansas

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement in Atchison arrested a woman on a warrant from Newton Monday. On Monday, police arrested 32-year-old Julian D. Geiger, on a Newton Kansas Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Geiger is being held without bond, according...
KSN News

Two men charged for Wichita Murder

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two men have been charged in the fatal shooting that killed 49-year-old Dennis Haynes of Wichita earlier this month. According to court documents, Caviontay Conway, 21, and Shannon Cavitt Jr., 39, both made their first appearances in the 18th Judicial District Court on Monday, Aug. 22 and were each charged by […]
KAKE TV

Police investigate shooting at Wichita bar

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Police are investigating a bar fight that led to someone firing a gun early Wednesday morning in northeast Wichita. Officers responded to shots fired just after 1:30 a.m. at a bar near K-96 and Rock. Officers say it started out as a bar fight and at least five shots where fired in the parking lot hitting one car and a building.
KSN News

Second man arrested in fatal Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) –A second suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting that killed 49-year-old Dennis Haynes, of Wichita. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) arrested Shannon Cavitt Jr., of Wichita, on suspicion of 1st-degree murder on Friday, Aug. 19. On Wednesday, Aug. 17, Wichita police arrested the first suspect, Caviontay Conway, also on suspicion […]
KAKE TV

New training address epidemic of missing and murdered indigenous women

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Indigenous women across the country and right here in Kansas are 10 times more likely to be kidnapped, sexually assaulted, and murdered. The crimes are rarely prosecuted. Kansas lawmakers hope a new haw would help change that. That law has been on the books for a little over a year, now.
KSN News

ICT21 industrial gets first tenant this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The “old eyesore,” as some have called it, is springing back to life this week with something new in Wichita. ICT21, at the old Derby refinery location of 21st Street North, is getting its first tenant on Wednesday. “It’s been a lot of blood, sweat and tears,” said Marty Cornejo. Marty […]
KSN News

Man cut by machete in downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man has been cut by what he is telling police was a machete, according to the Wichita Police Department (WPD). Wichita police say they received a call around 2:45 a.m. Saturday for the report of a stabbing in the 1200 block of North Broadway. Upon arrival at the scene, police […]
KAKE TV

Kansas recount confirms results in favor of abortion rights

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights in traditionally conservative Kansas was confirmed with a partial hand recount, with fewer than 100 votes changing after the last county reported results Sunday. Nine of the state’s 105 counties recounted their votes at the request...
KAKE TV

'Detention for Prevention' raising money for Rise Up Reno

Some Hutchinson firefighters spent the day in detention, but it was all for a good cause. Detention for Prevention was a fundraising event for Rise Up Reno Prevention Network. The non-profit mentors youth about substance use prevention, suicide prevention and more. Around 15 community members were a part of the...
hppr.org

Voters kept abortion legal in Kansas, but clinics can’t keep up

WICHITA, Kansas — Abortion remains legal, if tightly restricted, in Kansas. That doesn't mean it's easy to get an appointment. On the sidewalk outside the Trust Women clinic in Wichita, anti-abortion protestors shout at cars turning into the parking lot, recording their license plates. Most come from out-of-state now,...
KAKE TV

Police: Man stabbed overnight with a machete

WICHITA, Kan. - A man is in critical condition after police say he was stabbed a couple of times with a machete near downtown Wichita. It happened sometime after one o'clock Sunday morning in the 1200 block of N. Broadway. Police say a random woman came up to him and stabbed him with a larger type knife or machete in front a motel in the area.
