4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, Ohio
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was Fined
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in Ohio
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OH
Deshaun Watson’s Girlfriend Appears Cheerful at Cleveland Browns Game
A quarterback’s significant other attending a preseason football game might not often warrant headlines. However, when the quarterback remains in a legal battle regarding sexual misconduct and faces banishment from the NFL through Week 12, circumstances change. That’s the situation Deshaun Watson and girlfriend Jilly Anais currently face.
Browns waive 5 in advance of Tuesday deadline
The Cleveland Browns waived five players Monday afternoon, a day in advance of the NFL’s deadline to cut rosters to 80 players on Tuesday.
Yardbarker
Browns HC Kevin Stefanski on 'hot seat' amid Deshaun Watson suspension?
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has endured quite a roller-coaster ride filled with ups and downs since he earned Coach of the Year honors for the 2020 season, his first in charge with the organization. Then-Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield experienced a serious injury to his non-throwing shoulder in Week...
brownsnation.com
Would It Make Sense For the Browns To Trade Kareem Hunt?
Nick Chubb is consistently cited as one of the top 5 rushers in the NFL. He sits among the leaders in yards-per-carry and yards-after-contact each season since entering the league. And as hard as it is to believe, the Cleveland Browns offense gets a lift when his backup enters the...
brownsnation.com
3 Players Who Shined In Browns’ Second Preseason Game
The preseason is all about finding out what you have on the roster. Each snap is valuable for guys looking to move up the depth chart or even secure a roster spot. Sunday became a showcase for some on the back end of the roster for both the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles.
brownsnation.com
3 Browns Players Making A Case To Move Up The Depth Chart
As unexciting as the preseason might seem at times, it offers a lot of insight into what a team will look like for the upcoming season. Preseason games offer the chance to see how rookies are settling in for their first year, if concurrent players are able to take another step in their careers and which players are coming up short this year.
Who won? Grading the Kyrie Irving trade from the Cavs to the Celtics 5 years later
One of the most important trades in Cleveland Cavaliers franchise history took place on Aug. 30, 2017 when the team shipped star guard Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics. Irving, who had helped Cleveland win an NBA title in the 2015-16 season, wanted out from Cleveland after spending multiple seasons in LeBron James’ shadow. The Cavs had lost in the NBA Finals in the 2016-17 season, and yet they were essentially forced into moving their second best player prior to the start of the 2017-18 campaign.
Cleveland Browns: 53 Man Roster & 16 Practice Squad Prediction
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- With the roster now down to 80 players after Monday’s moves I wanted to look ahead to what the 53-man roster might look like as well as who could make the 16-man practice squad this year too. Week One Roster. Below is the week one roster...
brownsnation.com
Myles Garrett Made His Thoughts Clear On A Star Teammate
With new quarterback Deshaun Watson serving an 11-game suspension, the Cleveland Browns might have to heavily rely on running back Nick Chubb again. After all, he is a proven commodity with over 1,000 rushing yards in each of his last three seasons. He lets his game do the talking and...
brownsnation.com
Myles Garrett Has A Positive Spin To A Major Absence
The Cleveland Browns already know that they won’t have quarterback Deshaun Watson for 11 games. Taking his place will likely be Jacoby Brissett. But instead of looking at the grim side of his absence, defensive end Myles Garrett takes it as a challenge for him and the Browns defense.
brownsnation.com
Myles Garrett Comments On Week 1 Matchup Against Baker Mayfield
Quarterback Baker Mayfield’s tenure with the Cleveland Browns didn’t end on a good note, despite bursts of excellent play during his four seasons with the team. After someone in the organization reportedly said the team would prefer “an adult” under center, Mayfield asked for a trade, and months later, he was sent to the Carolina Panthers.
brownsnation.com
Nick Chubb Holds A Massive Lead In A Dynamic Category
The Cleveland Browns did not waste time in holding on to running back Nick Chubb. When his rookie contract was about to end, the Browns signed him to a three-year, $36 million contract extension. Out of that value, Chubb will get $20 million in guaranteed money which includes a $12...
brownsnation.com
Browns HC Has No Desire To Talk About Baker Mayfield
Just two seasons ago, quarterback Baker Mayfield and head coach Kevin Stefanski helped the Cleveland Browns reach the playoffs. It was a monumental feat because they hadn’t been to the postseason since 2002. While working together, they also helped the Browns score a road playoff victory over the Pittsburgh...
brownsnation.com
Grading Josh Dobbs So Far In The Preseason
After a tumultuous off-season bled into the second week of the pre-season, it was nice for the Cleveland Browns to finally get onto the field without the 230 million dollar question hanging over their heads. With Deshaun Watson’s suspension finally decided, for the first time in a long time, the...
The Cleveland Cavaliers would need a third team to move Collin Sexton
The Cleveland Cavaliers have discussed moving Collin Sexton. It appears that the future of Collin Sexton is set in stone and it’s not going to be with the Cleveland Cavaliers after all. According to Chris Fedor on the Wine and Gold Podcast, the team is actively fielding and discussing trades for the young guard. Deals with the Utah Jazz and the Dallas Mavericks were the two teams named, but Fedor stated that neither had the assets to achieve the trade.
