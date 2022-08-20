Read full article on original website
spartanburgsportsradio.com
3 Things From Week Zero
Each Week following Spartanburg Viking Football games, I’m going to take a couple of days and think about the 3 most important things I saw on the field. Some good, some great, some not so good. I’ll try to break through what mattered, and what not to overreact to. So here’s 3 things from Week 0’s loss to Langston Hughes.
spartanburgsportsradio.com
Week Zero Player of The Week
Our Fox Sports Spartanburg Player of the Week for Week Zero of the 2022 season is Dorman Running Back Demarius Foster. In Dorman’s win over Greenville Friday night, Foster carried the ball 20 times for 306 yards and 3 touchdowns. With Foster leading the rushing attack the Cavaliers ran away with a 53-28 win against the Greenville Red Raiders to start the Dustin Curtis Era off in style at Dorman. Foster had long touchdown runs and was almost untouchable.
fearthestingihs.org
Boys Varsity Football beats Chapin 22 – 11
Irmo had a strong second half showing as they beat Chapin 22-11 Friday night at WC Hawkins Stadium. After a sluggish offensive start, Irmo led 8-3 at halftime. Chapin took the lead after running back the opening 3rd quarter kickoff to surprise the Yellow Jackets 11-8 in the beginning moments of the third. Irmo responds with a beautifully thrown ball and catch from QB AJ Brand to wide receiver Telvin Smith! Irmo regains the lead 15-11. Irmo scores an insurance touchdown in the fourth to make it a final 22-11 over District rival and 5-AAAAA for Chapin!
SportsGrid
What are Clemson's National Championship Odds?
Dabo Swinney’s Clemson Tigers have established a reputation as a perennial national championship threat. Following last year’s 10-3 finish, there’s work to be done to get back in that conversation. A pair of internal promotions means there’s a new face in charge of both sides of the...
Grass has certainly not been greener for this former Tiger
A former Tiger that has transferred to two schools since leaving Clemson will now be looking for a new home. Just a few weeks after transferring to Tennessee from West Virginia, multiple reports have (...)
2022 Easley Athletic Hall of Fame Inductees
EASLEY — The Easley High School Athletic Hall of Fame ceremony will be held on Sept. 9 at halftime during the Green Wave Varsity footbal
ramblinwreck.com
Jackets Down Gamecocks in Exhibition, 4-1
COLUMBIA, S.C. – No. 9 Georgia Tech volleyball cruised past South Carolina, 4-1, on the road in the Jackets’ final preseason contest on Sunday. The Jackets took care of business early, outscoring the Gamecocks by 19 total points to sweep the first three sets and clinch the match. Tech claimed the first and second sets by 25-20 score lines, using four runs of three to hold the advantage in set one and putting together an 11-2 stretch to cruise to victory in set two. In a dominant third set, an early, six-point run powered the White and Gold ahead before a late, five-point stretch closed the door for a 25-16 triumph in set three. Following the decisive third set, South Carolina bounced back to win set four, 25-16. The Yellow Jackets responded in set five with a 5-1 stretch that set up a 15-10 victory, sealing the match on top, 4-1.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer reveals South Carolina TE to miss 2022 season with third torn ACL of career
Shane Beamer announced that Chad Terrell is out for the season with a torn ACL, the third time he’s suffered that kind of injury. The news could potentially end his playing career at South Carolina, as Terrell has been with the program since 2017, appeared in 27 games during that time, battling through several injuries along the way. For his career, he caught 7 passes for 76 yards.
S.C. Lottery launches custom Clemson, Carolina scratch-offs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- College rivalries are not just for sports anymore. The South Carolina Education Lottery has teamed up with Clemson University and the University of South Carolina to create custom scratch-offs honoring the longstanding Palmetto State rivalry. Gamecocks fans and Tigers fans can show their allegiance by purchasing a $5 scratch-off and may not […]
'A dream come true': Blythewood youth baseball league wins World Series for first time in 50-year history
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — The Blythewood Youth Baseball League has won its first-ever World Series since it was founded in the mid-1970's. For months, the team has been practicing at Blythewood Park to gear up for the championship. "It felt amazing," Lucas Baker, a player on the team, told me...
FOX Carolina
Mother of football player killed by gunfire blames lack of guidance
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Aug. 23, the day that Shy’Heem Clemons would have turned 20, his mother spent the day remembering his life before gunfire ended it. Khalilah Gray went through a box of Clemons’ treasured belongings - including sports plaques from T.L. Hanna, an encouraging note from his high school football coach and his graduation robe from 2020. She looked at old photographs and watched a video message that Clemons texted her before a game with Greensboro College, where he attended school on football scholarship.
WYFF4.com
Winning lottery ticket sold in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Check your tickets. A Palmetto Cash 5 ticket worth $200,000 was sold at the Sunoco Quick Mart at 1801 Laurens Road in Greenville. The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket for Tuesday’s drawing matched all five numbers to win the $100,000 top prize when claimed. Because the ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, the $100,000 top prize was doubled to $200,000 when a 2 was drawn.
upstatebusinessjournal.com
The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar announces Greenville opening
Greenvillians will have a new place to satisfy their sweet tooths. The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar, a dessert restaurant chain based in Myrtle Beach, will open its Greenville location on Aug. 23 at 3 p.m., the eatery announced on social media. The restaurant at 942 S. Main St. will offer...
WYFF4.com
95-year-old crossing guard returns to Upstate school after brief retirement
ANDERSON, S.C. — A 95-year-old crossing guard at an Upstate high school has come out of retirement. After a six-month-long retirement, Ms. Estella Williams, 95, has come out of retirement for her 28th year as a crossing guard at Westside High School. Williams originally announced her retirement right after...
Anderson artist looks to inspire children with mural
Phor the Artist grew up in Anderson. He was a college athlete, and when he was injured he discovered his passion for art.
Pet of the Week: Jake
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday, which means it’s Pet of the Week! Jake is a two-month-old lab mix. He has been neutered and up to date on all his shots. It is $195 to adopt Jake. The price includes Jake being neutered, microchipped, and being up to date on all her vaccines. You […]
FOX Carolina
Warrant served at home in Piedmont
Coroner gives update after man set house on fire during eviction. The Anderson County coroner said a man who was being evicted set a home on fire while SWAT was called to the scene. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The Anderson County Coroner's Office is on scene after a man...
WYFF4.com
I-385 crash with injuries bogs down Tuesday evening commute
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A crash on a Greenville County interstate Tuesday evening had traffic backed up for miles. The crash was reported just after 4:15 p.m. on I-385 near Harrison Bridge Road, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with South Carolina Highway Patrol. Details surrounding the crash have...
WMAZ
South Carolina woman celebrates 102nd birthday
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Sunday was a special day for residents of the Shelton community in western Fairfield County. On that day, 102 years earlier, Esther Lee Lyles Wilson, was born. Known as Eula to her family, Wilson celebrated the day at home with her extended family and friends....
thejournalonline.com
Five people injured in head on crash – Breazeale Road
Five people were injured Saturday afternoon in a head on collision Saturday afternoon on Breazeale Road. Whitefield and Hopewell firefighters had to cut two occupants from the wreckage. Medshore ambulance service transported the injured to Prisma Health Greenville. QRV’s also responded along with deputies and troopers. (Photo by David Rogers)
