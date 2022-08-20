ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

wtvy.com

4 arrested in Florida drug seizure

PANAMA CITY, FL (WTVY) - 4 men have been arrested in a large drug bust, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). The arrest led to the seizure of $33,000 in US currency, an AR-15, 367 pounds of marijuana, and 7.4 grams of Fentanyl. The BCSO was contacted...
PANAMA CITY, FL
wild941.com

Florida Man Stashes Drugs Under Cop Car

Coming out of DeLand, FL, we got a Florida man who pulled a wild move by stashing drugs under a cop car!. Coming from WFLA, the incident was captured on the body cam of a deputy who was patting down 49-year old, John Schneider, when suddenly he tried to drop a bag of meth underneath the deputies car.
DELAND, FL
worldanimalnews.com

After A Shark Is Horrifically Stabbed In The Head On A Florida Beach, Authorities Tell WAN “No Laws Were Broken” Truly Sickening!!!

Still images posted from video shared on Instagram. Another shameful display of cruel and sickening acts by sub-humans was recently captured on video as two men callously dragged and ultimately stabbed a shark in the head with a knife while on a beach in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. A woman pleading with the men to stop hurting the innocent shark and return him back into the ocean can also be heard throughout the shocking footage. WAN posted the appalling video on social media over the weekend.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
wogx.com

Florida deputies respond to deadly shooting in Mims.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said a man was shot and killed in Mims early Monday evening. Deputies were called to Cypress Avenue around 6 p.m. in reference to a shooting and discovered the victim who was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
MIMS, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Orange County felons arrested for voting thought they had their rights restored

As expected, the first major move of Ron DeSantis' recently created elections police against voter fraud was merely a roundup of people who believed they voted legally. In case you missed it, the Florida Gov. declared victory over the dangerous scourge of voters when his ballot box cops arrested 20 felons across the state who voted in error. A report by WKMG shows that three of the convicted felons who were arrested in Orange County had all believed they could vote.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
10NEWS

Florida mail carrier dies after getting attacked by dogs

INTERLACHEN, Fla. — A mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service has died after she was mauled by five dogs when her truck broke down along a North Florida road, deputies said. Putnam County Sheriff's deputies found 61-year-old Pamela Rock on the ground when they arrived at the scene...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Ex-tax collector Joel Greenberg a witness in Seminole ‘ghost candidate’ fraud case

ORLANDO, Fla. – Disgraced former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg is now involved with another criminal case, this time as a witness. Prosecutors in the case of two people accused of committing election fraud in the so-called Seminole County “ghost candidate” case released a list of supplemental discovery documents to the defendants Tuesday.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Death investigation underway in Brevard County

SEBASTIAN, Fla. — A death investigation is underway in Brevard County. According to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Oriole Circle in Barefoot Bay around 1 a.m. Tuesday for a body inside of a home. "Initial investigation led agents to believe that the circumstances surrounding the...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
nypressnews.com

Central Florida HIDTA Concludes Multi-Agency Undercover Drug Trafficking Investigation

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News AT 10)–After conducting a two-year-long undercover drug trafficking investigation, the detectives with the Central Florida HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) task force, local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies across the country arrested 85 suspects, and three other suspects charged via warrants. “I’m...
POLK COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Guest at hotel in The Villages tasered three times after police summoned

A guest at a hotel in The Villages was tasered three times after police were summoned to check on the status of a woman staying with him. Officers were called Sunday afternoon to the Best Western Sure Stay Hotel at 1201 Avenida Central to check on a woman staying in Room 107 with 36-year-old Brian Edward Wilcoxon of Summerfield, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A family member had expressed concern that the woman was being held against her will at the hotel.
THE VILLAGES, FL

