ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

Harlingen’s Lon C. Hill, Victor Park hit hard by vandals, thieves

Valley Morning Star
Valley Morning Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40DXOt_0hOvU6U400
A view of the Lon C. Hill Splash Park Friday morning in Harlingen. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald)

HARLINGEN — The city’s parks and recreation department is making repairs to facilities damaged by vandals as well as during break-ins.

Both the Splash Pad at Lon C. Hill Park and the concession stand at Victor Park have been hit, and in the latter case, an arrest was made.

Armando Villela, assistant parks director, revealed the extent of the damage done to the parks this week to the parks and recreation advisory board.

“Lon C. Hill has been worse than most,” he told the board members. “At the Splash Pad, we had done a repair when it got vandalized, and they came back for some reason and cut the wires to the controls, broke the controls.”

The Splash Pad is set up with a button which users can push to activate the fountains at the facility, which Villela said means the department doesn’t have to staff the pad. One push activates the water for about 30 minutes, Villela said.

“They’re vandalizing those?” asked board member Phil Oxford.

“They’re vandalizing those and then the wires that are underground, for some reason,” Villela said. “They had to kind of dig to get to them so we were a little confused about how they got that done. But we were able to get one functional and we’re just planning to get the last two.

“The Splash Pad is functional. They did vandalize, again, the one at the park which is the spray feature. The guys have already ordered the material and we’re going to make the repairs in-house because it is pretty expensive to be constantly repairing these things,” he added.

Villela said his staff will attempt to make the units more robust.

“We’re going to make it out of steel, so hopefully if they don’t kick it over, they may break their foot before they break that thing,” he said. “We’re trying to make it a little more durable.”

The second park, Victor Park, has been hit multiple times with break-ins at the concession stand, he said.

Youth baseball, football and softball coach Jerry Hernandez runs leagues which have leased the concession stand at Victor Park from the city. He said the stand has been broken into five times.

“We don’t know if it was the same guy because the very first time, he actually destroyed our DVR that held the footage of whatever happened that day, so I don’t know if it was him,” he said Wednesday.

“The second one, they actually stole it, they actually stole the whole DVR,” he added. “The third time they didn’t take anything because I didn’t have anything. They just kept taking small stuff like change, stuff like that, that we have there. Gatorade, water, Cokes, chips, they weren’t taking any of that, they were looking for something they could sell.”

Hernandez, tired of dealing with the break-ins, called a local alarm company to install a $2,500 system. But while he waited, he ordered a cheap security camera online and installed it himself.

He mounted the camera, which pings his phone when there’s movement or noise inside the concession stand.

Shortly after that, the $38 system paid for itself.

“We were out fishing at Arroyo House (Casa Arroyo lodge) … and about 8 o’clock I looked at it and clicked on it, and he was already inside the building,” Hernandez said. “I clicked over and called PD and clicked back over and snapped pictures of the guy in case the cops didn’t get there, but they were really quick to react.”

Hernandez said the suspect was loading up two burners, two propane tanks, a table and a large ice chest.

“When PD got there, he started running, and they were able to chase him down and get him,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez has been coaching youth sports for more than 18 years. He said he has informed city officials the tiny, wooden concession stand has inadequate security and needs to be hardened against theft.

“We’re running a league for the city and using the people’s money to fix that, so every time I have to upgrade something to take care of that place, we are taking from the kids,” Hernandez said.

“We need to do something, as it’s pretty much their property, and we shouldn’t be using the kids’ money for the city’s property,” he added.

Comments / 6

Blinky Mixup
3d ago

that's what you get for spending 6 million to build up a park in the worst part of town.. literally down the street from the PD. lol!!

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kurv.com

Edinburg Police Release Victims’ Names From Deadly 3-Vehicle Crash

Two San Juan residents were the victims killed in a 3-vehicle wreck in Edinburg last weekend. Edinburg police say 30-year-old Eden Alberis Romero Archaga and 37-year-old Elizabeth Gonzalez Jimenez were in the Chrysler Crossfire that crashed and overturned in the northbound lanes of I-69C near Trenton Road early Sunday morning. Both Jimenez, who was thrown from the sports sedan, and Archaga were found dead at the scene.
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Traffic stop turns into chase, leads to drug bust in Brownsville

Bundles of marijuana were seized Tuesday after a traffic stop turned into a chase, according to officials. The chase happened off Military Highway 281 in Brownsville. The Texas Department of Public Safety attempted to pull over the driver for a traffic violation, but the driver refused and even sideswiped a Border Patrol unit assisting DPS, according to officials.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Docs: Five accused of stealing over $200K from farming company

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Five men were accused of stealing over $200,000 from a Donna farming company. Charlie Reyna, Angel Martin Torres, Jaime Flores, Eduardo Perales Jr. and Miguel Angel Rodriguez were arrested on charges of theft of property, between $150,000 and $300,000, according to Hidalgo County Records. According to a criminal complaint obtained by […]
DONNA, TX
KRGV

Victims of deadly Edinburg crash identified as San Juan residents

The two people pronounced dead after a crash in Edinburg Sunday morning have been identified, according to city officials. Elizabeth Gonzalez Jimenez, 37, and Eden Alberis Romero Archaga, 30, were the individuals in the Chrysler Crossfire. At about 5:30 a.m., Edinburg police were dispatched to the 400 block of south...
EDINBURG, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harlingen, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Harlingen, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
kurv.com

Suspect Flees From Cameron County To Mexico In Stolen Vehicle

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect in a stolen vehicle managed to escape into Mexico. Deputies were warned Monday to watch for a white Chevy pickup truck stolen from Brownsville. The pickup was spotted on the Gateway International Bridge and deputies attempted to contact the driver. But the driver ignored deputies and sped through a toll booth into Mexico.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Victims of fatal Edinburg crash identified

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The victims of a deadly crash in Edinburg were identified on Wednesday. At 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of South I-69C in reference to a major accident, a press release from the City of Edinburg stated. Officers arrived at the scene and saw […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Alton PD to offer women’s self-defense training

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Alton Police Department announced a women’s self-defense training session for Saturday, Aug. 27. The department’s social media post said the training, in partnership with Tiger Fury Kajukenbo, is free. The event will be at Tiger Fury Kajukenbo located at 306 E. Main St. Ste. 17 in Alton. To reserve a […]
ALTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandals#Security Camera#Parks And Recreation#The Splash Pad
KRGV

Family and community honor fallen Valley soldier

Hidalgo County law enforcement escorted the body of a Valley soldier to a funeral home in Mission on Tuesday. The body of Staff Sgt. Robert Magallan, 29, with Fort Hood's 11th Signal Brigade, was taken to Rivera Funeral Home in Mission. SSG Magallan was stationed in Fort Hood and recently...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Dollar Tree store back in business after car crash

The Dollar Tree store in McAllen near FM 495 and Ware road is back in business after a driver crashed into the store's front windows Sunday. The store used some plywood to put over the broken windows. McAllen police are still trying to figure out what caused the driver to...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Four hospitalized after driver crashes into Dollar Tree

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four people are hospitalized after a driver crashed a car through a Dollar Tree in McAllen. According to McAllen Fire Chief Jim Schultz, the driver crashed into a Dollar Tree at the 1400 block of North Ware Road. Officials detained the driver and are investigating if the driver was intoxicated at […]
MCALLEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRGV

Narcotic search warrant leads to four arrests

Four people are in jail following a search that occurred in Elsa Saturday. The Elsa Police Department teamed up with Texas Department of Public Safety SWAT and the Drug Enforcement Administration for a narcotic search warrant on west Edinburg Avenue, accoding to the news release. Justin Lee Cantu, 31, from...
ELSA, TX
kurv.com

19-Year Old Inmate Collapses, Dies In Starr County Jail

Authorities are awaiting the results of an autopsy as part of their investigation into the death of a 19-year-old man in the Starr County jail. The Starr County Sheriff’s Office says Brayan Gonzalez of Edinburg had collapsed in his cell early Saturday morning and was pronounced dead a short time later at Starr County Memorial Hospital.
STARR COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Valley water planners propose new mini reservoir

Valley water planners say they are thinking of creating a new mini reservoir. The new reservoir would sit along the Raymondville drain, and if built, it could provide water to the Elsa-Edcouch area. The proposal also calls for a water treatment plan. The project price tag is $94 million. The...
kurv.com

McAllen Church Admits Wrongdoing For Altered “Hamilton” Performance

A Christian church in McAllen is apologizing and agreeing to pay damages for staging an unauthorized performance of the Broadway show Hamilton. The Door Christian Fellowship Church has acknowledged it infringed on the production’s copyrights when it altered song lyrics and added dialogue – some of which disparaged LGBTQ people.
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

HCSO: Man wanted for aggravated assault; last seen in Edinburg

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. Roberto Marin Mendez Jr., 38, is wanted for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. Mendez is described as a black-haired, brown-eyed, five-foot-11-inch man. He is reported to weigh […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen begins to spray for mosquitos

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Due to the recent rainfall, the City of Harlingen is set to spray for mosquitos tonight. According to a The City of Harlingen Facebook post, mosquito control will begin tonight, Aug. 22, through Thursday, Aug. 25, during sunrise and sundown. Harlingen residents are encouraged to remove or empty any standing water, […]
HARLINGEN, TX
Valley Morning Star

Valley Morning Star

Harlingen, TX
6K+
Followers
61
Post
527K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Valley Morning Star

Comments / 0

Community Policy