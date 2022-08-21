ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, NH

Metal-detecting stranger retrieves woman's ring lost in sea

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nPpHj_0hOwKfAf00

A Massachusetts woman's diamond wedding ring, a family heirloom, is back on her finger after a man with a metal detector responded to her social media plea for help and found it at the bottom of the ocean.

Francesca Teal told The Boston Globe that she was tossing a football with her husband this month at North Beach in Hampton, New Hampshire, when the ring that once belonged to her great-grandmother slipped off her finger.

They couldn't find the ring in the water after hours of searching, the 29-year-old from Groveland said.

Teal posted about the ordeal on Facebook and asked anyone who might frequent the beach with a metal detector to be on the lookout. Her post was shared thousands of times and got the attention of a man named Lou Asci.

Asci, 60 of Marshfield, put on a wetsuit and headlamp and went into the water searching for the ring with his metal detector. The first two days he went looking, he had no luck.

“I don’t take failure all too well,” Asci told the newspaper. “I wanted to go back and give it one last shot.”

That's when he found the ring buried beneath the sandy ocean floor, he said. He sent Teal a picture, writing in a message: “Please tell me this is the ring so I can finally get off this beach.”

Asci returned the ring to Teal's home, and her husband got on one knee to place it back on her finger.

"I have been so overwhelmed by the kindness of strangers this past week," Teal wrote on Facebook. “It has been so amazing to witness humanity in this positive way & has brought so much faith to myself & others."

Comments / 57

Louise Naleski
3d ago

doing good for others, shouldn't require any type of reward. That is what helping others is all about. There happiness is your compensation. That's what alot of people need to figure out.

Reply(8)
42
xXangie_the_14thXx
3d ago

Now that is a special, classy man! Who would spend multiple days looking for a stranger's ring AND give it back when he does find it?? I hope they did something nice for him in return, for all his efforts.

Reply
16
14AAE
3d ago

This is an amazing heart warming story. Bless this man for searching and not giving up until he found her grandmother's ring.

Reply
23
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

New Hampshire home collapses following explosion

HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — A home in New Hampshire collapsed following an explosion on Friday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of an explosion on School Street in Hampstead found a home that was completely leveled, according to the Hampstead Fire Department. New Hampshire Fire Marshal Sean...
whdh.com

Car crashes into Dorchester home Saturday

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a home in Dorchester early Saturday morning. 7News captured video that showed the front of the car destroyed from the crash. Police said the driver took off from the scene. There were no injuries, but police are still looking into what led...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Smoke from brush fires reported around Massachusetts

LYNN – People in several Massachusetts communities have noticed a haze and the smell of smoke, a result of various brush fires in recent days.Suspicious fires are burning in Lynn Woods, and as a result, smoke has been reported in surrounding towns.Firefighters warned that crews would be back in the area on Saturday fighting the flames."We do not anticipate any structures to be involved at all. The woods will remain closed until it is deemed safe. Please follow the posted signs to keep out," Lynn Fire Department posted on Friday.The back edge of Gannon Golf Course was burned as well. Police...
WTNH

CT woman suffers medical event, dies at Maine beach

OGUNQUIT, ME (WTNH) – A Connecticut woman died at a beach in Maine on Monday afternoon, according to the Ogunquit Fire Department. Fire officials said around 3 p.m. on Monday, a 62-year-old Connecticut woman had a medical event while in the water. She was quickly removed from the water by lifeguards and bystanders, according to […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marshfield, MA
City
Groveland, MA
State
New Hampshire State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Hampton, NH
City
Boston, MA
Groveland, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Hampton, NH
Crime & Safety
ABC News

ABC News

798K+
Followers
172K+
Post
448M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy