Association of clean water recognizes one of our own, Wyoming
Lindsay Patterson, the Surface Water Quality Standards Coordinator at the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (WDEQ) was recently recognized by the Association of Clean Water Administrators (ACWA), according to a WDEQ press release. Lindsay was selected for the ACWA Emerging Leader Award for 2022 and was presented a plaque on...
Lame Study Tries To Predict Future Wyoming Disaster
A recent headline from Wyoming Public Media reads:. Heat waves will hit the West much more often 30 years from now, analysis shows. A while back I was talking to Western meteorologist Don Day, of Day Weather. and I mentioned the 10 day forecast. He quickly interrupted me by saying,...
Two Men Convicted in Plot to Kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A jury has convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Prosecutors described the plot as a rallying cry for a U.S. civil war by anti-government extremists. The jury also found Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. guilty of...
Junk “STUDY” Ranks Wyoming Low in Women’s Equality
The worst "study" site on the internet, Wallet Hub, has rehashed and released an old failed study that, like all the others they have released, is full of problems. WalletHub lists "2022’s Best & Worst States for Women’s Equality", where they ranked Wyoming, the Equality State, as low as 33rd. That's even a worse score than the last time they released this, ranking Wyoming at 26.
Mule Deer Foundation Launching New Beer With Wyoming Brewer
This week is a big week for the Wyoming branch of the Mule Deer Foundation. They organization has teamed up with Black Tooth Brewing in Sheridan, Cheyenne and Casper to launch a new special beer. The beer flavor and style hasn't been released yet, but if you want in on...
Love Fly-Fishing? Check Out This Wyoming Ranch That’s For Sale
If you're a big fly-fisherman, love to hunt and have been looking for your own slice of the Wyoming heaven, your search may be over. The Encampment River Ranch in Southern Wyoming is up for sale. The price tag is $7.2 million and from the looks of it, worth every penny.
What Keeps The ENORMOUS Wyoming Mosquitos From Biting You?
Nothing will ruin your outdoor fun quicker than being attacked by the pterodactyl sized Wyoming mosquitos. There is a whole section of many stores that are dedicated to selling you the best options to keep those pesky bugs away. With so many products on the market, how do you pick...
Wyoming Wind Farms Threaten Golden Eagle
CODY, Wyo. (AP) — The rush to build wind farms to combat climate change is colliding with the preservation of one of the U.S. West’s most spectacular predators — the golden eagle — as the species teeters on the edge of decline. November 23, 2013. A...
Final 2022 Statewide Wyoming Primary Election Results
Republican lawmaker Chuck Gray and challenger Megan Degenfelder won their Republican primary races for Secretary of State and State Superintendent on Tuesday. Congresswoman Liz Cheney was defeated in the Wyoming Republican Primary by attorney Harriet Hageman on Tuesday. According to the Wyoming Secretary of State's Ofice, Cheney got a little over 49,000 votes to Hageman's 113,000. Several other lesser-known candidates drew a few thousand votes between them.
Wyoming Education Association Suing State Over Inadequate School Funding
The Wyoming Education Association (WEA) has filed suit today against the State of Wyoming, asserting that the state has violated the Wyoming Constitution by failing to fund public schools adequately, according to a recent press release from the WEA. "Our students deserve better," said WEA President Grady Hutcherson. "WEA felt...
Wyoming Crossover Voting Had Little Impact
There was a heck of a lot of crossover voting in Wyoming last Tuesday. It wasn't just Democrats registering as Republicans. There are independents, Librarians, and Constitution Party members that became Republican for a day. So how much of an effect did it really have?. Looking at the numbers it...
Election Results – Wyoming Secretary of State
According to the unofficial results released by the Wyoming Secretary of State's office, Chuck Gray is currently leading in the Republican primary for the Wyoming Secretary of State. Wyoming Secretary of State.
Cheney ponders 2024 bid after losing Wyoming GOP primary
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney says after losing a Republican primary she’s thinking about running for president. Cheney is ex-President Donald Trump’s fiercest Republican adversary in Congress and lost the primary Tuesday to Trump-backed Harriet Hageman. Cheney tells supporters she’ll do whatever it takes to ensure Trump “is never again anywhere near the Oval Office.” Cheney told NBC on Wednesday defeating Trump will require a “united front of Republicans, Democrats and independents.” She declines to say if she will run for president but concedes it’s something she’s “thinking about.” Her primary defeat, by a substantial margin, is a powerful reminder of the GOP’s rapid shift to the right.
Gordon Nominated For Another Term
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Gov. Mark Gordon has a clear path to reelection after winning the Republican primary in Wyoming on Tuesday, while more competitive Republican primary races shaped up for secretary of state and state superintendent of public instruction. Democrats, meanwhile, have all but ceded these offices to...
Elk hunters asked to submit blood samples from their harvested animal
This fall elk hunters in specific hunt areas are again being asked by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department to help brucellosis surveillance efforts by taking a blood sample from their elk immediately after harvest with a Game and Fish sample kit, keeping it cool and submitting it soon-after harvest.
Several Statewide Offices Contested in Wyoming GOP Primary
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Gov. Mark Gordon has a path to reelection while more competitive Republican races have shaped up for secretary of state and state superintendent of public instruction in Tuesday's primary in Wyoming. Gordon's primary opponents include Brent Bien, of Sheridan, and Rex Rammell, of Rock Springs.
Cheney Forms New PAC After Conceding to Hageman
Before all the votes had been counted, Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney did a 26-minute Facebook live video to announce that she has conceded to her primary opponent, Harriet Hageman. Cheney spent much of the concession speech talking about the threat posed by former President Donald Trump, and also spoke about...
Wyoming Nursing Homes Hit Hard by COVID-19
Wyoming ranks eighth nationwide for the highest reports of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100 nursing home residents. Wyoming currently has 6.2 cases per 100 residents, or 114 cases total, according to a news release from AARP Wyoming Dashboard. New Mexico has the nation's highest rate with 10.4 cases per 100...
There’s NO DOUBT Wyoming Bull Elk Are Better Than Others
If you love the outdoors and watching wildlife like elk, wait until you see this video from wildlife photographer Steve Mattheis. It's getting to be the time of the year when boy elk start looking for a girl elk to start making elk babies. Even though many of the bull elk still have velvet on their antlers, they are mostly fully grown and will start peeling off the velvet soon.
