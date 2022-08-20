The Cleveland Cavaliers have discussed moving Collin Sexton. It appears that the future of Collin Sexton is set in stone and it’s not going to be with the Cleveland Cavaliers after all. According to Chris Fedor on the Wine and Gold Podcast, the team is actively fielding and discussing trades for the young guard. Deals with the Utah Jazz and the Dallas Mavericks were the two teams named, but Fedor stated that neither had the assets to achieve the trade.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO