4 arrested in Florida drug seizure
PANAMA CITY, FL (WTVY) - 4 men have been arrested in a large drug bust, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). The arrest led to the seizure of $33,000 in US currency, an AR-15, 367 pounds of marijuana, and 7.4 grams of Fentanyl. The BCSO was contacted...
Five dogs fatally attack mail carrier after her truck breaks down in Florida
Five dogs fatally mauled a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service after her truck broke down along a road in north Florida, officials said. Pamela Jane Rock, 61, died at a hospital on Monday night, Putnam County Sheriff's Col. Joseph Wells said at a news conference on Tuesday. Putnam...
Florida Man Stashes Drugs Under Cop Car
Coming out of DeLand, FL, we got a Florida man who pulled a wild move by stashing drugs under a cop car!. Coming from WFLA, the incident was captured on the body cam of a deputy who was patting down 49-year old, John Schneider, when suddenly he tried to drop a bag of meth underneath the deputies car.
85 people arrested for California-to-Florida drug smuggling operation
Deputies have arrested 85 people and confiscated millions of dollars in drugs after uncovering an operation that used checked bags on commercial flights to smuggle drugs from California to Florida.
Florida Trio Scattered For Hiding Places After Publix Liquor Store Heist
One hid behind a Dumpster, one hid under some clothes and another tried running away, but three convicted felons from the Tampa area couldn’t elude deputies on Monday night. Mia Faithestella McCoy, 24, Eric Lesley Ealy, 33, and Tonneka Shanne Crawford, 23, are charged with
After A Shark Is Horrifically Stabbed In The Head On A Florida Beach, Authorities Tell WAN “No Laws Were Broken” Truly Sickening!!!
Still images posted from video shared on Instagram. Another shameful display of cruel and sickening acts by sub-humans was recently captured on video as two men callously dragged and ultimately stabbed a shark in the head with a knife while on a beach in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. A woman pleading with the men to stop hurting the innocent shark and return him back into the ocean can also be heard throughout the shocking footage. WAN posted the appalling video on social media over the weekend.
Florida deputies respond to deadly shooting in Mims.
The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said a man was shot and killed in Mims early Monday evening. Deputies were called to Cypress Avenue around 6 p.m. in reference to a shooting and discovered the victim who was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Florida Woman Gets $1,800,000 Bond Trying To Smuggle 50 Grams Of Fentanyl Into Jail
A Florida woman is on the wrong side of the bars after attempting to take 50 grams of Fentanyl into a correctional facility. On Saturday, August 20, 2022, the Dixie County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Corrections worked together to stop more than 50
Orange County felons arrested for voting thought they had their rights restored
As expected, the first major move of Ron DeSantis' recently created elections police against voter fraud was merely a roundup of people who believed they voted legally. In case you missed it, the Florida Gov. declared victory over the dangerous scourge of voters when his ballot box cops arrested 20 felons across the state who voted in error. A report by WKMG shows that three of the convicted felons who were arrested in Orange County had all believed they could vote.
Virginia Man’s Luck Runs Out After “Snatch Up” Of Florida Lottery Tickets
A two-hour manhunt for a man who stole hundreds of dollars in Florida lottery tickets, then led authorities on a brief pursuit ended with the suspect in custody. According to investigators, Martin County Sheriff’s Deputies located 31-year-old Andrew Owen Ekren hiding in a wooded area
Florida mail carrier dies after getting attacked by dogs
INTERLACHEN, Fla. — A mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service has died after she was mauled by five dogs when her truck broke down along a North Florida road, deputies said. Putnam County Sheriff's deputies found 61-year-old Pamela Rock on the ground when they arrived at the scene...
Florida man drops half pound of meth under cruiser during traffic stop, deputies say
DELAND, Fla. — A Florida man is facing charges after footage from a traffic stop appears to show him drop half a pound of drugs under a deputy’s cruiser. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shared video of the traffic stop in a news release on Facebook. In the video, John Schneider can be seen standing with a deputy when a bag falls to the ground.
Ex-tax collector Joel Greenberg a witness in Seminole ‘ghost candidate’ fraud case
ORLANDO, Fla. – Disgraced former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg is now involved with another criminal case, this time as a witness. Prosecutors in the case of two people accused of committing election fraud in the so-called Seminole County “ghost candidate” case released a list of supplemental discovery documents to the defendants Tuesday.
No charges filed against Melbourne police officer, Florida Tech security guard who fatally shot student
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The state attorney’s office for Brevard County announced on Tuesday it is not filing charges against a Melbourne police officer and Florida Tech security guard who fatally shot at a student after he lunged at an officer with a pair of scissors in December.
Florida college student driving with girlfriend in Alabama wilderness is killed by woman posing as stranded motorist, officials say
A Florida college student exploring the Alabama wilderness with his girlfriend was fatally wounded during a shootout with a would-be robber who appeared to be living with others in the woods, authorities said. Adam Simjee, 22, was shot to death in the Talladega National Forest near popular Cheaha State Park...
Death investigation underway in Brevard County
SEBASTIAN, Fla. — A death investigation is underway in Brevard County. According to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Oriole Circle in Barefoot Bay around 1 a.m. Tuesday for a body inside of a home. "Initial investigation led agents to believe that the circumstances surrounding the...
Central Florida HIDTA Concludes Multi-Agency Undercover Drug Trafficking Investigation
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News AT 10)–After conducting a two-year-long undercover drug trafficking investigation, the detectives with the Central Florida HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) task force, local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies across the country arrested 85 suspects, and three other suspects charged via warrants. “I’m...
4 arrested for burglarizing cars in multiple counties
Four people suspected of burglarizing vehicles in multiple counties were arrested early Tuesday in Indian River County.
Guest at hotel in The Villages tasered three times after police summoned
A guest at a hotel in The Villages was tasered three times after police were summoned to check on the status of a woman staying with him. Officers were called Sunday afternoon to the Best Western Sure Stay Hotel at 1201 Avenida Central to check on a woman staying in Room 107 with 36-year-old Brian Edward Wilcoxon of Summerfield, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A family member had expressed concern that the woman was being held against her will at the hotel.
