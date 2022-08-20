Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cambridgebobcatsathletics.com
MS Volleyball Team Drops Three-Set Match
The Cambridge Middle School Volleyball team opened its season with a 2-1 loss to Marietta on Wednesday. Marietta won the first set 25-20 before Cambridge rallied to take the second set 25-23. Unfortunately for the Bobcats, Marietta controlled the tie-breaker winning the set 25-15 to win the match. Bailey Anderson...
cambridgebobcatsathletics.com
Volleyball Bobcats Downed by Shenandoah
The visiting Shenandoah High School volleyball team defeated Cambridge in straight sets on Monday night. The Bobcats battled in the first set falling 23-25 before the Lady Zeps took control winning the next two sets 25-9 and 25-11 to sweep the match 3-0. Cambridge, now 1-1 on the season, was...
cambridgebobcatsathletics.com
Bobcat Soccer Team Beats Harrison Central
The Cambridge Bobcats beat Harrison Central 2-1 in Buckeye 8 boys’ soccer action at McFarland Stadium Tuesday night. Steeler Sylvis and Lucas Parsons scored goals to lead the Bobcats. Parsons’ goal broke a 1-1 halftime tie while Andrew LePlante shut out HCHS in the second half. LePlante had five saves in the game. Briley Hamm recorded an assist.
WHIZ
Putnam Jamfest 2022 Slated for Saturday
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Every summer area churches coordinate to provide a street-fair-like gathering to promote Christian values through fellowship and music. Putnam Jamfest 2022 Coordinator Rick Tanner and Rolling Plains United Methodist Church Pastor John Alice talked about the free event and what it brings to the community. “This...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ycitynews.com
176th Muskingum County Fair Royalty
Another yearly occurrence of the county fair may now be over, but four motivated, mentoring and highly-involved young adults will spend the next 51 weeks representing Muskingum County as fair royalty both locally and around the state. For some like King Ethan Etters and Queen Eliza Jane Morrow, this triumph...
Football: Baling hay and being a captain: Stover ‘handles business’ on family farm and football field
Fourth-year tight end, Cade Stover, exits the field following Ohio State’s spring game. Credit: Katie Good | Assistant Photo Editor. Growing up in Mansfield, Ohio, Cade Stover was known for several things.
cambridgebobcatsathletics.com
Boys Soccer Team Helps EOSAY with Goals
On Sunday, members of the Cambridge boys’ soccer team helped the East Ohio Soccer Association for Youth (EOSAY) put together and set up all their goals. The team realizes the important of the youth program to engage develop future players for the high school teams.
Ohio 8-year-old wins 3rd place in mullet competition
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A central Ohio 8-year-old won 3rd place in the 2022 USA Mullet Championships, Kid’s Division. With a total of 4,058 votes, William Dale Ramsey, of Pataskala, claimed the third spot on the leaderboard in the national competition, beating nearly two dozen other contenders. The local tween, who goes by Dale, is thrilled […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHIZ
Dog of the Week: Meet Clover
ZANESVILLE, OH- Another day for Pet of the Week and today we got to meet a very lucky dog. Meet Clover, she’s an outgoing dog who loves car rides and loves being around kids. Canine Adoption Center Volunteer Doug Mcquaid, spoke more about Clover. “She’s full of life and...
Times Gazette
State fair Grand Champion Bred-and-owned Female
SS Shadoe 1362 won Grand Champion Bred-and-owned Female at the 2022 Ohio State Fair Junior Angus Show in Columbus. Sydney Sanders, Leesburg, owns the February 2021 daughter of Silveiras Style 9303. Donnie Robertson, Yukon, Okla., evaluated the 40 entries.
WHIZ
A Night in a Box
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Trulight Ministries on Putnam Avenue is a Christian outreach that assists homeless people here in our community. The outreach began when Pastor Ed Swartz and his wife noticed the amount of homeless people in the neighborhood and felt compelled to offer basic needs to the ones who were down and out.
Power being restored in central Ohio after Sunday storms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 700 customers are without power in central and southern Ohio as the restoration continues after strong thunderstorms moved through the region Sunday. AEP, the power company which provides power for most of the region, is reporting 716 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. 279 of those outages are […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtuz.com
Tusc County Fair Admission Stays Put
Nick McWilliams reporting – Fairgoers will see the same admission prices as previous years at the Tuscarawas County Fair. The fair runs from September 19th through the 25th at the fairgrounds in Dover. The Tuscarawas County Agricultural Society discussed price points recently, noting that their admissions will stay at...
The search is on after Union Local School Superintendent Ben Porter resigns
MORRISTOWN, Oh. (WTRF) — The search is on in the Union Local School District. The district is looking for a new superintendent after Ben Porter resigned from the post on Monday. Meantime, Sam Lucas of Barnesville will act as the interim superintendent until the position is filled. The Union Local Board of Education released a […]
School year starts in Marshall County with no COVID restrictions but a new dress code
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) At 7:30 a.m., students arrived at John Marshall High School. They had breakfast, charged their iPads, and by 8:00 a.m., they were in class. For the first time in two years, there are no COVID restrictions, and Principal Cassie Porter is pleased. She’s also pleased that after much thought and study, […]
Woman missing from west Columbus found
UPDATE: Columbus police said Faith Trischler has been found. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for an 18-year-old woman they said is a missing endangered adult. Faith Trischler has blonde hair with red streaks and blue tips and blue eyes. Faith is approximately 5-feet, 7-inches tall, and weighs approximately 180 pounds. Faith was […]
WSAZ
Child hospitalized after dog bite
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A 12-year old boy is recovering in a Columbus hospital after being bitten by a dog. Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood tells WSAZ.com the incident happened Friday evening while the child was at a friend’s house in the Rutland area. Sheriff Wood said the...
Girl, 17, missing from Delaware County
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old girl last seen Friday morning. Mya Aites was last seen leaving with her boyfriend from her foster mother’s home on Miller Paul Road. Mya is five-feet, three-inches tall. She has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. […]
Your Radio Place
Potential Women's World Record Buck Taken in Guernsey County
Nicole Miller’s 2021 buck could be the No. 1 typical ever taken by a female vertical bow hunter. GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio–Perseverance, experience, talent and perhaps a bit of luck all led to an area woman taking a record breaking buck. In the early morning hours of October of...
Comments / 0