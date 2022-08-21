ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Academy Striker Trains With First Team Ahead Of Liverpool Clash With Manchester United

By Neil Andrew
 3 days ago

As Jurgen Klopp considers his options for Monday's huge Premier League clash with Manchester United, a striker from the academy was spotted in training with the first team on Saturday.

As Jurgen Klopp considers his options for Monday's huge Premier League clash with Manchester United, a striker from the academy was spotted in training with the first team on Saturday.

The Reds go into the match desperate for the win after a disappointing start to the season that has seen them pick up just two points from their opening two matches.

The Liverpool manager's options have been limited however with an early season injury crisis and he will again be missing Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, and Diogo Jota for the trip to Old Trafford.

The return of Roberto Firmino to full training after he missed the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace was a welcome boost for the German but Liverpool have now lost Darwin Nunez for three matches after his red card against the Eagles.

In the absence of Nunez and Jota, Liverpool are light on attacking options, and academy prospect Layton Stewart was spotted in the training photos taken ahead of Monday's game.

There is nothing to suggest that the 19-year-old will make the Liverpool squad for the match and it's possible he was involved as he could not play in the under-21s win against Blackburn due to suspension.

Details of when and how you can watch the key clash at Old Trafford can be found HERE .

