Brown County, Hardin County, and a northeast portion of Madison County will be voting this November on a non-binding referendum to split the state in two. According to the website Red State Secession, if the majority of voters in these counties vote for the split they will join 24 other counties in southern and central Illinois that have voted in favor of this idea within the last 5 years.

BROWN COUNTY, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO