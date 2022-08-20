Read full article on original website
IMG corner Jarvis Lee backs off commitment to Virginia
Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy cornerback Jarvis Lee tells 247Sports that he has backed off an early commitment to Virginia. The news comes just a few days after Lee shinned in IMG's preseason game against Venice as he totaled two tackles and a pass break up while also forcing a fumble in the Ascenders' 41-3 victory.
Country’s No. 9 RB will attend Ohio State - Notre Dame game, says playing for Buckeyes would be ‘amazing’
The country’s No. 9 RB will attend Ohio State - Notre Dame game and says playing for the Buckeyes would be “amazing.”
Ole Miss announces enhancements to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium experience
(Release) After a successful 2021 season in which saw the Rebels finish with a perfect 7-0 home record, Ole Miss is pleased to continue to improve its fan experience to make Rebel gameday one of the best in the entire country. In December 2021, an electronic survey was sent via...
UCLA Four-Star RB Commit Roderick Robinson Shines In Opener
One of UCLA's biggest recruiting wins in the 2022 cycle was San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln running back Roderick Robinson II. The top-ranked running back in the Golden State in 2023, Robinson started his senior season in grand fashion. Robinson and Lincoln traveled to Sacramento (Calif.) Capital Christian and Robinson made...
A determined optimist since arrival, now captain Garrett Nelson hopes to help lead Huskers to brighter days
Garrett Nelson has without fail had that let's-do-that-ride-one-more-time quality as long as we've known him. From teenager Husker recruit motivated by anyone who saw him as a Nebraska scholarship overreach to mullet-wearing commit angling across the field on his lonesome to introduce himself to Ndamukong Suh. The latter may not...
Four-star shooting guard Isaiah Coleman is down to two schools
Four-star shooting guard Isaiah Coleman is down to two schools. Coleman will choose between Mississippi State and The College of Charleston on September 4th. “I’m about to wrap up my recruitment soon,” he said. “My commitment date is September 4th. It’s between Mississippi State and The College of Charleston.
All three of Iowa basketball's 2023 commits ranked in the top-150 on 247Sports
247Sports released its updated rankings for the class of 2023 on Monday and all three of the Hawkeyes' commits were ranked in the top-150. Leading the way was Waukee Northwest four-star wing Pryce Sandfort, who committed to Iowa last month over offers from Washington State, Clemson, Nebraska, Seton Hall, Drake, and a handful of other programs that were heavily interested.
New No. 1 in updated 247Sports basketball rankings for 2023
The summer basketball season has now passed, GG Jackson is officially in college, and now everyone wants an answer to the same question:. Who is the No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2023?. It’s a question that lacks an easy answer as no one player was able to...
Macy McAdoo medically retires from softball
NORMAN, Okla. — Two-time national champion Macy McAdoo is calling it quits. The junior pitcher announced her medical retirement from softball Monday morning on Instagram. “I will still be with the team and still be surrounded by the girls but I will never have the privilege of putting on another softball uniform,” McAdoo started in her statement. “To all college athletes, take care of yourself and let God lead the way in everything you do. Thank you to my parents for everything that they have sacrificed and gave me, thank you to my family for the endless support, thank you to my many coaches for all the time that you have spent on me and thank you to my friends that have been by my side through all of this.
Tennessee linebacker suspended indefinitely following arrest
Tennessee linebacker William Mohan has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities after he was arrested Sunday on a domestic aggravated assault charge, a university spokesman confirmed to GoVols247 on Tuesday morning. Mohan was arrested after police responded to a domestic disturbance Saturday in South Knoxville, according to a report from Knoxville TV station WVLT.
Iowa legacy recruit Iose Epenesa a top-10 prospect nationally in initial 2025 rankings for 247Sports
The Epenesa name is one that Iowa fans are familiar with. Eppy Epenesa played his college football at Iowa under Hayden Fry in the 1990s. A.J. Epenesa, the oldest son in the family, played at Iowa from 2017-2019 and was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and is entering his third season in the NFL this coming fall. Eric Epenesa is currently a walk-on linebacker for the Hawkeyes and has been making his way onto special teams for Iowa early in his career.
Former Gamecock WR talks culture under Shane Beamer
Former South Carolina wide receiver Michael Flint joined Inside the Gamecocks to talk about the culture that second-year Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer has established.
UCLA's 2022 Recruiting Class Finishes at No. 4 in the Nation
With the addition of Italian wing Abramo Canka, UCLA's 2022 recruiting class moved up to No. 4 in the nation. Canka has been ranked a three-star prospect, the No. 147th prospect in the country for 2022. Adding him to the class of five-star combo guard Amari Bailey (No. 9), five-star...
Maryland basketball commit, potential addition make big jumps in new 247Sports rankings
Following his breakout summer performance, Maryland commit Jamie Kaiser's stock made a big jump in rankings. Kaiser Jr. climbed from the No. 72 spot to No. 53 in the updated 247Sports rankings on Monday. The spike comes as no surprise for the 6-6 wing guard from Burke, Va., who starred...
Roman Wilson gives his take on the Michigan QB battle: 'Our best option is probably me'
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Cade McNamara, J.J. McCarthy ... Roman Wilson?. The quarterback competition has been the biggest storyline of fall camp for the Michigan football team, and Wilson wants to throw his name into the mix. Never mind that he's a wide receiver with zero career pass attempts.
Watch: 2024 5-star QB DJ Lawgway shows behind the scenes of recent UF visit
The Florida Gators may have only one verbal commitment to date in their 2024 recruiting class, but the staff has already identified some top wants for that cycle. One of those big wants for the coaching staff is Willis (TX) five-star quarterback DJ Lagway. The Gators have already hosted the elite signal caller on campus twice this year. His first trip to UF came back in the spring, when he was extended an offer by head coach Billy Napier. On his return visit to UF, Lagway spent the entire final weekend of July in town, which is the weekend of Friday Night Lights. On that visit, Lawgway had a videographer on his visit with him to give some behind the scenes look at his time in Gainesville. You can watch the video above. The part about his Florida visit starts around the 22:00 minute mark if you would like to fast forward to it.
Vokolek glad to share Husker captain news with close friend, who knows something about that job
He did something you'd expect from anyone on the day he was named a Husker captain. Travis Vokolek shared a conversation about it with one of his best buddies. It just happens in this case that friend is Austin Allen, a Nebraska football captain himself in 2021 who is now working for a key spot with the New York Giants. And you better believe the Aurora native Allen, who told reporters at Pro Day he closely scans all the Husker social media practice clips that come out, still wants this program to turn it around as much as he did a season ago.
Terrell sidelined by third ACL tear
Chad Terrell is out for the season with a torn ACL, which could bring an end to his playing career for the South Carolina Gamecocks. It’s the third time Terrell has suffered an ACL tear. Coach Shane Beamer announced the news about Terrell on Tuesday afternoon. Terrell, who’s been...
Fifita's maturity sets him apart
As soon as Arizona landed Jayden de Laura, it was a foregone conclusion that he would be starting the season opener against San Diego State. However, that doesn’t mean that freshman quarterback Noah Fifita wasn’t in a position to impress. In fact, Fifita has helped his cause and...
South Carolina football: Shane Beamer offers truce to Mark Stoops after viral comment
Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops seemingly tossed shade at South Carolina's Shane Beamer earlier this summer with a "climate versus culture" remark at SEC Media Days, saying his program does not have to "put on some stupid sunglasses" to gain attention in relation to success. Stoops later said his previous comments were not directed at Beamer and said it "wasn't my style" to clown other coaches.
