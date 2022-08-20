Read full article on original website
hudsontv.com
Secaucus Firefighter Honored As Firefighter of the Year By NJ State Council Knights of Columbus
Photo Credits: Facebook/Secaucus Fire Dept. During last night’s Secaucus town Council meeting, firefighter and former Chief William Sallick was awarded by the New Jersey State Council Knights of Columbus as Firefighter of the Year on both the local and the state level. The award was given for Sallick’s more...
hudsontv.com
JCPD Joins With ICNA Relief & MALEA For School Supply Giveaway Saturday, August 27
Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop has announced a major school supply partnership giveaway for city children. According to city spokesperson Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione, the Jersey City Police Department is teaming up with ICNA Relief & the Muslim American Law Enforcement Association (MALEA) NJ for their annual Back to School Giveaway!. The...
hudsontv.com
Karaoke Night Tonight in WNY
Want to have some fun tonight? Think you can sing…at least a little? Then sign up for West New York’s Karaoke Night taking place this evening at 6 pm at Boulevard East and 54th Street. If you want to participate, please register with the Cultural Affairs Department 201-295-5270.
hudsontv.com
Hoboken Gets State Funding To Purchase 1st Electric Garbage Truck & An Electric HOP Shuttle Bus
Mayor Ravi Bhalla and the City of Hoboken today announced that the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) is providing nearly $1.2 million in State funding for the purchase of the City’s first electric garbage truck and HOP shuttle bus. The new garbage truck and bus will bring the City to a total of 19 electric or hybrid vehicles and will provide significant cost and environmental benefits as part of Hoboken’s Climate Action Plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Newark Public Schools requiring masks for students
NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — Newark Public Schools students will be required to wear masks when classes start in two weeks, as the district faces overcrowded classrooms because of a teacher shortage. John Abeigon, the head of Newark Teachers Union, is on board with masking up. “We have Penn Station, tens of thousands of people go […]
Route 440 to be closed in both directions in parts of Hudson County for emergency repairs
Drivers beware! A portion of Route 440 in Hudson County will be closed in both directions starting on Friday for construction.
hudsontv.com
Free Food Distribution in Bayonne on Tuesday
The City of Bayonne has announced that there will be a free, food distribution held on Tuesday, August 23. The event will be held at the 16th Street Park’s lower level, near the boat ramp. The distribution of food will begin at 12-noon. Distribution is on a first come,...
What happens if Amy DeGise resigns from the City Council?
If embattled Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise resigns from her seat on the City Council, who will choose her successor this year – the voters this Nov. 8, or Mayor Steven Fulop’s allies on the council?. The answer: it all depends on the timing. DeGise, who is an...
rahwayrising.com
Residents raise concerns about speeding
Residents in the neighborhood around East Hazelwood Avenue and Stockton Street, where the city earlier this year requested traffic-calming measures from Union County, raised concerns about speeding and traffic in the area. Become a Patron!. Support local news – become a Patron of RahwayRising.com or make a one-time contribution via...
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange mayor’s annual cookout is huge success
EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange Mayor Ted R. Green’s annual cookout on Aug. 20 outside East Orange Campus High School delighted the many residents who attended. The event featured food, music, tug of war, face painting, bouncy houses, games, prizes, vendors, family fun and more. Photos Courtesy...
hudsoncountyview.com
Hoboken tenant for over 3 decades fighting back against landlord seeking $3k rental increase
A Hoboken tenant for over three decades is fighting back against his landlord, who is seeking a roughly $3,000 rental increase as part of a prolonged court battle. “The ultimate issue in this case is whether the landlord on this property received a just and fair return in his investment because that is what he is untitled to under the constitution,” said Dana Wefer, counsel to Jeff Trupiano in the matter, said in a sit down interview last week.
jerseydigs.com
Jersey City Approves 101-Unit High-Rise on Storms Avenue
A large vacant parcel just a stone’s throw from Jersey City’s McGinley Square is slated to be revitalized into a modern apartment complex with rooftop amenities and an affordable housing component. During their August 9 meeting, Jersey City’s planning board unanimously approved a proposal for a large surface...
N.J.’s largest school district still requiring masks as new school year approaches
With two weeks before classes resume, a requirement for Newark public school students and teachers to continue wearing masks at school to combat the spread of COVID-19 remains in place. However, officials in the state’s largest school district haven’t ruled out lifting the mask mandate for Newark’s nearly 38,000 students...
Need-to-know info about Route 440 closures in Bayonne
The Jersey City Municipal Utilities Authority (JCMUA) will begin emergency work on sewer mains under Route 440 and Danforth Avenue beginning Friday, August 26. This will have a detrimental impact on traffic in Bayonne, according to Bayonne Office of Emergency Management (OEM) Coordinator Eduardo “Junior” Ferrante. “There is...
hudsontv.com
Despite New Parking Garage, WNY Resident Supports More Angled Parking
The administration of West New York Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez ran on a platform which included providing the municipality with more parking. Despite the construction of a new parking garage on 51st Street nearing completion, resident Frank Miqueli believes more needs to be done. Miqueli supports additional angled parking on certain...
School is starting nearly 2 weeks before Labor Day in some N.J. districts. Here’s why.
While most New Jersey kids still have nearly two more weeks to enjoy their summer vacation, it is the first day of school this week for students in at least two districts as start dates continue to creep ever earlier. Wednesday is the first day of the 2022-2023 school year...
Police chiefs back N.J. prosecutor in squabble with cops over new rule
Police chiefs in Passaic County are backing embattled prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes in her clash with rank-and-file cops who have called for her to resign. In an open letter issued on Monday, the Passaic County Police Chiefs Association said it stood “in solidarity and full support” of Valdes, who angered the unions with a policy adopted in January that requires cops to report to the prosecutor’s office any time they are involved in a motor vehicle accident that causes serious injuries in Passaic County. The chiefs called on the county PBA conference to rescind its recent “No Confidence” vote in Valdes, a holdover appointee seeking her third term.
hudsontv.com
Secaucus Police Officer Named Officer of the Year By Knights of Columbus
Photo Credit: Facebook/Secaucus Police Department Congratulations go to Secaucus Police Officer Michael Borrelli on receiving the Knights of Columbus, Police Officer of the Year Award for 2021. The honor was announced during Tuesday evening’s Secaucus Council meeting.
New Jersey Globe
The race for Rice’s Senate seat by the numbers
Newark makes up 40% of the Democratic county committee seats in the 28th legislatve district, which means Mayor Ras Baraka won’t have much say over who succeeds Ronald Rice (D-Newark) when the party chooses a new state senator next month. The power to pick Rice’s successor is mostly in...
hudsontv.com
Secaucus Police Participate in “Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over” Campaign
Impaired Driving Enforcement Crackdown to be Conducted Locally as Part of Statewide End of Summer Campaign. Law enforcement officials from Secaucus will be cracking down on drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs as part of the annual end of summer “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” statewide campaign. Chief Dennis Miller announced this morning that the Secaucus Police began the campaign on August 19. It will continue through September 5, 2022. According to Chief Miller, local and state law enforcement officials will conduct saturation patrols and sobriety checkpoints looking for motorists who may be driving while intoxicated.
