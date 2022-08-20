Read full article on original website
Related
outerbanksvoice.com
To date, nine applicants for Dare Supt. job
The committee charged with conducting the search for a new superintendent for the Dare County Schools met on Aug. 19 in closed session to review potential questions for candidates who have applied for the position. With a Sept. 1 deadline for applications looming, committee chair and Board of Education member...
obxtoday.com
New NCWorks location opens in Manteo
The new Dare County NCWorks Access Point recently opened in Room 142 of the Dare County Administration Building, located at 954 Marshall C. Collins Drive, Manteo, NC. Space is limited, so in order to receive services in the office, customers must schedule an appointment in advance by calling 252-621-6356 or by sending an email to ncworks.6700@nccommerce.com. The hours of operation are Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
outerbanksvoice.com
Rhys Lamberg named Dare County Schools District Teacher of the Year
We are proud to announce that Mrs. Rhys Lamberg, Manteo Elementary School Teacher and MTSS Chair, has been selected to represent Dare County Schools as the district Teacher of the Year! Mrs. Lamberg will advance to the next phase of this statewide recognition program, which will include an interview with the Regional Selection Team later this fall.
outerbanksvoice.com
‘A game changer for watermen in Dare County’
The long-anticipated Miss Katie hits home port. The arrival of the shallow-draft hopper dredge Miss Katie was made official at an Aug. 19 press conference as she pulled into Wanchese six days after departing from Conrad Shipyard in Louisiana. “The completion of Miss Katie and her long-awaited arrival here on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
outerbanksvoice.com
Vernner Davidson of Coinjock, August 20
Vernner “Davy” Davidson, age 68, of Coinjock, NC passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Vidant Roanoke Chowan Hospital. He was born in Norfolk, VA on May 19, 1954 to the late Vernner R. Davidson, Jr., and Naomi Hutton Davidson. In his occupation, he worked in sales and in real estate. As a Christian, Davy tried his best to be a good person – he was a very generous man with a natural quick wit that could leave a room in stitches and he loved his grandchildren with all of his heart. He absolutely loved the beach and being in the water on his boat. He was an exceptional craftsman and excelled in woodworking and landscape design.
outerbanksvoice.com
Report: Hanig protest moves to NC Elections Board
The Daily Advance of Elizabeth City has reported that the Aug. 23 Currituck County hearing on Bobby Hanig’s effort to remove his NC Senate opponent Valerie Jordan from the fall ballot ended with the matter being moved to the state level. The Advance story noted that by a 3-2...
carolinajournal.com
Currituck officials side with Hanig in Democrat’s residency dispute
On Tuesday, the Currituck County Board of Elections voted that Democrat Valerie Jordan is likely not a resident in the district where she is running for state Senate. The county board is now asking the N.C. State Board of Elections to make a final ruling on Jordan’s eligibility to remain a candidate for the November contest.
outerbanksvoice.com
Julian Evans of Grandy, August 22
Julian Evans, of Grandy, NC, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, August 22, 2022, at the age of 91. Julian served his country in the United States Coast Guard for a short time and spent long hours operating excavator machinery, but his passion was in his old workshop.
IN THIS ARTICLE
outerbanksvoice.com
Timothy Allen Meads of Elizabeth City, August 18
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Timothy Allen Meads on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at his home with his wife and girls by his side. Tim was born May 7, 1954, the smallest but prettiest baby of William Barkwell and Joanna Rose Meads. William and...
outerbanksvoice.com
James Leslie Swain, August 19
James Leslie “Les” Swain, 45, received his angel wings Friday morning, August 19, 2022, at Sentara hospital after a year long fight of complications of his accident. Les was born and raised on Swains Lane in Barco and was a true son of the South. He graduated from Currituck High School and spent his life as a carpenter on the OBX. Les’ heart was 10X the size of his mouth, and that was no small feat if you knew Les. Les was a simple man and didn’t ask for much out of life except a good bonfire, telling stories and his family and friends to get along. He had many friends and was known by everyone to just be an overall good guy. His family is certain that the spot he held in their lives can never be filled as he was simply one of a kind.
outerbanksvoice.com
NC School Bus Stop Law
Nags Head Police Department and Kill Devil Hills Police Department. Monday August 29, 2022 is the first day of school and what better time to remind everyone the laws of school bus safety!
outerbanksvoice.com
Bryan Cultural Series Surf and Sounds Chamber Music returns to Outer Banks
The joy and beauty of classical music returns as the Don & Catharine Bryan Cultural Series and the Dare County Arts Council welcome the 8th Annual Surf and Sounds Chamber Music Series to the Outer Banks. Four performances are scheduled and all performances will feature violinist Siwoo Kim, violist Luke...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ourdavie.com
Locals second in Pirate’s Cove Billfish Tournament
A team of competitive anglers including Matt Foster and Matt McCracken of Mocksville won second place in the 39th Annual Pirate’s Cove Billfish Tournament in Manteo. The fishing team of Jason Thompson, John Cain, Matt Foster and Matt McCracken chartered Captain Stephen Draughton and First Mate Sam Stainback of the Bill Collector – a 52-foot Jarrett Bay – out of Morehead City; 86 boats competed for $1.04 million in prize money at the tournament.
obxtoday.com
Repainting begins on water tower in Elizabeth City
Elizabeth City officials have announced that the process of repainting Elizabeth City’s signature water tower has now began. The Southern Corrosion project is expected to last 30-45 days. While repainting is underway, the Public Utilities Department has requested that there be no parking around the water tower during this...
outerbanksvoice.com
Velma Lee Rose Stumph of Kill Devil Hills, August 22
Velma Lee Rose Stumph, 93, of Kill Devil Hills, NC died Monday, August 22, 2022, at her home. Born in Rosefork, KY on September 13, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Rosa Little and Ambrose Rose. Velma worked as an administrator in the medical industry. She was a...
College student’s suitcase flies off car on I-95, thousands in items missing
A Michigan family was traveling through Virginia to bring their son back to school when his luggage flew off the car and went missing.
outerbanksvoice.com
KDH Police seek information on suspect driver who eluded pursuit
Over the last several days, there has been considerable conversation and speculation about a police chase over the weekend that began in Dare County. Here is the Aug. 23 release on the incident from the Kill Devil Hills Police. On Aug. 21, at approximately 10:30 a.m., a Kill Devil Hills...
outerbanksvoice.com
Devin Wayne Williams of Kill Devil Hills, August 12
Devin passed away peacefully at home in the loving arms of his mother and father on August 12, 2022. On October 19, 2004, Devin was born in Nags Head, NC at The Outer Banks Hospital to Daniel Emilio Williams and Melissa Ann Williams. Devin is survived by his maternal grandmother, Laura Woodruff (Greg Meade); paternal grandmother, Francis Williams; uncle, Michael MacLean (Cher); aunt, Jamie Williams; and many other loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office investigate a home drug seizure
Numerous items of evidence were seized from the residence. The evidence seized included fentanyl, cocaine, scales, baggies and a firearm
Comments / 0