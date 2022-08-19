ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Boom, here we’re hit with it again.’ How historic rains flooded homes and neighborhoods across Tarrant County

In just 24 hours, Tarrant County went from experiencing one of its driest Augusts to one of its wettest. The National Weather Service reported 8.41 inches of rain in Fort Worth between Aug. 21 and Aug. 22, and 7.72 inches in Arlington. The deluge ranks the second highest total amount of rainfall ever recorded in a 24-hour period in North Texas.
CBS DFW

Residents call on City of Fort Worth to help with debris collection at Lake Worth after storms

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The historic rains swept an extraordinary amount of trash and litter into Lake Worth, one of the main water sources for the City of Fort Worth."Kind of shock when I saw it," said Bobby Graves, whose son-in-law owns a home on Lake Worth.Neighbors said the floating island of trash - filled with Styrofoam cups, bottles, and debris - forms every major storm, and they've been fighting for years to get the city to take action."It's consistent," said Susie Flail, who lives on a cove on the south side of Lake Worth. "It happens at least...
texasstandard.org

Denton County landlord charged high fees for run-down properties, investigation shows

In March, Jennifer O’Neal McLaughlin and her husband moved into a four-bedroom, red brick home in Flower Mound, a Denton County suburb. They planned to buy the house with financing from its previous owner – property management company Kamy Investments, which asked for big up-front fees from the McLaughlins, in part because of problems with their credit. But they had the cash to do it, since they’d just sold their family farm.
fortworthreport.org

Listen: New coalition seeks to prepare Tarrant County, North Texas for electric vehicle expansion

In the latest installment of our occasional conversations with Tarrant County newsmakers, Brandy O’Quinn, program manager of the newly formed North Texas Electric Transportation Compact, shares how the partnership of government agencies, educational institutions and employers hopes to accelerate the expansion of electric vehicles and reduce emissions related to transportation.
fortworthreport.org

What resources are available after flooding in Tarrant County?

Record-breaking rainfall this week prompted Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley to declare a state of disaster Tuesday afternoon, opening the possibility for federal aid to flow into the area. The Dallas-Fort Worth Airport received 9.19 inches of rain in a 24-hour period, the second- highest precipitation total recorded in North...
fortworthreport.org

Bishop Cider opens new Cidercade location in Fort Worth

Bishop Cider, a Dallas-based hard cider manufacturer, opened the newest location of their Cidercade entertainment venue in Fort Worth on August 23, 2022 at 5pm. Cidercade has dozens of taps of Bishop Cider, serves artisanal food, and offers an “entertainment buffet” where patrons pay a nominal admission fee, and all games and activities are free to play. Cidercade Fort Worth joins Bishop’s existing Cidercade locations in Dallas, Austin and Houston.
dmagazine.com

Why Is a Flying Hospital in North Texas?

Last week, a fully functional hospital built onboard an MD-10 cargo aircraft spent several days at Fort Worth’s Alliance Airport to give Caribbean eye doctors the tools they need to better treat their patients. Although it may sound like a Mad Libs lede, it’s the truth. The Orbis Flying...
WFAA

DFW rain and flooding by the numbers: How much did North Texas see?

DALLAS — It's been a historic 24 hours in North Texas as the area saw record rainfall, along with major flooding. Some areas saw rainfall totals in the double digits. As far as history goes, this weather event was one for the books, indeed: DFW Airport saw 9.19 inches of rain over a 24-hour period, which now stands as the second-highest total the airport has ever seen within any 24-hour window in history.
fortworthreport.org

‘We’re very aviation heavy:’ National Aviation Day festival showcases importance of industry in Fort Worth

The Fort Worth Aviation Museum celebrated National Aviation Day and welcomed guests to sit in cockpits, learn the history and importance of aerospace in Fort Worth. The festival lands on aerospace pioneer Orville Wright’s birthday. Fort Worth Aviation Museum Executive Director Jim Hodgson emphasized Fort Worth’s presence in aerospace...
CBS DFW

'Water rushed in my front door,' Dallas woman loses almost everything

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- The clean-up has started for many people in North Texas after flood water destroyed and damaged several people's homes and apartments.Moving into a new apartment was something Brittany Taylor was looking forward to but just two days after moving in, she lost almost everything.High flood water is what Taylor woke up to in her new loft apartment Monday morning.  "Like my laptop, just like a lot of keepsakes… a lot of pictures and journals," Taylor said, fighting back tears.Taylor said she has a world wind of emotions after losing almost everything. "It was really scary because water was...
KSAT 12

A North Texas school district now lets teachers reject children’s pronouns — even if parents approve of them

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Teachers will not be forced to address students by the pronouns that match their gender identity even if a parent asks them to, and transgender students will be barred from playing sports after the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District board approved two new policies targeting gender identity on Monday night.
dallasexpress.com

Local PD Announces Collaboration to Combat Crime

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes unveiled a new strategy for combating violent crime in the city with a new initiative called the “One Second Collaborative.”. The initiative involves a partnership with the United Way of Tarrant County with the goal of reducing violent crime in targeted communities by supporting community groups working to end violence.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Texas hospital brings long-lost siblings together

FORT WORTH, Texas — For the last seven years, the hallways of Cook Children’s Hospital have connected two siblings, each unaware of their relationship. Raymond Turner works as a producer for SparkleFly recording studio. Visitors can find him behind the glass in the Child Life Zone. Turner records patients’ songs, music and heartbeats.
WFAA

The culture war is being fought in school board meetings — and North Texas is the frontline

KELLER, Texas — The frontlines of the culture wars are being fought in North Texas school boards. It's been that way for a while at this point. But, just this week, it came to a head as the neighboring independent school districts of Keller and Grapevine-Colleyville each hosted contentious Monday night meetings to determine what children are being taught in their schools.
