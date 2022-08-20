Read full article on original website
‘Everyone’s favorite’ NJ deli is opening a 4th spot
Millburn Deli, one of New Jersey’s most prized eateries, just announced another location set to open in Westfield next year, according to NJ.com. If you are unfamiliar with the deli, it opened in Millburn in 1946 and is arguably the best place to get a sandwich in the area. They are best known for their chicken cutlet sandwiches, specifically, the “Griller #8” which has grilled chicken breast, fresh sliced mozzarella, tomato, basil, and pesto all sandwiched between a pressed rosemary focaccia. If that made you drool then you definitely need to try this place out.
phillyvoice.com
Massive indoor go-kart track to open at New Jersey entertainment complex
Go-kart racers will have something to look forward to this fall when a giant new indoor course, touted as the "world's largest," debuts at a facility under construction in Edison. Supercharged Entertainment, which has an existing complex in Wrentham, Massachusetts, is putting the finishing touches on a New Jersey location...
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange mayor’s annual cookout is huge success
EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange Mayor Ted R. Green’s annual cookout on Aug. 20 outside East Orange Campus High School delighted the many residents who attended. The event featured food, music, tug of war, face painting, bouncy houses, games, prizes, vendors, family fun and more. Photos Courtesy...
Mall Reimagined: Westfield's Garden State Plaza Announces Developer In Upcoming Transformation
The Westfield Garden State Plaza has announced its development partner in its upcoming transformation that will bring luxury apartments and a town green to the Route 17 mall in Paramus. Mill Creek Residential has partnered with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) ahead of the first phase of a 30-acre, mixed-use vision for the...
hudsontv.com
Secaucus Firefighter Honored As Firefighter of the Year By NJ State Council Knights of Columbus
Photo Credits: Facebook/Secaucus Fire Dept. During last night’s Secaucus town Council meeting, firefighter and former Chief William Sallick was awarded by the New Jersey State Council Knights of Columbus as Firefighter of the Year on both the local and the state level. The award was given for Sallick’s more...
hudsontv.com
Hoboken Gets State Funding To Purchase 1st Electric Garbage Truck & An Electric HOP Shuttle Bus
Mayor Ravi Bhalla and the City of Hoboken today announced that the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) is providing nearly $1.2 million in State funding for the purchase of the City’s first electric garbage truck and HOP shuttle bus. The new garbage truck and bus will bring the City to a total of 19 electric or hybrid vehicles and will provide significant cost and environmental benefits as part of Hoboken’s Climate Action Plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
hudsontv.com
Karaoke Night Tonight in WNY
Want to have some fun tonight? Think you can sing…at least a little? Then sign up for West New York’s Karaoke Night taking place this evening at 6 pm at Boulevard East and 54th Street. If you want to participate, please register with the Cultural Affairs Department 201-295-5270.
The Best Bread In All Of New Jersey Has Been Revealed
There are lots of things we are proud of here in New Jersey, and right up there at the top of our list is the amazing bread we enjoy so much here in the Garden State. Lots of people say it's all in the water here in New Jersey, and that's what makes the bagels, the pizza, and the bread so amazing here in New Jersey.
World’s largest indoor go-kart track coming to New Jersey
Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines! (Well, almost.) A new entertainment complex is under construction along Route 1 South in Edison, NJ, next to Topgolf. It is set to open this fall. And they make the bold claim that it will include the largest indoor go-kart track in the world.
Five Powerball lottery tickets worth $50,000 each sold in NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Saturday was a very lucky day for New Yorkers. Five third-prize tickets, each one worth $50,000, were sold for Saturday’s Powerball drawing. The winning tickets have four matching numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing were: 5-9-11-16-66. The Powerball was 7. The winning tickets were sold at: Digitronex […]
PhillyBite
Where to Find The Best Sushi in New Jersey
- Try a sushi restaurant if you're looking for a unique dining experience in the Garden State. New Jersey is full of options, whether you're looking for a traditional omakase experience or more contemporary sushi. Here are some of the best spots for delicious Japanese cuisine. New Jersey offers many excellent places to enjoy sushi, including a few of the most popular spots in the state.
hudsontv.com
Free Food Distribution in Bayonne on Tuesday
The City of Bayonne has announced that there will be a free, food distribution held on Tuesday, August 23. The event will be held at the 16th Street Park’s lower level, near the boat ramp. The distribution of food will begin at 12-noon. Distribution is on a first come,...
themontclairgirl.com
Famous ‘First’ Occurrences That Happened in Essex County, New Jersey
From the dawn of the American Revolution to the Industrial Revolution to today, Essex County has been the starting point and arena for innovators, influential figures, monumental events, and more. So much history has happened here — some even the first of its kind in the state, country, or even world. It may be challenging to uncover what Essex County and its municipalities have done first. Whether buried in a century-old book or part of recent news, we have done our research to share with you what groundbreaking and leading things have occurred in Essex County, New Jersey. Read on to learn about Essex County’s famous firsts.
newarkhappening.com
The Homecoming: Newark Native Shakur Stevenson to Defend Unified Junior Lightweight Title
NEWARK, N.J. (July 25, 2022) — Brick City’s boxing superstar, Shakur Stevenson, is the junior lightweight king. He’ll soon return home to defend his throne. Stevenson, the WBC, WBO, and Ring Magazine champion, puts his hardware on the line against Brazilian standout Robson Conceição on Friday, Sept. 23, at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. In the eight-round lightweight co-feature, Tokyo 2020 U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis returns against an opponent to be named.
The NJ Italian market that should be on everyone’s bucket list
We all have our favorite supermarkets, but wouldn’t it be fun to check out somewhere new every once in a while?. And when it comes to Italian markets, everyone has an opinion of what the best is. But, I’ve found the best and until someone turned me onto it I had never heard of it before.
hobokengirl.com
The Jersey City LGBTQ+ Pride Festival is This Saturday, 8/27
Typically, Pride Month is celebrated across the country during June, but Hudson County does it a little differently. Jersey City Pride has been organizing Pride events all month long with local organizations — and this Saturday, August 27th, marks the 21st Anniversary Jersey City LGBTQ+ Pride Festival. Read on to learn more about this featured event and the other Jersey City Pride events happening through Sunday.
jerseydigs.com
A True Live/Work Condominium Available for the First Time in Jersey City Heights
Sponsored by Team Francesco - Christie’s International Real Estate. With three brand new condo residences now available, 3568 Kennedy Boulevard in Jersey City Heights offers owners luxious finishes and full smart home technology. Written by Jersey Digs. 3568 JFK Blvd Condominiums is a brand-new construction project that just hit...
Two Unclaimed Lottery Tickets Worth $8,000,000 Soon to Expire in New York City, Jackson Heights
NEW YORK, NY – Attention Jackson Heights and Upper Manhattan: Two unclaimed winning New York...
New Jersey deli named among the country’s best
Another day, another accolade for a New Jersey restaurant. This time it’s Hobby’s Deli in Newark; it was named by Tasting Table as one of the top Jewish delis in the country. They didn’t rank the delicatessens, so there’s no way to know if it is considered the...
We may have found the best Cuban sandwich in NJ (Opinion)
One of the many great things about growing up in Union City was the food. We lived in an Italian neighborhood that turned both Puerto Rican and Cuban and we ate like royalty. One of my favorite foods from back in the day and remains today is the Cuban sandwich. The Cuban sandwich originated in Tampa, Florida, catering to Cuban immigrants working in the cigar industry.
