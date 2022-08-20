Harlingen’s Lon C. Hill, Victor Park hit hard by vandals, thieves

A view of the Lon C. Hill Splash Park Friday morning in Harlingen. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald)

HARLINGEN — The city’s parks and recreation department is making repairs to facilities damaged by vandals as well as during break-ins.

Both the Splash Pad at Lon C. Hill Park and the concession stand at Victor Park have been hit, and in the latter case, an arrest was made.

Armando Villela, assistant parks director, revealed the extent of the damage done to the parks this week to the parks and recreation advisory board.

“Lon C. Hill has been worse than most,” he told the board members. “At the Splash Pad, we had done a repair when it got vandalized, and they came back for some reason and cut the wires to the controls, broke the controls.”

The Splash Pad is set up with a button which users can push to activate the fountains at the facility, which Villela said means the department doesn’t have to staff the pad. One push activates the water for about 30 minutes, Villela said.

“They’re vandalizing those?” asked board member Phil Oxford.

“They’re vandalizing those and then the wires that are underground, for some reason,” Villela said. “They had to kind of dig to get to them so we were a little confused about how they got that done. But we were able to get one functional and we’re just planning to get the last two.

“The Splash Pad is functional. They did vandalize, again, the one at the park which is the spray feature. The guys have already ordered the material and we’re going to make the repairs in-house because it is pretty expensive to be constantly repairing these things,” he added.

Villela said his staff will attempt to make the units more robust.

“We’re going to make it out of steel, so hopefully if they don’t kick it over, they may break their foot before they break that thing,” he said. “We’re trying to make it a little more durable.”

The second park, Victor Park, has been hit multiple times with break-ins at the concession stand, he said.

Youth baseball, football and softball coach Jerry Hernandez runs leagues which have leased the concession stand at Victor Park from the city. He said the stand has been broken into five times.

“We don’t know if it was the same guy because the very first time, he actually destroyed our DVR that held the footage of whatever happened that day, so I don’t know if it was him,” he said Wednesday.

“The second one, they actually stole it, they actually stole the whole DVR,” he added. “The third time they didn’t take anything because I didn’t have anything. They just kept taking small stuff like change, stuff like that, that we have there. Gatorade, water, Cokes, chips, they weren’t taking any of that, they were looking for something they could sell.”

Hernandez, tired of dealing with the break-ins, called a local alarm company to install a $2,500 system. But while he waited, he ordered a cheap security camera online and installed it himself.

He mounted the camera, which pings his phone when there’s movement or noise inside the concession stand.

Shortly after that, the $38 system paid for itself.

“We were out fishing at Arroyo House (Casa Arroyo lodge) … and about 8 o’clock I looked at it and clicked on it, and he was already inside the building,” Hernandez said. “I clicked over and called PD and clicked back over and snapped pictures of the guy in case the cops didn’t get there, but they were really quick to react.”

Hernandez said the suspect was loading up two burners, two propane tanks, a table and a large ice chest.

“When PD got there, he started running, and they were able to chase him down and get him,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez has been coaching youth sports for more than 18 years. He said he has informed city officials the tiny, wooden concession stand has inadequate security and needs to be hardened against theft.

“We’re running a league for the city and using the people’s money to fix that, so every time I have to upgrade something to take care of that place, we are taking from the kids,” Hernandez said.

“We need to do something, as it’s pretty much their property, and we shouldn’t be using the kids’ money for the city’s property,” he added.