Dear Binance Coin [BNB] investors, here’s what you really must know
Binance Coin [BNB] has not been spared from the prevailing selling pressure that has overwhelmed the cryptocurrency market. In fact, according to data from Coinglass, $1,057,144 was liquidated from the BNB market in the last 24 hours. This, on the back of the ongoing wave of daily liquidations in the...
Expect this ‘unexpected’ from Ethereum [ETH] in the weeks ahead
After being in a consistent uptrend, Ethereum recently registered a downtrend along with several other cryptocurrencies. After hitting the lowest mark of $911 in mid-June, ETH gained strong upward momentum and even crossed $2,000. This gave hope to investors of brighter days ahead. However, things took a U-turn on 14...
BTC posted third week of outflows- What could it mean for investors
The collapse of Terra [LUNA] foisted upon the general cryptocurrency market ‘extreme market conditions’ that have forced many major crypto lenders to declare bankruptcy. Furthermore, the past few months have been marked by the suspension of withdrawals and deposits across several cryptocurrency exchanges, with some permanently put out of business.
Is Tron outcompeting BTC, ETH? The answer might startle you
In a recent tweet, the official Twitter account of TronDao informed how they outcompeted major cryptocurrencies. TronDao was ranked number one for the total number of active addresses compared to BTC, ETH, and XRP. One of the reasons why the crypto community has been using Tron for a lot of...
Ethereum overtakes reigning champion Cardano in terms of…
The developers of a blockchain network play a critical role in the growth and expansion of the network. From designing and maintaining the architecture to building smart contracts — developers do it all. And, in light of recent developments, Ethereum [ETH] has come out on top to have the maximum developer activity.
Betting against the Bitcoin tide? Consider these on-chain metrics first
After hitting the year’s lowest of $17,774 in mid-June, Bitcoin has gained a steady upward trajectory for the last two months. It also managed to cross the $24,000 mark recently. This indicated that the selling pressure on the king coin took a back seat. However, a trend reversal happened...
Bitcoin’s thorough on-chain analysis to help you sail through ennui
Bitcoin [BTC] is in the news, and things seemed to have gone awry once again. Following a momentary rally in July, BTC witnessed a decline in network activity that has culminated in a series of sell-offs in the last 22 days, as per Glassnode’s report. When Bitcoin [BTC] registered...
Au Revoir Ethereum, Chiliz [CHZ] has relied enough on you
Many cryptocurrencies, on multiple occasions, have followed Bitcoin [BTC] where price plunges are concerned. It was almost the same between 17 August and 18 August when the latest capitulation happened as BTC fell from $24,000. Chiliz [CHZ], the social engagement fan token, did accompany Bitcoin in the fall. However, the...
Ethereum: What could be the impact of Merge on ETH trading
Ethereum has occupied the center stage of the crypto market since Merge talks came to the fore. After years of speculation, users will finally get a chance to witness Ethereum’s transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. And, the benefits that come along with it. Interestingly, the Merge is expected...
Reasons why Ethereum traders can consider going long this week
Ethereum [ETH] is starting to rank among accolades lately as the Merge release date appears closer. The expected- 15 September launch has gripped the crypto community with huge promised incentives. The upcoming Merge has also led to a spike in the development activity on the Ethereum network in the past...
Bitcoin, Ethereum trade secrets revealed; going short might be…
The crypto market’s infamous swinging volatility continues to see different fortunes on a monthly basis. From traders selling their tokens at a loss to betting against the market (hoping for an uptick)- the market has seen it all. But what’s up this time around?. Following the market recovery,...
Monero observations that can save your portfolio from market crash
If you bought Monero [XMR] at its August top so far, you would be down by roughly 11.5% at its $153.55 press time price. And, if you purchased it at its bottom in June, you would still be up by roughly 58%. These outcomes depict Monero as a healthy option for riding the bullish recovery wave after the May and June crash.
What Dogecoin investors can expect after this proposal goes live
All may have now been confirmed that another top crypto head—Vitalik Buterin is a supporter of the Dogecoin [DOGE] ecosystem. Of course, the world’s richest man, Elon Musk has been a vocal supporter of the meme token. However, a new development on the DOGE chain seems to have been responsible for the recent addition.
ETH 2.0: All the latest development investors could capitalize on
With eight days till the end of August, the start of the next month comes with increased anticipation for the most significant event within the blockchain ecosystem in the last year – the Ethereum Merge or, as many put it, “Ethereum 2.0.”. With 15 September confirmed as the...
Binance CEO cautions against crypto-exchange jitters as FTX’s SBF responds
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao has cautioned traders about the infamous practice of jitters taking place on many cryptocurrency exchanges. The remark comes on the heels of many exchanges receiving cease-and-desist letters from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). A malpractice spread across exchanges. Called jitters or front running, this phenomenon...
Cardano and Ethereum case studies you don’t want to miss out on
The crypto community is hyped about Cardano as the Vasil hard fork is expected to be released soon. Over the last few days, developers have been working extensively on the testnet. This, to ensure a smooth rollout of the Vasil hard fork. However, ADA’s daily chart indicated that its price...
Fantom investors, whale transaction count has a quirky tale for you
In its latest “Weekly Recap Week,” report, Fantom revealed that it was impacted by the bearish sentiment of the cryptocurrency market in the last week as it suffered some on-chain decline. According to the information provided, between 11-18 August, the network logged 310,000 weekly active users. This was...
Five years from now, where will the NFT market really be?
A study by the UK-based market research firm Juniper Research recently analyzed the trajectory of the non-fungible token (NFT) market over the next five years. It has predicted that the number of global NFT transactions will hit the 40 million-mark by 2027. In fact, in a recently published whitepaper titled...
