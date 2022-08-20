Read full article on original website
gseagles.com
Volleyball Season Preview: Eagles Are Hungry to Take the Next Step
STATESBORO – When the dust had settled and the tears had been wiped away and the season-ending embraces had finished following Georgia Southern’s five-set loss to UTA in the 2021 Sun Belt Championship quarterfinals, the Eagles left the floor and headed to the locker room with a different feeling than previous tourney losses.
WJCL
Georgia Southern golfers' success helping out Statesboro business
STATESBORO, Ga. — A national television appearance and runner up at a major tournament for a Georgia Southern University golfer is paying big dividends for a Statesboro business. “In terms of increased sales, probably I don’t know, 100-fold increase over the last week," said William Martin, owner of Southern...
gseagles.com
Wild Wing Cafe of Statesboro To Host “Hail Southern Live” This Season
STATESBORO – Wild Wing Cafe of Statesboro will be the new host site for "Hail Southern Live," the weekly radio show for Georgia Southern Athletics, as announced Monday by Georgia Southern Sports Properties (GSSP). Additionally, the show will be on Mondays from 7 to 8 p.m. throughout the 2022 Eagle football season and will feature football head coach Clay Helton, players and other special guests throughout the season.
WSAV-CW to air Liberty County-Bradwell Institute showdown on Game of the Week
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – Our Game of the Week broadcasts are supposed to be celebrations of high school football. The fans, players, coaches, schools and bands of this area are second to none, and we want our live games to reflect it. That unfortunately did not happen last week, but we hope we can get […]
WYFF4.com
Video shows players, fans fleeing Savannah high school football stadium during fight
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Video from a high school football game in Savannah shows fans and players running off the field during a game on Friday. The game was taking place at Memorial Stadium, where Benedictine Military School was playing Jenkins High School. Police said toward the end of the...
wtoc.com
Safety concerns rise following Memorial stadium football game
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “It was scary for a lot of people.”. Ronald Cooper took his 17-year-old daughter Rahnie and her friends to the Benedictine versus Jenkins football game at Memorial stadium Friday night. “People just started running from different directions.”. While Savannah Police say a fight was brewing,...
WJCL
Police in Savannah spot little boy playing basketball by himself, challenge him to a game
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. The Savannah Police Department made some new friends with an impromptu basketball showdown during the weekend. According to SPD, officers Amber Smith and Michael Graham stopped at a church next to the Liberty City Community Center and spotted a little boy playing basketball.
Fight causes chaos at Memorial Stadium Friday night
Editor’s note: This story was originally posted Friday night at 10:05. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say it stopped a fight before it happened at Memorial Stadium and circulating rumors caused the teams and fans to flee the stadium. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the suspects then fled into the stands causing panic among […]
1 Died, 3 Hospitalised Following A Two-Vehicle Crash In Midway (Midway, GA)
Georgia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Midway on Monday morning that left a person dead. According to the authorities, a 32-year-old female was driving a [..]
WJCL
Game between Benedictine and Jenkins ends early after fans rush out of Memorial Stadium
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Video: People leaving Memorial Stadium after the incident. Savannah Police say a potential fight between teens caused a scary situation at Memorial Stadium Friday night. With 2:10 remaining in the second quarter, fans began running from the stands during the game between Benedictine and Jenkins. Police...
Publix NOW HIRING for Eagles Corner store
With a projected opening date of mid-November, Publix is now hiring for our new Statesboro store at 101 Tormenta Way in the Eagles Corner shopping center. You can apply online by clicking Apply to Store and entering store #1733. There will also be a hiring fair at the Blue Moon...
georgiasouthern.edu
A statement from President Kyle Marrero about the passing of Sandra Deal
All of us at Georgia Southern are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Mrs. Sandra Deal. An extraordinary First Lady who served with effortless grace and kindness, she spent countless hours traveling the state and championing a number of initiatives on behalf of Georgia’s young people. She was a great friend to Georgia Southern, and her impact will resonate across this great state for generations to come.
WJCL
Georgia State trooper involved in wreck in Downtown Savannah
A Georgia trooper was involved in a wreck in downtown Savannah on Saturday night. The crash happened at approximately 10:35 p.m. on Bay Street near the intersection with Fell Street. According to Georgia State Patrol, a vehicle stopped at the stop sign on Fell Street at its intersection with Bay...
visitstatesboro.org
The Breakfast Club is Going to be a Hair-Raising Good Time in Statesboro
The Performing Arts Center at Georgia Southern is kicking off their 20th Anniversary, 2022-2023 Mainstage Series with the ultimate blast from the past! The Breakfast Club is scheduled to take the stage Friday, September 23, 2022 at 7:30pm. Tickets will go on sale on September 9th, 2022. Rewind to the...
1 Person Injured In A Car Crash On Bay Street (Savannah, GA)
A car crash on Saturday involved a Georgia State Trooper. According to the police, around 10:35 p.m., a trooper was traveling east on Bay Street, approaching Fell Street. A car stopped at the Fell Street stop sign and entered the Bay Street [..]
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: A soggy Saturday evening
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Rain and thunderstorms have increased in coverage across central Alabama this evening, making for a soaking Saturday night. Activity should begin to fade away after midnight but drive carefully if you have to be out on the roads tonight. The main threat with tonight’s storms will be heavy rain leading to localized flooding and cloud-to-ground lightning. Showers should become more isolated overnight under a mostly cloudy with temperatures bottoming out in the upper 60s and low 70s. Areas of fog will be possible early Sunday morning. The unsettled weather pattern will keep rain coverage around 60-70% for Sunday as well. Not everyone will end up hearing thunder, but if you do hear thunder roar, go indoors! Though some peeks of sunshine will be possible, a mostly cloudy sky and the possibility of rain will keep highs down in the mid 80s again. Just like today, storms will be capable of producing torrential downpours and intense lightning.
wtoc.com
SCAD student decorates new Parker’s house
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A makeover for Union Mission’s Mental Health Counseling Center. A SCAD student, Robin Maaya, decorated the new Parker’s House with her pieces of work. She captured 28 black and white photos showing some of Union Mission’s clients. The young photographer says she has...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: ‘Whites only’ beach protesters of 1960s honored with historical marker
A new historical marker has been erected on Tybee Island commemorating the Savannah Beach Wade-Ins of the early 1960s. During a brief period 62 years ago, hundreds of young Blacks regularly braved the waters of the “whites only” beach in defiance of segregationist laws, and many were routinely arrested.
eatitandlikeit.com
Restaurant Week returns to Ardsley Station
For years it has been the most popular ticket in food all over Savannah. An opportunity for restaurants to stray from their regular menus a little at a fixed price plus a chance for people who love to go out to eat to do so without being fearful of breaking the bank.
wtoc.com
Hometown Hero: Dr. David Byck
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Dr. David Byck was a giant in the local medical community, particularly at Memorial Health. This WTOC Hometown Hero’s legacy will live on at Memorial’s Mercer School of Medicine through state-of-the-art simulation labs named in his honor. “This gift helps our students to see...
