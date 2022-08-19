In meet-and-greet for unopposed candidates, Beth Witten compares the City of Auburn to 'a teenager coming into adolescence'

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Good Dog Park & Grill, A Park For Your ConsiderationObscuraBirmingham, AL
Authorities Need Help Identifying This Little Girl. Do You Know Who She Is?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOpelika, AL
Sold Into The Night —The Heartbreaking Case Of Kamarie HollandMary HolmanPhenix City, AL
Alabama Girl Chewed Free of Restraints to Escape Her Family’s KillerA.W. NavesTallapoosa County, AL
HomeGoods announces plans to open new store location in AlabamaKristen WaltersAuburn, AL
thelocalpalate.com
All in the Hall at Auburn University
A new culinary and hospitality education hub at Auburn University promises to give students a soup-to-nuts education. Beyond the roar of SEC football and basketball victories, there’s something cooking at Auburn University, this fall. At the epicenter of the town’s namesake university, the cutting-edge Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center (RCSC) opens this month. It aims to upend everything you thought a culinary and hospitality program could be.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn names John Samuel Shenker, Owen Pappoe and Derick Hall team captains for 2022
Auburn football has signified its player-led leadership for the upcoming season, naming tight end John Samuel Shenker, linebacker Owen Pappoe and edge rusher Derick Hall its team captains Tuesday, less than two weeks ahead of the season. A sixth-year senior, Shenker is coming off his biggest season yet as a...
WTVM
Auburn apartment complex welcomed residents with move-in issues
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Dirty stovetops, filthy bathtubs with stagnant black water, air vents filled with dust and lint, and even staircases with missing carpet leaving exposed nails to step on are how Yugo Auburn North greeted some residents upon their arrival last week. “There’s, I mean, hundreds of open...
WSFA
MPS investigating fights at Lanier vs. Lee football game
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools is investigating a series of fights that took place at Cramton Bowl Saturday evening. Lanier High School and Lee High School were facing each other in a rivalry game before the fights broke out. “We think the incident is pretty embarrassing and reprehensible,”...
Opelika-Auburn News
Local Girl Scouts want Auburn City Schools to change its dress code, so they've created a petition
Girl Scouts who attend Auburn City Schools have created a petition asking the school board to update the current dress code for the school system. They stated in the petition that students should feel comfortable and shouldn’t be worried about “getting publicly shamed.”. The petition went live at...
WTVM
Spencer High School holds ceremony to honor Otis Sistrunk
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “On behalf of the 206,922 citizens of Columbus, Georgia, we are so proud of you,” says Isaiah Hughley, Columbus City Manager, about Otis Sistrunk. Friends, city officials, and Spencer High School alums honored former GreenWave star and Oakland Raiders defensive lineman Otis Sistrunk. Spencer...
Opelika-Auburn News
Five-star Auburn freshman Olivia Greaves completes run at U.S. Championships
Incoming Auburn freshman Olivia Greaves has made her first steps to getting back in full swing, competing over the weekend at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Tampa, Fla. Greaves, who is making her return to full-speed competition after tearing her ACL last year, competed only on bars and finished tied for ninth place.
WTVM
MCSD to host ceremony to kickoff construction for school replacement project
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the Dawson/St. Mary’s Replacement School. This event marks the beginning of construction for the elementary schools’ replacement project. The groundbreaking is free to the public and will take place on Saturday, Aug. 27,...
Opelika-Auburn News
Its inventory ruined in the downtown Opelika fire, Southern Crossing prepares a move to Eighth Street
After the July 21 fire in Opelika, Valerie Smith had a hard time believing that everything inside her business, Southern Crossing, was ruined. “Poor Chief Boyd had to tell me three different times that it was a total loss because I just wasn’t comprehending it,” Smith said, referring to Opelika Fire Chief Shane Boyd.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey tours Montgomery school’s new STEM lab, says she has ‘clean bill of health’
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey made her first announced public appearance in almost three weeks this morning and told reporters she had a “clean bill of health.”. The governor did not directly answer whether she has undergone a medical procedure in recent weeks. Ivey toured the new Science, Technology, Engineering...
wtvy.com
Domestic violence cases increasing in Georgia and Alabama
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Domestic violence cases have increased dramatically since the pandemic. Experts say it’s up about 30%, both around the globe and here at home. Since Friday, two violent incidents involving gunfire contained elements of domestic violence, with one man being shot to death in Lee county, Alabama.
Drive-By Tacos’ operators arrested in alleged prescription drug scheme
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The operators of a well-known food truck business selling tacos in east Alabama collectively face drug possession and identity theft charges. The arrests are related to allegations they altered prescriptions for oxycodone, dextroamphetamine, and Adderall, then filled the scripts at various Opelika and Auburn pharmacies illegally. Christopher Pope and Emma […]
WSFA
Jeremy Johnson finds stability after ‘up and downs’ in turbulent playing career
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It hasn’t been long since Jeremy Johnson began his coaching stint over at Montgomery Catholic. It’s been almost a month with the Knights as the running backs coach, and he is continuing to learn every day. “It’s a different environment for me, but it’s...
wvtm13.com
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey responds to questions about rumored health concerns
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — While visiting an elementary school Monday morning, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey was asked about recent rumors of possible health issues. Watch Ivey's response in the video above. "It seems like some of you just want to will these rumors into reality and into existence," said Ivey,...
Officer won’t face any charges in Rayshard Brooks shooting
MORROW, Ga. (AP) – A specially appointed prosecutor said he will not pursue any charges against the Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks more than two years ago. Pete Skandalakis announced Tuesday that he won’t pursue charges against Garrett Rolfe, the white officer who shot and killed the 27-year-old Black man in June […]
Opelika-Auburn News
‘Fort Knox’: Auburn soccer team supports teammate LJ Knox after brother’s death
While wearing ‘Fort Knox’ on their wrists during games, the Auburn soccer players have been as supportive as possible for teammate LJ Knox after the passing of her brother this week, Auburn head coach Karen Hoppa said. LJ Knox is a sophomore defender for the Tigers. Her brother...
warblogle.com
beAU Knows: What You’re Being Told is Wrong
Let’s turn the clock back to the end of October last season. Auburn is 6-2, coming off of back-to-back wins over a ranked Arkansas team and a ranked Ole Miss team. Auburn is ranked #13 in the country and the entire college football world is raving about how Bryan Harsin skipped the learning curve and would be the next giant slayer in the SEC.
Opelika-Auburn News
Police: Man crashes into Opelika High School track building while trying to evade traffic stop
The track building at Opelika High School, which houses the concession stands and bathrooms, was damaged over the weekend when a car hit it while fleeing from the police. Marqures Foreman was arrested and charged with attempting to elude a police officer. According to a report from Opelika Police Department,...
WTVM
3 people shot in weekend shooting on Garden Dr. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities say three people were shot in a weekend shooting on Garden Drive near Cusseta Road. According to Sgt. Aaron Evrard with the Columbus Police Department, the incident happened on the 2300 block of Garden Drive on the night of Aug. 21. As of now, there...
Opelika-Auburn News
Bigger and better: Marcus Harris has 'seen the improvement' heading into Year 2 at Auburn
As Marcus Harris sees it, he’s going to be both bigger and better for Auburn in 2022, and considering last season, that could mean a big jump for the defensive tackle. The Montgomery native transferred to Auburn from Kansas last year, moving closer to home but also carving out a role on the defensive line that saw him take more than a quarter of the unit’s snaps in 2021. Among returning Tigers, he has the fourth-most tackles for loss from last year. He came up in big moments, too, including a go-ahead defensive touchdown in last year’s 38-23 win against Arkansas.
