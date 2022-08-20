ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hudsontv.com

Karaoke Night Tonight in WNY

Want to have some fun tonight? Think you can sing…at least a little? Then sign up for West New York’s Karaoke Night taking place this evening at 6 pm at Boulevard East and 54th Street. If you want to participate, please register with the Cultural Affairs Department 201-295-5270.
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
hudsontv.com

Hoboken Gets State Funding To Purchase 1st Electric Garbage Truck & An Electric HOP Shuttle Bus

Mayor Ravi Bhalla and the City of Hoboken today announced that the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) is providing nearly $1.2 million in State funding for the purchase of the City’s first electric garbage truck and HOP shuttle bus. The new garbage truck and bus will bring the City to a total of 19 electric or hybrid vehicles and will provide significant cost and environmental benefits as part of Hoboken’s Climate Action Plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
HOBOKEN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hoboken, NJ
Government
City
Hoboken, NJ
PIX11

Newark Public Schools requiring masks for students

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — Newark Public Schools students will be required to wear masks when classes start in two weeks, as the district faces overcrowded classrooms because of a teacher shortage. John Abeigon, the head of Newark Teachers Union, is on board with masking up. “We have Penn Station, tens of thousands of people go […]
NEWARK, NJ
hudsontv.com

Free Food Distribution in Bayonne on Tuesday

The City of Bayonne has announced that there will be a free, food distribution held on Tuesday, August 23. The event will be held at the 16th Street Park’s lower level, near the boat ramp. The distribution of food will begin at 12-noon. Distribution is on a first come,...
BAYONNE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoboken Announces#The Hoboken Caps Forum#Public Safety Department#Hoboken Fire Department
rahwayrising.com

Residents raise concerns about speeding

Residents in the neighborhood around East Hazelwood Avenue and Stockton Street, where the city earlier this year requested traffic-calming measures from Union County, raised concerns about speeding and traffic in the area. Become a Patron!. Support local news – become a Patron of RahwayRising.com or make a one-time contribution via...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

East Orange mayor’s annual cookout is huge success

EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange Mayor Ted R. Green’s annual cookout on Aug. 20 outside East Orange Campus High School delighted the many residents who attended. The event featured food, music, tug of war, face painting, bouncy houses, games, prizes, vendors, family fun and more. Photos Courtesy...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Hoboken tenant for over 3 decades fighting back against landlord seeking $3k rental increase

A Hoboken tenant for over three decades is fighting back against his landlord, who is seeking a roughly $3,000 rental increase as part of a prolonged court battle. “The ultimate issue in this case is whether the landlord on this property received a just and fair return in his investment because that is what he is untitled to under the constitution,” said Dana Wefer, counsel to Jeff Trupiano in the matter, said in a sit down interview last week.
HOBOKEN, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Jersey City Approves 101-Unit High-Rise on Storms Avenue

A large vacant parcel just a stone’s throw from Jersey City’s McGinley Square is slated to be revitalized into a modern apartment complex with rooftop amenities and an affordable housing component. During their August 9 meeting, Jersey City’s planning board unanimously approved a proposal for a large surface...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Hudson Reporter

Need-to-know info about Route 440 closures in Bayonne

The Jersey City Municipal Utilities Authority (JCMUA) will begin emergency work on sewer mains under Route 440 and Danforth Avenue beginning Friday, August 26. This will have a detrimental impact on traffic in Bayonne, according to Bayonne Office of Emergency Management (OEM) Coordinator Eduardo “Junior” Ferrante. “There is...
BAYONNE, NJ
hudsontv.com

Despite New Parking Garage, WNY Resident Supports More Angled Parking

The administration of West New York Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez ran on a platform which included providing the municipality with more parking. Despite the construction of a new parking garage on 51st Street nearing completion, resident Frank Miqueli believes more needs to be done. Miqueli supports additional angled parking on certain...
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
NJ.com

Police chiefs back N.J. prosecutor in squabble with cops over new rule

Police chiefs in Passaic County are backing embattled prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes in her clash with rank-and-file cops who have called for her to resign. In an open letter issued on Monday, the Passaic County Police Chiefs Association said it stood “in solidarity and full support” of Valdes, who angered the unions with a policy adopted in January that requires cops to report to the prosecutor’s office any time they are involved in a motor vehicle accident that causes serious injuries in Passaic County. The chiefs called on the county PBA conference to rescind its recent “No Confidence” vote in Valdes, a holdover appointee seeking her third term.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

The race for Rice’s Senate seat by the numbers

Newark makes up 40% of the Democratic county committee seats in the 28th legislatve district, which means Mayor Ras Baraka won’t have much say over who succeeds Ronald Rice (D-Newark) when the party chooses a new state senator next month. The power to pick Rice’s successor is mostly in...
NEWARK, NJ
hudsontv.com

Secaucus Police Participate in “Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over” Campaign

Impaired Driving Enforcement Crackdown to be Conducted Locally as Part of Statewide End of Summer Campaign. Law enforcement officials from Secaucus will be cracking down on drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs as part of the annual end of summer “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” statewide campaign. Chief Dennis Miller announced this morning that the Secaucus Police began the campaign on August 19. It will continue through September 5, 2022. According to Chief Miller, local and state law enforcement officials will conduct saturation patrols and sobriety checkpoints looking for motorists who may be driving while intoxicated.
SECAUCUS, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy