Savannah, GA

StyleCaster

J-Lo & Ben’s Marriage Certificate Just Leaked & It Confirms if She’s Officially Changing Her Last Name

Click here to read the full article. It’s official! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage certificate was just released. The two got married  on July 17, 2022, and reveals all the details of the Las Vegas chapel wedding. The marriage certificate was signed in Clark County, Nevada, and the wedding was officiated by Pastor Ryan Wolfe with Kenosha Booth as a witness. The certificate details reveal that Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynne Lopez were wedded and J-Lo would be taking her husband’s surname, making her Jennifer Affleck. The couple also listed their residences in Santa Monica, California. TMZ first reported the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
StyleCaster

Jen Garner Shared a Cryptic Post About ‘Worries’ After Reports Her Daughter Skipped Ben & J-Lo’s Wedding to Be ‘Loyal’

Click here to read the full article. No worries? Fans think Jennifer Garner’s response to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s honeymoon and wedding were revealed in a cryptic Instagram post. J-Lo and Ben—who dated from 2002 to 2004 before reuniting in 2021—married at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 16, 2022. After their wedding, Ben and J-Lo were photographed on their honeymoon in Paris, France, along with their kids: Seraphina, 13, and Violet, 16, (whom Ben shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner) and 14-year-old twins Max and Emme (whom J-Lo shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.) Ben also shares...
LAS VEGAS, NV
StyleCaster

J-Lo & Ben Are Taking Time ‘Apart’ After Their Wedding—Here’s How It Makes Them ‘Stronger’

Click here to read the full article. A dream situation. After almost two weeks of very special and extravagant events, many fans are asking: What is Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship like after their wedding? It seems like it’s still going strong even when they are apart. A source told Hollywood Life on August 5, 2022, that they enjoy each other more when they’re apart. “The one thing that makes their relationship so unique is that they do know more than anyone else the demands that come with doing what they do,” the source said. “They actually believe that spending...
RELATIONSHIPS
City
Savannah, GA
Savannah, GA
Entertainment
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Entertainment
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Relaxes In A Bridal White Swimsuit 2 Weeks After Ben Affleck Wedding

Jennifer Lopez, 53, looked incredible in a new photo while laying out in the sun! The new wife, who married Ben Affleck, 49, rocked a white one-piece swimsuit as she posed on a blue and white striped outside on what appeared to be cement for a photoshoot. She had her long hair down and added sunglasses to the look as well as multiple gold bracelets on her wrist as she looked at the camera.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Ben Affleck takes a stroll with Jennifer Garner look-alike daughter Violet, 16

Bennifer fans did a double take when they saw a Jennifer Garner look-alike walking alongside Ben Affleck in Savannah, Ga., ahead of his wedding weekend with Jennifer Lopez. “Omg I thought that was Jennifer Garner! Twins 😍,” “Omg she is Jennifer Garners mini me!!!” and “Violet is a mini Jen Garner, wow!” were just a few of the reactions social media users had when they realized the tall, brunette beauty standing next to the “Argo” actor was actually his 16-year-old daughter, Violet, and not his ex-wife. In the photos, the teenager sported dark-rimmed glasses — similar in style to the ones her...
SAVANNAH, GA
Fox News

Is Sandra Bullock in a relationship? A look at the actresses' popular partners and blockbuster movies

Sandra Bullock is currently in a relationship with photographer Bryan Randall, who she has been dating since 2015. Bullock has been in quite a few relationships over the years before meeting Randall. She was married to Jesse James from 2005 until 2010. Before James, Bullock dated Don Padilla, Matthew McConaughey and Ryan Gosling. She also was linked to Troy Aikman in 1995 and then again in 2014. She was also linked to Captain America himself, Chris Evans in 2014.
NFL
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck’s Daughter Violet, 16, Wears Off-The-Shoulder Dress At Dad’s Wedding: Photos

The day we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived – Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding day! The day was filled with amazing looks but Ben’s daughter, Violet, looked gorgeous in the wedding photos below. The 16-year-old stole the show in her outfit for her dad’s big day on Aug. 2, held at Ben’s 87-acre Riceboro, Georgia estate. Violet opted for a long off-the-shoulder white dress — fitting for the dress code of the event, as all guests wore white — that featured a tulle detail over top. The number finished in a classic A-line skirt.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photo of Wedding Look From Her and Ben Affleck's Georgia Ceremony

Jennifer Lopez shared a glimpse of her seemingly glamorous wedding look from her Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck. The newlywed hasn't revealed her full dress yet, but she posted a teaser to her Instagram on Tuesday, which sent fans to her On the JLo newsletter, where the details will soon be shared. In the closeup, Lopez's face is covered in a sheer, tulle veil, and she's wearing a collared white dress -- previously revealed to be a one-of-a-kind Ralph Lauren design -- underneath.
GEORGIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Paris Hilton Rocks Sexy Black Swimsuit As She Straddles Husband Carter Reum In Italy: Photos

Paris Hilton is having an iconic hot girl summer! The 40-year-old hotel heiress and DJ was spotted taking a swim in Positano, Italy with her husband Carter Reum on Friday, August 12. The Simple Life alum rocked a stunning black swimsuit as she straddled her beau in the crystal blue waters of the Amalfi Coast. The adorable couple even stole some kisses while cooling off from the summer sun.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Ben Affleck's Mom Pushed In Wheelchair After Being Released From Hospital Following Nasty Fall Before Wedding With J. Lo

Ben Affleck's mom has been released from the hospital just in time for the actor and Jennifer Lopez's rehearsal dinner. Radar has learned that Christopher Anne Boldt has left Liberty County Medical Center hours after she was rushed to the facility following a nasty fall that left her with a bloody leg and in need of stitches.Unfortunately, this all went down at Affleck's sprawling Georgia estate hours before he and his new bride were set to celebrate their nuptials with friends and family at their rehearsal dinner. While the show can go on now that Affleck's mother has been released,...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Wears White Pants & Blazer To Mom’s Wedding

The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived – Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding! J.Lo’s child Emme looked absolutely fabulous as they walked behind their mom after the Aug. 20 ceremony, held in Riceboro, Georgia at Ben’s 87 acre estate. The teen stayed true to their style in a crisp white dress pant and blazer, finishing the outfit with a black and cream oxford shoe that appeared to match new stepsister Seraphina‘s per photos obtained by TMZ.
RICEBORO, GA
StyleCaster

Here’s What Marc Really Thinks of J-Lo & Ben Getting Married Again & if They Ever Had ‘Bad Blood’

What her ex-husband thinks. Marc Anthony’s response to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding reveals what he really thinks of his ex-wife’s fourth marriage. J-Lo and Ben married for a second time at his estate in Savannah, Georgia, on August 20, 2022. The wedding—which was attended by J-Lo’s 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme, and Ben’s children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10—came after the couple married for the first time in at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas in July 2022. But what does J-Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, think? A source told Entertainment Tonight on August 22, 2022,...
SAVANNAH, GA
StyleCaster

Ben Was ‘Pissed Off’ by the ‘Princess Diana-Level’ Paparazzi During His Honeymoon With J-Lo—He Was ‘Freaked Out’

Annoyed. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had trouble with the paps with on their honeymoon. A source close to the Argo director said that he didn’t enjoy the photographers following him on his honeymoon in Paris. The source told Page Six on August 11, 2022, that the Batman v. Superman star didn’t like the paparazzi’s presence. “Ben was a little freaked out in Paris,” the source said. “This was a whole new level.” Adding, “an almost Princess-Diana level.” The source added, “Ben is used to the flashing lights. But he felt that the honeymoon was a tsunami. Jen’s made out of...
CELEBRITIES

