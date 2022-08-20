ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette Police Work Separate Shootings Near Walmart and I-10 Exit

 4 days ago
Lafayette Police Department Facebook

It’s been a very busy 24 hours for Lafayette Police as they have had to work two shootings – one at a motel and the other at a gas station.

Suspect Shot After Allegedly Trying to Steal Gun from Victim Inside Motel Room

One man has been charged with attempted murder and attempted robbery after allegedly trying to take the victim’s gun from him while allegedly making threats to kill him.

The suspect – Rickey J. Hebert III – was shot himself, though, as the victim fired one shot during the altercation that happened in the victim’s motel room in the 1700 block of North University Avenue. Officers say the incident happened during the midday on Friday. At first it seemed the victim may have been the suspect considering who was shot but investigators found Hebert to be the suspect.

1700 block of North University Avenue, google maps

As you can see in the Google map, the motel is located near the I-10 University Exit.

Hebert was treated for his gunshot wound, released from the hospital, and has been booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the following charges:

  • Attempted Second Degree Murder
  • Attempted Simple Robbery
  • Simple Battery

Gas Station on Pinhook Road Scene of Overnight Shooting

Fortunately, no one was reported injured as Lafayette Police are looking for whoever fired mutliple shots at a gas station in the 2700 block of West Pinhook Road, hitting the business and two vehicles in the parking lot.

Officers say they received the call just after midnight on Saturday. A witness told officers that unknown people began firing multiple shots while a group of people were gathered in the business parking lot.

2700 block of West Pinhook Road, google maps

As you can see in the Google map, the gas station is located down the road from WalMart.

If you have any information about the incident, please contact Lafayette Police or Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.

