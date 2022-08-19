ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wake Up Wyoming

Association of clean water recognizes one of our own, Wyoming

Lindsay Patterson, the Surface Water Quality Standards Coordinator at the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (WDEQ) was recently recognized by the Association of Clean Water Administrators (ACWA), according to a WDEQ press release. Lindsay was selected for the ACWA Emerging Leader Award for 2022 and was presented a plaque on...
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Junk "STUDY" Ranks Wyoming Low in Women's Equality

The worst "study" site on the internet, Wallet Hub, has rehashed and released an old failed study that, like all the others they have released, is full of problems. WalletHub lists "2022’s Best & Worst States for Women’s Equality", where they ranked Wyoming, the Equality State, as low as 33rd. That's even a worse score than the last time they released this, ranking Wyoming at 26.
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming Wind Farms Threaten Golden Eagle

CODY, Wyo. (AP) — The rush to build wind farms to combat climate change is colliding with the preservation of one of the U.S. West’s most spectacular predators — the golden eagle — as the species teeters on the edge of decline. November 23, 2013. A...
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Final 2022 Statewide Wyoming Primary Election Results

Republican lawmaker Chuck Gray and challenger Megan Degenfelder won their Republican primary races for Secretary of State and State Superintendent on Tuesday. Congresswoman Liz Cheney was defeated in the Wyoming Republican Primary by attorney Harriet Hageman on Tuesday. According to the Wyoming Secretary of State's Ofice, Cheney got a little over 49,000 votes to Hageman's 113,000. Several other lesser-known candidates drew a few thousand votes between them.
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming Crossover Voting Had Little Impact

There was a heck of a lot of crossover voting in Wyoming last Tuesday. It wasn't just Democrats registering as Republicans. There are independents, Librarians, and Constitution Party members that became Republican for a day. So how much of an effect did it really have?. Looking at the numbers it...
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Cheney ponders 2024 bid after losing Wyoming GOP primary

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney says after losing a Republican primary she’s thinking about running for president. Cheney is ex-President Donald Trump’s fiercest Republican adversary in Congress and lost the primary Tuesday to Trump-backed Harriet Hageman. Cheney tells supporters she’ll do whatever it takes to ensure Trump “is never again anywhere near the Oval Office.” Cheney told NBC on Wednesday defeating Trump will require a “united front of Republicans, Democrats and independents.” She declines to say if she will run for president but concedes it’s something she’s “thinking about.” Her primary defeat, by a substantial margin, is a powerful reminder of the GOP’s rapid shift to the right.
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Gordon Nominated For Another Term

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Gov. Mark Gordon has a clear path to reelection after winning the Republican primary in Wyoming on Tuesday, while more competitive Republican primary races shaped up for secretary of state and state superintendent of public instruction. Democrats, meanwhile, have all but ceded these offices to...
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Several Statewide Offices Contested in Wyoming GOP Primary

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Gov. Mark Gordon has a path to reelection while more competitive Republican races have shaped up for secretary of state and state superintendent of public instruction in Tuesday's primary in Wyoming. Gordon's primary opponents include Brent Bien, of Sheridan, and Rex Rammell, of Rock Springs.
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Cheney Forms New PAC After Conceding to Hageman

Before all the votes had been counted, Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney did a 26-minute Facebook live video to announce that she has conceded to her primary opponent, Harriet Hageman. Cheney spent much of the concession speech talking about the threat posed by former President Donald Trump, and also spoke about...
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming Nursing Homes Hit Hard by COVID-19

Wyoming ranks eighth nationwide for the highest reports of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100 nursing home residents. Wyoming currently has 6.2 cases per 100 residents, or 114 cases total, according to a news release from AARP Wyoming Dashboard. New Mexico has the nation's highest rate with 10.4 cases per 100...
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

There's NO DOUBT Wyoming Bull Elk Are Better Than Others

If you love the outdoors and watching wildlife like elk, wait until you see this video from wildlife photographer Steve Mattheis. It's getting to be the time of the year when boy elk start looking for a girl elk to start making elk babies. Even though many of the bull elk still have velvet on their antlers, they are mostly fully grown and will start peeling off the velvet soon.
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyomings only statewide morning show - bringing the Cowboy State together to talk about what matters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wakeupwyo.com

