James Leslie “Les” Swain, 45, received his angel wings Friday morning, August 19, 2022, at Sentara hospital after a year long fight of complications of his accident. Les was born and raised on Swains Lane in Barco and was a true son of the South. He graduated from Currituck High School and spent his life as a carpenter on the OBX. Les’ heart was 10X the size of his mouth, and that was no small feat if you knew Les. Les was a simple man and didn’t ask for much out of life except a good bonfire, telling stories and his family and friends to get along. He had many friends and was known by everyone to just be an overall good guy. His family is certain that the spot he held in their lives can never be filled as he was simply one of a kind.

BARCO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO