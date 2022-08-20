ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennesaw, GA

Kennesaw hosts 21st annual Pigs and Peaches festival

By Andrew Cicco
Marietta Daily Journal
Marietta Daily Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40utJJ_0hOwO9Lc00
Rochester Brown of Douglasville, owner of Wiz BBQ, prepares a rack of ribs at the 21st annual Pigs and Peaches BBQ Festival at Adams Park on Saturday. Andrew Cicco

KENNESAW — Festivalgoers and music lovers congregated at Adams Park on Saturday to enjoy the second day of the city’s 21st annual Pigs and Peaches BBQ Festival.

Attendees of the two-day event were treated to non-stop live music with over 100 tented vendor tables to satisfy any need. The parking lot of Adams Park remained packed, as an expected crowd of nearly 65,000 guests took advantage of the food, games and shows.

John Miller, of Marietta, enjoyed the day with his daughter, saying everyone took the time to make her feel welcome.

“It’s nice to see how genuine everyone is,” Miller said.

The inaugural Pigs and Peaches came in 2000, when the city’s parks department put on a blues concert at the train depot. (The 2020 festival was canceled due to the pandemic.)

That first event also saw the first barbecue cook-off, limited to amateur cooks and local residents. The tradition of amateur cooking contestants continued until 2007, when organizers decided to expand, sanctioning the event for competitive cook teams to enter. The following year, after the initial success of the first cook-off, it was moved to Adams Park to better accommodate the crowd, according to the city.

Putting the finishing touches on a rack of ribs Saturday was Rochester Brown, of Douglasville, owner of Wiz BBQ.

“I have a great feeling of love for people watching me cook, and especially when I see their faces after they taste my food,” Brown said.

Brown took the reins of Wiz BBQ from his father, specializing in his ribs, which he says are his favorite thing he makes. Brown says he can “go up against anybody” with his ribs, noting the secret is proper preparation, time, and love.

There is also a secret ingredient that sets Brown’s ribs apart from the competition, but he added that, for now, it will remain a secret.

“People can taste the love in your food and the passion in what you’re doing,” Brown said.

