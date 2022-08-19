Read full article on original website
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
Rapid City prison inmate placed on escape status
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Corrections announced an escaped inmate, asking anyone who sees him to contact authorities. According to the release, a 31-year-old inmate, Samuel Ross, left the Rapid City Community Work Center to go to his work release job on Aug. 27. He left the job site without authorization and failed to return to his assigned unit.
Black Hills Pioneer
Man allegedly involved in casino theft case pleads not guilty
DEADWOOD — The third of six individuals to be arraigned on grand theft and conspiracy charges, allegedly taking advantage of a deficiency in the Global Payment machine at the Gold Dust Casino in November 2021, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him Thursday before 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
dakotanewsnow.com
A Rapid City man recovering from surgery wins big in the Dakota Cash lottery
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While Joel Nielsen’s circumstances during the July 23 Dakota Cash drawing weren’t ideal, that weekend was memorable in more ways than one. The Rapid City resident became the South Dakota Lottery’s latest big winner Friday when he claimed his half of the $126,442 Dakota Cash jackpot. The other winning ticket, as a result of the July drawing, was purchased in Watertown.
newscenter1.tv
Hazmat unit on scene of truck accident in Harding County
UPDATE (2 p.m.): The Rapid City Fire Department reports that the hazmat team has completed a damage assessment and are now working with local resources to develop a plan to safely offload the product. HARDING COUNTY, S.D. — A truck accident at the junction of Highways 20 and 79 south...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newscenter1.tv
One dead in Lawrence County ATV crash
DEADWOOD, S.D. — On Saturday, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety reported that one individual died on Friday night following an ATV crash south of Deadwood. Public Safety reports that a 2020 Ranger XP1000 ATV was travelling eastbound on Experimental Forest Road. The vehicle rolled as it left the roadway while negotiating a curve. All three of individuals inside the ATV were thrown from the vehicle.
kbhbradio.com
Police apprehend third person of interest in double homicide case
RAPID CITY, S.D. — A third person authorities have identified as a person of interest in a fatal shooting has been arrested. Rapid City police say 20-year old Chase Quickbear was taken into custody by Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Wednesday evening. Authorities are still searching for 15-year-old Rochelle...
kbhbradio.com
Rapid Valley Structure Fire Held to a Single Alarm
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a residential structure fire in the 4700 block of Greenfield Ln , Rapid Valley, unincorporated, Pennington County, South Dakota. First arriving Firefighters found a free burning fire, with a heavy smoke condition, in the...
newscenter1.tv
One dead in Hermosa two-vehicle crash
HERMOSA, S.D. — On Monday, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety reported that one man died last Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash within the city of Hermosa. Public Safety reports that a 2016 Dodge Journey was traveling northbound on South Dakota Highway 79 when the driver attempted to turn into a parking lot. The vehicle turned into the path of a southbound 2016 Peterbilt semi-truck and trailer, resulting in the crash. Public Safety reports that both drivers were wearing seatbelts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kelo.com
ATV crash leaves one dead in western South Dakota
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO.com) — One man died late Friday night in an ATV crash south of Deadwood. Authorities say three people were in the Ranger when the driver failed to negotiate a curve and were all thrown from the ATV when it rolled. The 51-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The two male passengers, ages 25 and 39, received minor injuries. None of the occupants were wearing a seatbelt.
KELOLAND TV
Person killed in Rapid City shooting identified
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is releasing the name of the person who died in a shooting on Sunday. 30-year-old Acey Morrison of Rapid City was found dead in a home on Country Road in Rapid City. The homeowner, who is the one...
KELOLAND TV
Water in gas tank; Circle K denies any liability
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An update on a KELOLAND News investigation into Sturgis rally-goers who say they got water in their gas tank when they filled up in Sioux Falls. You’ll remember that the Duprees of Georgia filled up at a Circle K station on West 41st Street off Interstate 29 after a record five and a half inches of rain fell in the Sioux Falls area on Sunday, August 7.
KELOLAND TV
1 dead, 2 injured in ATV crash
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — One man died and two others were injured in an ATV crash south of Deadwood Friday, officials say. Preliminary crash information shows that a 2020 Ranger XP100 ATV was eastbound of Experimental Forest Road when the vehicle left the roadway while negotiating a curve. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kotatv.com
A South Dakota woman finds relief with new neuropathy treatment
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Approximately 34 million Americans suffer from diabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and as the prevalence of the disease rises, so, too, does the number of people who suffer from diabetic neuropathy. According to the Mayo Clinic, diabetic neuropathy is a...
KEVN
One lucky car owner drove away with the ‘cutest car award’ at Deadwood Kool Nites
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KEVN) - Kool Deadwood Nites in Deadwood wrapped up Sunday and some lucky people walked away with special awards. For the first time ever one car owner left Deadwood with “the cutest car” award. Leonard Jennings of Wyoming won the first-of-its-kind award, for his 1956 BMW...
KEVN
A wave of vandalism hits Rapid City Parks
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City parks have been faced with an uptick in damage, including vandalism to Vickie Powers Park, Canyon Lake Park, and others in recent weeks. The latest damage was done to Noordermeer Soccer Fields, which are located off Sheridan Lake Road. There it looks like someone drove a vehicle through a major portion of the field. The field is being assessed to see if it is still usable and how to fix the damage. At other parks the vandalism includes damage to bathrooms and picnic tables.
KELOLAND TV
Remembering Angela Heinz, a woman who died in Black Hills rock climbing accident
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Friends and family are remembering Angela Heinz, a 24-year-old from Ipswich who died in a climbing accident in the Black Hills, near Cheyenne Crossing, last weekend. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Heinz was at the base of a wall, when a rock...
kotatv.com
Democratic Gubernatorial nominee, defending new AG’s integrity, calls for special prosecutor in Noem probe
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In the aftermath of the decision by the state’s Government Accountability Board regarding Governor Kristi Noem’s possible ethics violations, her opponent in this year’s election is calling for a special prosecutor in the case. Representative Jamie Smith, along with a group of...
dakotanewsnow.com
Washington stunned at Rapid City Stevens
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Washington Warriors opened their football season on a sour note Saturday night out west, giving up a late touchdown and falling to Rapid City Stevens 26-21. Click on the video viewer for highlights!
KELOLAND TV
How gas prices have changed in Rapid City in the last week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (STACKER) — Gas prices continued their decline this week with regular gas hitting $3.87 per gallon on Thursday, according to AAA. Gas prices have declined for more than 70 consecutive days since hitting a record high national average of $5.02 per gallon on June 14. Experts...
newscenter1.tv
Mind your speed when visiting Custer State Park
CUSTER STATE PARK, S.D. – Remember to drive the speed limit while visiting Custer State Park. It not only keeps you safe, but it also keeps other people and wildlife around you safe. “You don’t know what’s around that next corner. You don’t know if there’s someone looking at...
Comments / 0