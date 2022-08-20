Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. Lesinski
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Related
WGRZ TV
75th Annual Buffalo International Horse Show
BUFFALO, N.Y. — This year marks not one but two milestones for the Buffalo International Horse show, this will be the 75th Annual Buffalo International Horse Show along with celebrating 100 years at this historic facility located at 950 Amherst Street in Buffalo, NY. This year's Buffalo International Horse Show and the takes place September 15th-18th.
WGRZ TV
20th Annual National Buffalo Wing Festival
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Summer isn't over yet!! The "hottest" event of the year is coming up Labor Day Weekend. The 20th Annual National Buffalo Wing Festival takes place 9/3 & 9/4 at the Home of the Buffalo Bills, Highmark Stadium. Come on out and take part in this annual event, it's your chance to hang out on an NFL Field and eat WINGS Sat 9/3, 12p-9pm & Sunday 9/4, 12p-7pm.
WGRZ TV
Town Hall: WNY tourism
Patrick Kaler, president and CEO of Visit Buffalo Niagara.. joins the town hall to discuss the tourism support here in WNY.
WGRZ TV
Asian Food and Cultural Festival at Canalside
Food and Culture Festival at Canalside today. It was a free event that showcased music, shops and lots to eat.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WGRZ TV
Equal Employment Opportunity Commission coming to Buffalo
This is their first public event outside of Washington in seven years and they picked Buffalo. The federal agency enforces laws around employment discrimination.
WGRZ TV
Animal shelters getting influx of pets
The Niagara County SPCA has been accepting a lot of strays. They've also accepted a lot of animals who were dumped here by their owners.
WGRZ TV
Hamlin House on Franklin to close
Owner John Bitterman said the main reasons were inflation, with the high cost of food and labor. He adds he wouldn't be surprised if more restaurants shut down.
WGRZ TV
Family of Emily Keiper calls for justice
A 16 year old girl from Niagara Falls named Emily KEIPER was shot and killed on Friday morning. Two teenager boys have been charged.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WGRZ TV
Fatal boating accident near Wilson
Niagara County Sheriff's Office got the 911 call about a women floating in the water. Witnesses say she was operating a personal watercraft just offshore earlier.
WGRZ TV
Investigation on 16-year-old's shooting death
A Niagara Falls family is continuing to mourn the loss of their 16-year-old daughter. Two teenagers are now facing charges in connection to Keiper's death.
Comments / 0