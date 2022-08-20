ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dare County, NC

To date, nine applicants for Dare Supt. job

The committee charged with conducting the search for a new superintendent for the Dare County Schools met on Aug. 19 in closed session to review potential questions for candidates who have applied for the position. With a Sept. 1 deadline for applications looming, committee chair and Board of Education member...
DARE COUNTY, NC
New NCWorks location opens in Manteo

The new Dare County NCWorks Access Point recently opened in Room 142 of the Dare County Administration Building, located at 954 Marshall C. Collins Drive, Manteo, NC. Space is limited, so in order to receive services in the office, customers must schedule an appointment in advance by calling 252-621-6356 or by sending an email to ncworks.6700@nccommerce.com. The hours of operation are Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
DARE COUNTY, NC
Rhys Lamberg named Dare County Schools District Teacher of the Year

We are proud to announce that Mrs. Rhys Lamberg, Manteo Elementary School Teacher and MTSS Chair, has been selected to represent Dare County Schools as the district Teacher of the Year! Mrs. Lamberg will advance to the next phase of this statewide recognition program, which will include an interview with the Regional Selection Team later this fall.
DARE COUNTY, NC
‘A game changer for watermen in Dare County’

The long-anticipated Miss Katie hits home port. The arrival of the shallow-draft hopper dredge Miss Katie was made official at an Aug. 19 press conference as she pulled into Wanchese six days after departing from Conrad Shipyard in Louisiana. “The completion of Miss Katie and her long-awaited arrival here on...
DARE COUNTY, NC
Vernner Davidson of Coinjock, August 20

Vernner “Davy” Davidson, age 68, of Coinjock, NC passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Vidant Roanoke Chowan Hospital. He was born in Norfolk, VA on May 19, 1954 to the late Vernner R. Davidson, Jr., and Naomi Hutton Davidson. In his occupation, he worked in sales and in real estate. As a Christian, Davy tried his best to be a good person – he was a very generous man with a natural quick wit that could leave a room in stitches and he loved his grandchildren with all of his heart. He absolutely loved the beach and being in the water on his boat. He was an exceptional craftsman and excelled in woodworking and landscape design.
COINJOCK, NC
Report: Hanig protest moves to NC Elections Board

The Daily Advance of Elizabeth City has reported that the Aug. 23 Currituck County hearing on Bobby Hanig’s effort to remove his NC Senate opponent Valerie Jordan from the fall ballot ended with the matter being moved to the state level. The Advance story noted that by a 3-2...
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
Currituck officials side with Hanig in Democrat’s residency dispute

On Tuesday, the Currituck County Board of Elections voted that Democrat Valerie Jordan is likely not a resident in the district where she is running for state Senate. The county board is now asking the N.C. State Board of Elections to make a final ruling on Jordan’s eligibility to remain a candidate for the November contest.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
Julian Evans of Grandy, August 22

Julian Evans, of Grandy, NC, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, August 22, 2022, at the age of 91. Julian served his country in the United States Coast Guard for a short time and spent long hours operating excavator machinery, but his passion was in his old workshop.
GRANDY, NC
Timothy Allen Meads of Elizabeth City, August 18

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Timothy Allen Meads on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at his home with his wife and girls by his side. Tim was born May 7, 1954, the smallest but prettiest baby of William Barkwell and Joanna Rose Meads. William and...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
James Leslie Swain, August 19

James Leslie “Les” Swain, 45, received his angel wings Friday morning, August 19, 2022, at Sentara hospital after a year long fight of complications of his accident. Les was born and raised on Swains Lane in Barco and was a true son of the South. He graduated from Currituck High School and spent his life as a carpenter on the OBX. Les’ heart was 10X the size of his mouth, and that was no small feat if you knew Les. Les was a simple man and didn’t ask for much out of life except a good bonfire, telling stories and his family and friends to get along. He had many friends and was known by everyone to just be an overall good guy. His family is certain that the spot he held in their lives can never be filled as he was simply one of a kind.
BARCO, NC
NC School Bus Stop Law

Nags Head Police Department and Kill Devil Hills Police Department. Monday August 29, 2022 is the first day of school and what better time to remind everyone the laws of school bus safety!
NAGS HEAD, NC
Bryan Cultural Series Surf and Sounds Chamber Music returns to Outer Banks

The joy and beauty of classical music returns as the Don & Catharine Bryan Cultural Series and the Dare County Arts Council welcome the 8th Annual Surf and Sounds Chamber Music Series to the Outer Banks. Four performances are scheduled and all performances will feature violinist Siwoo Kim, violist Luke...
NAGS HEAD, NC
Locals second in Pirate’s Cove Billfish Tournament

A team of competitive anglers including Matt Foster and Matt McCracken of Mocksville won second place in the 39th Annual Pirate’s Cove Billfish Tournament in Manteo. The fishing team of Jason Thompson, John Cain, Matt Foster and Matt McCracken chartered Captain Stephen Draughton and First Mate Sam Stainback of the Bill Collector – a 52-foot Jarrett Bay – out of Morehead City; 86 boats competed for $1.04 million in prize money at the tournament.
MOCKSVILLE, NC
Repainting begins on water tower in Elizabeth City

Elizabeth City officials have announced that the process of repainting Elizabeth City’s signature water tower has now began. The Southern Corrosion project is expected to last 30-45 days. While repainting is underway, the Public Utilities Department has requested that there be no parking around the water tower during this...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
Velma Lee Rose Stumph of Kill Devil Hills, August 22

Velma Lee Rose Stumph, 93, of Kill Devil Hills, NC died Monday, August 22, 2022, at her home. Born in Rosefork, KY on September 13, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Rosa Little and Ambrose Rose. Velma worked as an administrator in the medical industry. She was a...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
KDH Police seek information on suspect driver who eluded pursuit

Over the last several days, there has been considerable conversation and speculation about a police chase over the weekend that began in Dare County. Here is the Aug. 23 release on the incident from the Kill Devil Hills Police. On Aug. 21, at approximately 10:30 a.m., a Kill Devil Hills...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
Devin Wayne Williams of Kill Devil Hills, August 12

Devin passed away peacefully at home in the loving arms of his mother and father on August 12, 2022. On October 19, 2004, Devin was born in Nags Head, NC at The Outer Banks Hospital to Daniel Emilio Williams and Melissa Ann Williams. Devin is survived by his maternal grandmother, Laura Woodruff (Greg Meade); paternal grandmother, Francis Williams; uncle, Michael MacLean (Cher); aunt, Jamie Williams; and many other loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC

