Hartselle Enquirer
Blighted lot near West Park entrance to be cleaned up after county purchases it
NEEL — An eyesore near the entrance into the Morgan County-owned West Park in the Danville-Neel community will be cleaned by the end of September after the County Commission purchased the property this week. District 2 Commissioner Randy Vest said the commission approved during its meeting last week paying...
County Commission opts to keep CARTS director on payroll
CULLMAN, Ala. – After a barrage of former Cullman Area Rural Transportation System (CARTS) employees showed up at a Cullman County Commission meeting last month to voice displeasure with CARTS Director Joyce Echols, the commission opted to use an outside attorney, instead of Cullman County Attorney Emily Johnston, to address “possible or pending litigation” against the commission and/or Echols. The commission chose to keep Echols on the payroll, and voted to approve the outside counsel’s list of recommendations at its most recent meeting on Aug. 16. Attorney Hope Curtis Hicks recommended that Echols receive additional management training including management coursework, books,...
‘This is an opportunity’: City votes to approve medical cannabis dispensing sites
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman City Council on Monday night voted in favor of authorizing medical cannabis dispensing sites in the city limits. The Cullman County Commission passed a similar ordinance in July. Statewide, up to 37 dispensing sites will be approved by the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC), and local leadership is hoping Cullman will have one of them. Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs explained, “The Legislature passed the Act 2021-45, the (Darren) Wesley ‘Ato’ Hall Compassion Act (sponsored by (Republican) Sen. (Tim) Melson of Florence) a little over a year ago. This legalized the lawful usage of medical cannabis throughout the entire state,...
WAAY-TV
Crews respond to fire at garden nursery in Owens Cross Roads
UPDATE: The Big Cove Volunteer Fire Department is working to determine the cause of the fire at Huntsville Wholesale Nursery in Owens Cross Roads. It started about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. Crews say several hay bales were on fire. Firefighters report no injuries and said there was nobody at the garden...
Water main break leads to outage in Madison
The outage is expected to last until 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Most Wanted in Calhoun County – August 23, 2022
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
weisradio.com
Log Truck Woes on Highway 9 Tuesday Morning
A log truck along Highway 9 near Piedmont managed to keep from turning over after the driver dropped the passenger side rear into a ditch as he was exiting a side road. The mishap took place around 10:20 Tuesday morning, just a short distance from the Goshen United Methodist Church leaving the occupant high and dry while waiting for a wrecker to remedy the situation.
Scottsboro couple running in same municipal election
Both Gary Stewart and his wife, Patricia Cobb Stewart will run in the same election, but not against each other.
Developer details plan to build Huntsville’s tallest building, connect to ‘skybridge’
It seems like a dream at this point, to build a building in Huntsville at least twice as tall as any other. It exists only in the imagination of Aaron Mance and in some eye-catching renderings designed to make the dream easier for others to see. But the dream is...
Government Technology
Alabama Co-Op Looks for New Funds to Expand Internet
(TNS) — For Cullman County's more rural area residents who have been patiently awaiting the arrival of the Cullman Electric Cooperative's Sprout fiber optic Internet coverage, the CEC said they have finalized construction plans for 2023 and are putting together the pieces of the puzzle to reach those residents who need Internet services the most.
Huntsville & Scottsboro Municipal Election Results
Election Day is here for Huntsville and Scottsboro! Open to see the latest municipal election results from those two cities.
WDEF
Helicopter crash causes major backup on I 24
HALETOWN, Tennessee (WDEF) – TDOT officials now confirm that a helicopter did crash near I 24 in Marion County this afternoon. Emergency responders have shutdown I 24 as they try to get to the crash scene. They have gotten numerous reports that the helicopter hit power lines, and may...
wbrc.com
2 students treated after crash involving school bus in Calhoun County
CALHOUN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division says a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus and a passenger vehicle happened around 2:49 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23. The crash resulted in an 11-year-old who was on the bus at the time of the collision...
WAAY-TV
Morgan County man arrested for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
A Falkville man has been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Bobby Wayne Russell's home was searched early Wednesday morning by the FBI. According to court documents, Russell, 48, was pepper sprayed while trying to remove a barricade outside the Capitol. Investigators say Russell pulled on one officers jacket, causing the officer to fall down steps and to the ground.
WAFF
Shooting investigation underway on Judith Lane in Huntsville
25-year-old dead in three-vehicle crash in Cullman. 25-year-old dead in three-vehicle crash in Cullman. Attempted escapes and contraband at Morgan Co. Jail. Attempted escapes and contraband at Morgan Co. Jail. Groundbreaking ceremony held for Vista at Councill Square. Updated: 5 hours ago. Groundbreaking ceremony held for Vista at Councill Square.
Hartselle Enquirer
Support locally grown in Morgan County with Sweet Grown Alabama
With inflation, high input costs and fuel prices continuing to fluctuate, local farms and businesses need our support now more than ever. Sweet Grown Alabama, the state’s non-profit agricultural branding program, easily connects consumers to locally grown products through an online searchable database at SweetGrownAlabama.org. “Products grown right here...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper, Marion Co. deputy killed in helicopter crash
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were killed in a helicopter crash in Marion County Tuesday afternoon, according to officials. In a press conference Tuesday night, Tennessee Highway Patrol officials confirmed that one of their troopers and a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy died in the crash. “While...
Hartselle Enquirer
High costs could cause closure of Sparkman Elementary
The Morgan County school board has begun discussing possibly closing Sparkman Elementary School east of Hartselle because of its declining enrollment and high per-student operating cost, and a forum for community input will be held during the board’s next meeting Sept. 1. District spokesman Jeremy Childers said operating costs...
Huntsville is partying like the #1 City in America
The City of Huntsville is celebrating being named the Best Place to Live in the United States by throwing a party!
Why is WHDF not working? Planned power outage to affect some viewers
News 19's engineering team said a planned power outage will take the WHDF 15 transmitter offline starting around 9 a.m. Here's how you can still watch:
