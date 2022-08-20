ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey 101.5

‘Everyone’s favorite’ NJ deli is opening a 4th spot

Millburn Deli, one of New Jersey’s most prized eateries, just announced another location set to open in Westfield next year, according to NJ.com. If you are unfamiliar with the deli, it opened in Millburn in 1946 and is arguably the best place to get a sandwich in the area. They are best known for their chicken cutlet sandwiches, specifically, the “Griller #8” which has grilled chicken breast, fresh sliced mozzarella, tomato, basil, and pesto all sandwiched between a pressed rosemary focaccia. If that made you drool then you definitely need to try this place out.
WESTFIELD, NJ
phillyvoice.com

Massive indoor go-kart track to open at New Jersey entertainment complex

Go-kart racers will have something to look forward to this fall when a giant new indoor course, touted as the "world's largest," debuts at a facility under construction in Edison. Supercharged Entertainment, which has an existing complex in Wrentham, Massachusetts, is putting the finishing touches on a New Jersey location...
EDISON, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

East Orange mayor’s annual cookout is huge success

EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange Mayor Ted R. Green’s annual cookout on Aug. 20 outside East Orange Campus High School delighted the many residents who attended. The event featured food, music, tug of war, face painting, bouncy houses, games, prizes, vendors, family fun and more. Photos Courtesy...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hoboken, NJ
Sports
City
Hoboken, NJ
hudsontv.com

Hoboken Gets State Funding To Purchase 1st Electric Garbage Truck & An Electric HOP Shuttle Bus

Mayor Ravi Bhalla and the City of Hoboken today announced that the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) is providing nearly $1.2 million in State funding for the purchase of the City’s first electric garbage truck and HOP shuttle bus. The new garbage truck and bus will bring the City to a total of 19 electric or hybrid vehicles and will provide significant cost and environmental benefits as part of Hoboken’s Climate Action Plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
HOBOKEN, NJ
hudsontv.com

Karaoke Night Tonight in WNY

Want to have some fun tonight? Think you can sing…at least a little? Then sign up for West New York’s Karaoke Night taking place this evening at 6 pm at Boulevard East and 54th Street. If you want to participate, please register with the Cultural Affairs Department 201-295-5270.
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Registration#First Tee Golf
New Jersey 101.5

World’s largest indoor go-kart track coming to New Jersey

Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines! (Well, almost.) A new entertainment complex is under construction along Route 1 South in Edison, NJ, next to Topgolf. It is set to open this fall. And they make the bold claim that it will include the largest indoor go-kart track in the world.
PIX11

Five Powerball lottery tickets worth $50,000 each sold in NY

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Saturday was a very lucky day for New Yorkers.  Five third-prize tickets, each one worth $50,000, were sold for Saturday’s Powerball drawing.  The winning tickets have four matching numbers and the Powerball.   The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing were: 5-9-11-16-66. The Powerball was 7. The winning tickets were sold at: Digitronex […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PhillyBite

Where to Find The Best Sushi in New Jersey

- Try a sushi restaurant if you're looking for a unique dining experience in the Garden State. New Jersey is full of options, whether you're looking for a traditional omakase experience or more contemporary sushi. Here are some of the best spots for delicious Japanese cuisine. New Jersey offers many excellent places to enjoy sushi, including a few of the most popular spots in the state.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
hudsontv.com

Free Food Distribution in Bayonne on Tuesday

The City of Bayonne has announced that there will be a free, food distribution held on Tuesday, August 23. The event will be held at the 16th Street Park’s lower level, near the boat ramp. The distribution of food will begin at 12-noon. Distribution is on a first come,...
BAYONNE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
themontclairgirl.com

Famous ‘First’ Occurrences That Happened in Essex County, New Jersey

From the dawn of the American Revolution to the Industrial Revolution to today, Essex County has been the starting point and arena for innovators, influential figures, monumental events, and more. So much history has happened here — some even the first of its kind in the state, country, or even world. It may be challenging to uncover what Essex County and its municipalities have done first. Whether buried in a century-old book or part of recent news, we have done our research to share with you what groundbreaking and leading things have occurred in Essex County, New Jersey. Read on to learn about Essex County’s famous firsts.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
newarkhappening.com

The Homecoming: Newark Native Shakur Stevenson to Defend Unified Junior Lightweight Title

NEWARK, N.J. (July 25, 2022) — Brick City’s boxing superstar, Shakur Stevenson, is the junior lightweight king. He’ll soon return home to defend his throne. Stevenson, the WBC, WBO, and Ring Magazine champion, puts his hardware on the line against Brazilian standout Robson Conceição on Friday, Sept. 23, at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. In the eight-round lightweight co-feature, Tokyo 2020 U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis returns against an opponent to be named.
NEWARK, NJ
hobokengirl.com

The Jersey City LGBTQ+ Pride Festival is This Saturday, 8/27

Typically, Pride Month is celebrated across the country during June, but Hudson County does it a little differently. Jersey City Pride has been organizing Pride events all month long with local organizations — and this Saturday, August 27th, marks the 21st Anniversary Jersey City LGBTQ+ Pride Festival. Read on to learn more about this featured event and the other Jersey City Pride events happening through Sunday.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

We may have found the best Cuban sandwich in NJ (Opinion)

One of the many great things about growing up in Union City was the food. We lived in an Italian neighborhood that turned both Puerto Rican and Cuban and we ate like royalty. One of my favorite foods from back in the day and remains today is the Cuban sandwich. The Cuban sandwich originated in Tampa, Florida, catering to Cuban immigrants working in the cigar industry.
UNION CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy