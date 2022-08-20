Read full article on original website
Related
Jazmine Sullivan Tapped As Advisor For ‘The Voice’
Jazmine Sullivan is set to join season 22 of The Voice as an advisor for John Legend’s team. The news was announced by the EGOT winner via his Instagram account after having a fun guessing game with his fans. “I’m just so excited that she’s just here to share her journey with our artists because so many of them look up to her,” Legend told to E! News’ Daily Pop. “I see how excited these artists are. I see how excited they are to meet Jazmine, how excited they are to work with me, and how excited they are to be heard.”...
Gerald Potterton Dies: ‘Heavy Metal’ Director, Animator On ‘Yellow Submarine’ Was 91
Gerald Potterton, the London-born filmmaker and animator who directed the 1981 animated cult favorite Heavy Metal and contributed to the memorable “Liverpool” sequence in the 1968 Beatles film Yellow Submarine, died today at a Quebec hospital. He was 91. His death was announced by the National Film Board of Canada. No cause was stated. “Gerald came to Canada and the NFB to be part of a new wave of storytelling, one that was fresh and irreverent, and he brought great wit and creativity to every project,” said Claude Joli-Coeur, NFB Chairperson and Government Film Commissioner, in a statement. “He was also a...
NFL・
Comments / 0