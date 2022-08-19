ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 7

Gaila Ann Glass
3d ago

Look at the raise in taxes, from the back side. Inflation, has taxes, seniors having to pay taxes on money they have already paid taxes on. Oh no wait, can I take the toilets out of my house, like our billionaire Gov and not pay property taxes. lmao

Reply
3
Related
wlds.com

Three Downstate Counties to Consider Non-Binding Secession Referendum in November

Brown County, Hardin County, and a northeast portion of Madison County will be voting this November on a non-binding referendum to split the state in two. According to the website Red State Secession, if the majority of voters in these counties vote for the split they will join 24 other counties in southern and central Illinois that have voted in favor of this idea within the last 5 years.
BROWN COUNTY, IL
The Center Square

Missouri Democrats critical of Gov. Parson's proposed tax cut

(The Center Square) – As Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson began traveling throughout the state on Tuesday to promote a $700 million income tax reduction during a special session in September, Democrats criticized the plan. “The Governor’s Special Session is an election season ploy to change the subject after...
wmay.com

Op-Ed: Illinois on automatic keeps government running into the ditch

Automatic was a nice improvement on car transmissions, on bank cash machines and on cat litter boxes, but it’s not so great when government tries to automate. Illinois state government likes making laws with automatic features. They require no additional responsibility or thought. But they come at a high cost.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Arizona Republican lawmaker candidate wants to raise teacher pay by $10,000 per year

(The Center Square) – A Republican state representative candidate wants to increase Arizona's teacher pay. Matt Gress, who is running in District 4, recently announced his "Pay Teachers First Plan." The plan would provide every Arizona public school teacher with a $10,000 raise. It would do so by providing "100 percent of the new state dollars going directly to the teachers, rather than bureaucracy, and significantly boosting starting teacher pay," according to his campaign's website.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Elections
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Xenia, IL
The Center Square

Noem's opponent calls for special prosecutor to investigate ethics complaints

(The Center Square) - Gov. Kristi Noem's opponent in the November gubernatorial election is calling for a special prosecutor to investigate claims of misconduct against her. The Government Accountability Board did not return calls to The Center Square seeking comment, but reports indicate the panel has turned over questions about the governor's use of the state airplane to the attorney general's office.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Bailey
wmay.com

Illinois Politicians At Odds Over State Population Trends

Is Illinois gaining population, or losing it? The answer may depend on your political affiliation. The U.S. Census Bureau’s official 2020 count showed Illinois losing population, but a follow-up survey indicated the state may have been undercounted. Democrats say Illinois actually added people over the last ten years, and have called on the Census Bureau to produce a revised count. There’s been no official response to that request yet.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Initiative to limit interest rates on debt from healthcare services certified for Arizona ballot

Arizonans will decide on a ballot initiative designed to limit interest rates on debt from health-care services. The proposal is the first initiative certified for the ballot in Arizona for November, and the first of three initiatives with signatures under review to be certified. There are also eight legislative referrals on the ballot in Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
WSPY NEWS

State Senator concerned over ending of cash bail system

Morris Republican State Senator Sue Rezin says she's concerned about the rollout of Illinois' cash free bail system that will go into effect next year. In the system, many people accused of minor crimes will not be held in jail. Judges can still detain people accused of violent crimes who pose a threat.
MORRIS, IL
wmay.com

Study shows affluent Illinoisans fleeing the state

(The Center Square) – Illinois is third in the country for losing the most affluent residents to other states, a new study shows. Using migration patterns between 2019 and 2020, personal finance website SmartAsset found that only California and New York lost more residents that made $200,000 or more. According to the data, Illinois experienced a net loss of 8,044 high-earners during that period.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Democrats#Voting Rights#The Illinois State Fair#Gop#Democratic#Illinois Republicans
wmay.com

Illinois continues to lag national unemployment rate

(The Center Square) – Illinois continues to lag the rest of the nation with its unemployment rate. An analysis by WalletHub shows Illinois currently has a 4.4% unemployment rate, compared to the U.S. average of 3.5%. Illinois’ economy also continues to trail the rest of the nation as the...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Center Square

Federal court decision clears way for Medicaid waiver for Georgia

(The Center Square) — Georgia could soon implement a program that proponents say will lead to more coverage for Georgians who are otherwise ineligible for Medicaid. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services made an "arbitrary and capricious" decision when it rescinded a Medicaid waiver for Georgia Pathways to Coverage program, U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood ruled last week.
GEORGIA STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois’ Rivian to pay $300K in unpaid wages

NORMAL, Ill. (WTVO) — Two subcontractors who did work for Rivian Automotive in downstate Normal have agree to pay more that $300,000 it owed to laborers for overtime work. The settlement with a subcontractor based in China and another based in Florida follows a lawsuit filed by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul. It alleges that […]
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Telemedicine abortions up in Washington state

(The Center Square) – Telemedicine seems set to play a crucial role for women seeking abortions, now that the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, sending the controversial practice back to the states. That’s the case even in Washington state, where the overturning of Roe has been...
WASHINGTON STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Iowa GOP candidates love state fair, shun DM Register Soapbox

Politicians love spending time at the Iowa State Fair, and many candidates for state and federal offices made multiple visits this year. But in a break with a long-running practice, Republicans seeking statewide and federal offices mostly shunned the Des Moines Register's Political Soapbox. Just three of the eleven GOP...
IOWA STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy