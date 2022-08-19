Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Says People Will Not Pay Less in Property TaxesTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Meet the Black business owners making an impact in the DFW area: Afro Soca Marketplace Event RoundupJalyn SmootDallas, TX
A Southlake school named for the grandson of a slave just banned a book written by the man it was named after.Ash JurbergSouthlake, TX
Grapevine Colleyville Passes Policy Changes on Range of School IssuesLarry LeaseColleyville, TX
Flash Floods Leave Some Stranded in North TexasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
fortworthreport.org
‘Boom, here we’re hit with it again.’ How historic rains flooded homes and neighborhoods across Tarrant County
In just 24 hours, Tarrant County went from experiencing one of its driest Augusts to one of its wettest. The National Weather Service reported 8.41 inches of rain in Fort Worth between Aug. 21 and Aug. 22, and 7.72 inches in Arlington. The deluge ranks the second highest total amount of rainfall ever recorded in a 24-hour period in North Texas.
Residents call on City of Fort Worth to help with debris collection at Lake Worth after storms
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The historic rains swept an extraordinary amount of trash and litter into Lake Worth, one of the main water sources for the City of Fort Worth."Kind of shock when I saw it," said Bobby Graves, whose son-in-law owns a home on Lake Worth.Neighbors said the floating island of trash - filled with Styrofoam cups, bottles, and debris - forms every major storm, and they've been fighting for years to get the city to take action."It's consistent," said Susie Flail, who lives on a cove on the south side of Lake Worth. "It happens at least...
texasstandard.org
Denton County landlord charged high fees for run-down properties, investigation shows
In March, Jennifer O’Neal McLaughlin and her husband moved into a four-bedroom, red brick home in Flower Mound, a Denton County suburb. They planned to buy the house with financing from its previous owner – property management company Kamy Investments, which asked for big up-front fees from the McLaughlins, in part because of problems with their credit. But they had the cash to do it, since they’d just sold their family farm.
fortworthreport.org
Listen: New coalition seeks to prepare Tarrant County, North Texas for electric vehicle expansion
In the latest installment of our occasional conversations with Tarrant County newsmakers, Brandy O’Quinn, program manager of the newly formed North Texas Electric Transportation Compact, shares how the partnership of government agencies, educational institutions and employers hopes to accelerate the expansion of electric vehicles and reduce emissions related to transportation.
fox4news.com
13-year-old Fort Worth girl becomes youngest Black person ever to be accepted to medical school
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth's Alena Analeigh McQuarter landed in the record books this summer as the youngest Black person ever accepted to medical school. The 13-year-old is currently a junior in college, attending Arizona State University and Oakwood University at the same time online. She is one year...
fortworthreport.org
What resources are available after flooding in Tarrant County?
Record-breaking rainfall this week prompted Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley to declare a state of disaster Tuesday afternoon, opening the possibility for federal aid to flow into the area. The Dallas-Fort Worth Airport received 9.19 inches of rain in a 24-hour period, the second- highest precipitation total recorded in North...
fortworthreport.org
Bishop Cider opens new Cidercade location in Fort Worth
Bishop Cider, a Dallas-based hard cider manufacturer, opened the newest location of their Cidercade entertainment venue in Fort Worth on August 23, 2022 at 5pm. Cidercade has dozens of taps of Bishop Cider, serves artisanal food, and offers an “entertainment buffet” where patrons pay a nominal admission fee, and all games and activities are free to play. Cidercade Fort Worth joins Bishop’s existing Cidercade locations in Dallas, Austin and Houston.
You're welcome, Houston: Why DFW's rain wasn't all our gain
DALLAS — North Texas on Monday got a round of rain we've rarely seen: Nearly 10 inches in just a 24-hour span, with both Dallas and Fort Worth getting over nine inches of rain. The heavy downpours persisted early Monday and into the afternoon. And they led to widespread...
dmagazine.com
Why Is a Flying Hospital in North Texas?
Last week, a fully functional hospital built onboard an MD-10 cargo aircraft spent several days at Fort Worth’s Alliance Airport to give Caribbean eye doctors the tools they need to better treat their patients. Although it may sound like a Mad Libs lede, it’s the truth. The Orbis Flying...
Journeys store plans new location at Tanger Outlets in Fort Worth
Journeys is known to carry brands such as Converse, Vans and Ugg. The location will look different in Fort Worth because Tanger Outlets is an outdoor mall. (Courtesy Journeys) Journeys, a national shoe store chain, has plans to open a location at Tanger Outlets in Fort Worth. The company based...
fortworthreport.org
Historic rain greets Tarrant County’s university students on their first day
In the midst of the historic rain that swamped North Texas on Aug. 22, university students across Tarrant County also navigated their first day of classes. Texas Wesleyan University, Texas Christian University, Tarrant County College and University of Texas at Arlington started their fall semester during a severe weather event.
DFW rain and flooding by the numbers: How much did North Texas see?
DALLAS — It's been a historic 24 hours in North Texas as the area saw record rainfall, along with major flooding. Some areas saw rainfall totals in the double digits. As far as history goes, this weather event was one for the books, indeed: DFW Airport saw 9.19 inches of rain over a 24-hour period, which now stands as the second-highest total the airport has ever seen within any 24-hour window in history.
fortworthreport.org
‘We’re very aviation heavy:’ National Aviation Day festival showcases importance of industry in Fort Worth
The Fort Worth Aviation Museum celebrated National Aviation Day and welcomed guests to sit in cockpits, learn the history and importance of aerospace in Fort Worth. The festival lands on aerospace pioneer Orville Wright’s birthday. Fort Worth Aviation Museum Executive Director Jim Hodgson emphasized Fort Worth’s presence in aerospace...
'Water rushed in my front door,' Dallas woman loses almost everything
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- The clean-up has started for many people in North Texas after flood water destroyed and damaged several people's homes and apartments.Moving into a new apartment was something Brittany Taylor was looking forward to but just two days after moving in, she lost almost everything.High flood water is what Taylor woke up to in her new loft apartment Monday morning. "Like my laptop, just like a lot of keepsakes… a lot of pictures and journals," Taylor said, fighting back tears.Taylor said she has a world wind of emotions after losing almost everything. "It was really scary because water was...
fox5ny.com
Incredible scenes of survival: Watch as 15-inches of rain leaves Dallas-Fort Worth underwater
DALLAS - Drivers swam from their vans, news reporters saved a woman from her sinking car, and taillights seem underwater in the middle of an intersection. These were just a few of the scenes that played out Monday after storms dropped over a foot of water on the Dallas-Fort Worth Metro area.
KSAT 12
A North Texas school district now lets teachers reject children’s pronouns — even if parents approve of them
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Teachers will not be forced to address students by the pronouns that match their gender identity even if a parent asks them to, and transgender students will be barred from playing sports after the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District board approved two new policies targeting gender identity on Monday night.
fortworthinc.com
Cycle for Life: Betsy Price Left Office, but She Didn’t Leave Fitness
Believing a community is fully whole only when it is healthy in body, mind, and spirit, Betsy Price brought to the office of mayor of Fort Worth a vow to be an exemplar of living well through healthy choices and an active lifestyle in exercise. It was more important than...
dallasexpress.com
Local PD Announces Collaboration to Combat Crime
Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes unveiled a new strategy for combating violent crime in the city with a new initiative called the “One Second Collaborative.”. The initiative involves a partnership with the United Way of Tarrant County with the goal of reducing violent crime in targeted communities by supporting community groups working to end violence.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Texas hospital brings long-lost siblings together
FORT WORTH, Texas — For the last seven years, the hallways of Cook Children’s Hospital have connected two siblings, each unaware of their relationship. Raymond Turner works as a producer for SparkleFly recording studio. Visitors can find him behind the glass in the Child Life Zone. Turner records patients’ songs, music and heartbeats.
The culture war is being fought in school board meetings — and North Texas is the frontline
KELLER, Texas — The frontlines of the culture wars are being fought in North Texas school boards. It's been that way for a while at this point. But, just this week, it came to a head as the neighboring independent school districts of Keller and Grapevine-Colleyville each hosted contentious Monday night meetings to determine what children are being taught in their schools.
