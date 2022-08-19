Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Arrest made, security increased at Central States Fair
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement has made two arrests and beefed up security after two incidents at the Central States Fair in Rapid City this week. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said Kasey John Arehart, 18, of Rapid City, was arrested for three counts of aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm at a motor vehicle. The sheriff’s office said in a news release that the arrests stem from shots fired at two vehicles at about 11:58 p.m. Monday near Lacrosse and Centre Street as the fair was closing. No one was injured.
KELOLAND TV
2 arrested in connection with Rapid City shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Two people that authorities have identified as persons of interest in a fatal shooting have been arrested. Rapid City police say Robert Yellow Bird and Benita Cisneros were taken into custody by Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement. The two were sought by authorities in...
newscenter1.tv
PCSO raising security at Central States Fair following arrest
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. — The Central States Fair will be closing their entry gates at 10 p.m. Tuesday and increase security presence from law enforcement for the duration of the fair following an arrest that occurred Monday night. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office reports that at 11:58 p.m. on...
KELOLAND TV
Person killed in Rapid City shooting identified
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is releasing the name of the person who died in a shooting on Sunday. 30-year-old Acey Morrison of Rapid City was found dead in a home on Country Road in Rapid City. The homeowner, who is the one...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kotatv.com
Arrests made in two of three gun incidents around the Central States Fair
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In the latest shooting, Pennington County deputies arrested 18-year-old Kasey John Arehart of Rapid City on three counts of aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm. The shooting was just before midnight Monday, outside of the Central States Fairgrounds, near the intersection of Lacrosse Street...
KEVN
Name of Rapid City person shot in Country Road home released
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police released the name of the person who was shot and killed at a mobile home at 1980 Country Road on Sunday. That person is Acey Morrison, 30, of Rapid City. The homeowner, who called the police to report the shooting is cooperating with law...
KELOLAND TV
Man arrested for hitting police car
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Pine Ridge man is in jail for drunkenly hitting a police car at an intersection in Rapid City. Early Monday morning an officer was driving their marked patrol car along Mount Rushmore Road when an SUV struck it and stopped both vehicles. After...
sdpb.org
Rapid City Police seeking three following shooting incidents
Rapid City Police are searching for three people in connection with three shootings, two of them fatal. Police say one man and two juveniles are considered people of interest in the cases. Police are naming all three people as they continue the search. They include 17-year-old Robert Yellowbird of Sioux...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KELOLAND TV
Police looking for 3 suspects involved in double homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City is looking for three suspects in a double homicide that happened over the weekend. The shooting occurred on 100 Surfwood Drive in North Rapid City. The police department with help from the city/county special response team was able to arrest several people...
Black Hills Pioneer
Idaho man sentenced in car theft case
DEADWOOD — An Idaho man who stole a vehicle in July 2021 was sentenced Aug. 2 by 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse. Bradley Allen Pedersen, 39, of St. Marie’s, Idaho was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Oct. 6, 2021 and charged with third-degree burglary, a Class 5 felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and $10,000 in fines and grand theft value more than $5,000 but less than $100,000, a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.
KEVN
Shots fired as people left Central States Fair this morning
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There was a third shooting incident in Rapid City this weekend but in this case, no one was reportedly wounded. Just after midnight Sunday, after the fair had closed, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office received reports of gunshots near the Central States Fairgrounds. On-duty deputies also heard gunshots and immediately responded to an area outside the fairgrounds, according to a sheriff’s office release. No suspects were found and law enforcement continues to investigate.
KELOLAND TV
Officials investigate gunshots at Central States Fairgrounds
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Pennington County are investigating a report of gunshots near the Central States Fairgrounds. According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, the shots occurred just after midnight Saturday, after the fair had closed. The shooter, authorities say, fled the area before responding...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newscenter1.tv
Two arrested in DUI crash with RCPD patrol vehicle
RAPID CITY, S.D. — At around 1:20 a.m. on August 22, a Rapid City Police Department officer was driving their patrol vehicle along Mt. Rushmore Road through the intersection with Saint Joseph Street when an eastbound SUV struck their patrol car, where the crash disabled both vehicles. Other officers...
KELOLAND TV
Police still searching for suspects involved in shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police say they’ve arrested “multiple people” on outstanding warrants from the residence. Police say the people arrested did not have any connection with the shooting. Rapid City Police say they originally had believed the suspects involved with the shooting...
newscenter1.tv
SD Army National Guard commissions seven new officers
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota Army National Guard commissioned seven new officers to its ranks during a ceremony at Camp Rapid, Aug. 19 where they commemorated their completion of Officer Candidate School Class 66. The completion of the school consists of a year-and-a-half of training to become...
101.9 KELO-FM
Rapid City police give update on double homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO.com) — Rapid City police are searching for three individuals who are persons of interest in a shooting that left two dead on Saturday. Officers had information Sunday on the location of a suspect. While several individuals were arrested with outstanding warrants at the residence, the three suspects remain at large. Authorities do believe they were at the residence at some point. The investigation into the double homicide continues. Police are asking that people who have information on the shootings contact them.
kbhbradio.com
Police identify persons of interest in weekend homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Police in Rapid City have identified three persons of interest in relation to a weekend homicide. The persons of interest identified by police are 17-year-old Robert Yellow Bird of Sioux Falls, who is also wanted for questioning about a shooting in Sioux Falls, 20-year-old Chase Quick Bear of Rapid City and 15-year-old Rochelle Janis of Rapid City.
KELOLAND TV
1 dead after shooting at mobile home
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One person died in a shooting in Pennington County Sunday. According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred at a mobile home on Country Road early Sunday morning. The shooter has been identified and located. Officials say there is no threat...
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: RCPD in search of persons of interest
UPDATE (5:07 p.m.): As a result of the ongoing investigation, RCPD is now seeking the public’s help to locate three persons of interest. 17-year-old Robert Yellow Bird of Sioux Falls, who is also wanted for questioning about a shooting incident on August 17. 20-year-old Chase Quick Bear of Rapid...
KELOLAND TV
Police search for 3 persons of interest in fatal shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City have identified three persons of interest in a fatal shooting. 17-year-old Robert Yellow Bird of Sioux Falls is the first person of interest identified by police. Yellow Bird is also wanted for questioning about a separate shooting that occurred on August 17.
Comments / 0