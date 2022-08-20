ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Des Moines, IA

School lunch programs brace for higher costs, supply issues, less, funding, staff shortages

By Sarah Beth Guevara, ABC News
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BKKdS_0hOulGC900

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Back to school means back-to-school lunches, but this year they're costing more with food prices increasing nationwide.

Pandemic relief funds that ensured free meals for all kids ran out in June and school nutritionists are blaming higher costs on inflation, supply chain problems and the lasting effects of the pandemic.

The national school lunch program serves 29.7 million children daily and, of those lunches, 20.2 million are free as of 2021, according to the Education Data Initiative”

"We know that families are struggling right now," said Willow Kriegel, director of nutrition services for the West Des Moines Community Schools in Iowa. "Gas prices are high and food costs. We know that things are more expensive."

Kriegel said that her school district had to raise prices by 25 cents per meal. While raising the costs helps somewhat, Kriegel said it's still not enough to break even.

In Kriegel's district alone, she said cafeterias are $109,000 in school meal debt.

To help counteract the growing debt, Kriegel said she applied for nine out of her 13 schools to get free and reduced lunches. Those requests were granted, but Kriegel said she knows many other schools aren't as lucky.

Overall, the national public school lunch debt sits at $262 million a year. Still, a million-and-half students pay full price for lunches they can't afford, according to the Education Data Initiative.

"I was really waiting for, you know, our legislators to come through and extend the free meals for all students, at least for one more year, while we're all struggling." said Kriegel who was president of the Iowa School Nutrition Association last year.

Congress increased federal reimbursements for lunches this school year with the Keep Kids Fed Act, which passed in June and provided 40 cents per lunch and 15 cents per breakfast.

But that extra funding is not enough to bring schools back to the Summer Food Service Program reimbursement rates as during the pandemic, said Diane Pratt-Heavner with the School Nutrition Association.

Alternative lunches, shaming over meal debt can have negative impacts on students' psyches, experts say

"Even even with additional assistance from Congress, which we're grateful for, schools will still see a slight drop in federal reimbursements," said Pratt-Heavner.

Kriegel, in Iowa, said her school is facing staffing shortages and she and other managers are having to cook food themselves. Kriegel said her biggest concern is that she won't be able to offer students the options and nutritious food that goes beyond state and national requirements.

"I treat them all like they're my own little 5-year-old," said Kriegel.

Kriegel's daughter is starting school this fall and Kriegel says her daughter Olivia knows she's not going to be a lunch-box kid.

But feeding kids can be a challenge when shipments are delayed.

"You know, when we make a menu change, it's not as easy as just going to the store and buying a different chicken product," said Kriegel.

"We spend hours a day extra hunting for products and getting outages and shortages and trying to adjust our menus and then that changes. It's like a ripple effect."

"School meal program budgets have very limited amount of funds to use for preparing and serving school meals," said Pratt-Heavner.

She said taking on school lunch debt can limit nutritionists' options and keep them from offering more choices to picky kids.

"We're really trying to get out the word to families. Even if you don't think you are eligible, go ahead and apply for free or reduced price meals," said Pratt-Heavner.

Delaware has the highest average school lunch debt per student at $188.49. It also has one of the highest number of schools who belong to Community Lunch Programs, which makes meals free for entire schools.

Aimee Beam with the state's School Nutrition Programs said Delaware is looking at various ways to reduce that debt. She said that school districts are using money from their school nutrition account to waive the cost of their reduced price breakfast and breakfast.

"The students that would normally have to pay up to 30 cents for breakfast won't have to pay anything, so that can eliminate the potential for the debt in that area," said Beam.

"Our biggest concern is the supply chain issues; to get the product that we need to serve the compliant meals," said Beam.

Beam said the most important thing is to remind parents to fill out their meal eligibility form so that students won't have to go into debt, and schools can afford to feed the children.

"No child should have to worry about whether mom and dad completed an application or put money on their lunch account," said Pratt-Heavner.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
KCCI.com

Temporary day care closure highlights shortage in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — A day care on Des Moines' south side temporarily closed Monday morning, forcing parents to scramble and highlighting the broader challenge of child care in Iowa. Step by Step Learning Center said four staff members called out, meaning it would have to close for the...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa's largest school district starts year with new leader

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines is the state's largest public school system, with 32,000 students returning. This year, there's a new leader for the district. Matt Smith is the new interim superintendent after Tom Ahart stepped down earlier this year. Smith told KCCI he thinks this will be...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

$25M project planned to renovate Iowa State Fair livestock barns

DES MOINES, Iowa – Now that the 2022 Iowa State Fair has finished up, a new $25 million project to renovate the livestock barns can begin. The Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation announced plans for the massive renovations Monday. The non-profit organization said the plans include a top to bottom approach. The Cattle, Horse, […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

City to check the 'health' of every Des Moines Home

How healthy are homes in Des Moines neighborhoods? The new "house-to-house survey" will help them find out and help homeowners make improvements. A city survey team is heading out to Des Moines’ 50 neighborhoods and more than 96,000 homes. They say healthy homes make the city a better place to live.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
West Des Moines, IA
Education
City
West Des Moines, IA
Local
Iowa Education
KCCI.com

Mysterious military plane raises questions in Des Moines metro

DES MOINES, Iowa — A low-flying military surveillance plane caught the attention of multiple KCCI viewers Tuesday afternoon. KCCI confirmed the AWACS jet, with a domed disc near the tail, was being used for routine military training. A U.S. Air Force spokesperson confirmed the plane was from Tinker Air...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Fire breaks out at an Iowa State Fair food vendor

DES MOINES, Iowa — A cooker caught fire at a food vendor at the Iowa State Fair on Sunday. KCCI viewer Abby Beyer shared video footage with the station, showing heavy smoke from a distance. It was located at the Turkey Leg Stand, near the Anne and Bill Riley...
KCCI.com

Iowa State Fair breaks one-day attendance record

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair has a new one-day attendance record. On Sat., Aug. 20, a total of 128,298 people attended the Iowa State Fair. The previous record was set on Sat., Aug. 17, 1991, when 127,277 people attended the fair. So far, 1,016,917 people have...
iheart.com

Des Moines Property Assessment Underway

(Des Moines, IA) -- A Property Condition Survey has been underway this year in the city of Des Moines. Staffers with the city's office of Neighborhood Services have been gathering information about the condition of commercial and residential properties throughout the entire city. SuAnn Donovan, the City’s deputy director of...
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Lunches#School Meals#Food Prices
KCCI.com

Iowa State Fair fans flock to event on the last day

DES MOINES, Iowa — Sunday was the last day of the Iowa State Fair. Fairgoers were sure to make it back one last time before next year. "If you don't go to the fair, it's not a complete year," said fairgoer Karlee Nelson. KCCI's Lauren Johnson spoke to attendees...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Iowa State Fair broke two records on Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Saturdays are for the record breakers, especially at the Iowa State Fair. On Saturday the Iowa State Fair broke it’s highest one-day attendance record with 128,298 attendees. The previous record was 127,277 on Saturday, August 17, 1991. The total attendance for the 2022 fair so far is 1,016,917. The fair also […]
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Gas Price
K92.3

Fire Breaks Out on Final Day of Iowa State Fair

The Iowa State Fair has finally come to a close. Not without an added level of excitement, though. Not only were there fried Oreos, pork chops on a stick, loads of concerts, tons of rides and carnival games, and different exhibits as always, but kids were hurt by the over-waxed slide, a streaker was arrested, a couple got engaged adjacent to the butter cow, and lastly -- on the final day of the 11-day extravaganza -- a fire broke out at one of the gazillion food vendors.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Construction Project Scheduled in Grimes Thursday

(Grimes, IA) -- A large concrete pour near Heritage Elementary in Grimes is scheduled for Thursday morning as part of a project from the Wastewater Reclamation Authority. The city has given permission to start the concrete pour at 5:30am Thursday. Grimes is connecting to the Wastewater Reclamation Authority, which will then take over sewage treatment. The entire project is scheduled to be complete in December of next year.
GRIMES, IA
KCCI.com

Teen hurt in car-versus-pedestrian crash in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating a car versus pedestrian crash on Monday. The crash was reported in the 2200 block of Ingersoll Avenue. Police say a teenager suffered injuries to his legs. He was alert and talking. The teen was able to stand up and get onto...
DES MOINES, IA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
43K+
Followers
88K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy