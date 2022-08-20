Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Florida man arrested after multi-county crime spree, chase on I-75, troopers say
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man is locked up after a multi-county crime spree that started with a carjacking in Hillsborough County and ended with his arrest in Gainesville following a violent chase, according to investigators. Brandon Baker, 33, of Riverview, was booked at the Alachua County jail...
Deputies investigating death at Tampa hotel
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death at a hotel in Tampa Wednesday morning.
85 people arrested for California-to-Florida drug smuggling operation
Deputies have arrested 85 people and confiscated millions of dollars in drugs after uncovering an operation that used checked bags on commercial flights to smuggle drugs from California to Florida.
DNA technology brings end to 40-year-old Florida cold case mystery
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. -- The remains sat unidentified for more than four decades. But in July of 2021, Margaret Johns received the news she had long waited for. Hernando County Sheriff's investigators, with an assist from the University of North Texas and Virginia-based DNA technology company Parabon Nano Labs, identified Theresa Caroline Fillingim as the third of four bodies uncovered in April 1981 from what neighbors referred to as a "house of horrors."
Smugglers used checked luggage to move almost $13 million in drugs, authorities say
They were loaded onto flights from California to Florida, suitcases packed full of drugs including methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl. For two years, authorities from more than a dozen agencies in Florida, California and the federal government surveilled the drug ring, using wiretaps and undercover buys to build a case that led to the single largest seizure of drugs and arrests in the history of Polk County, Fla., Sheriff Grady Judd said Friday.
Man Arrested In Gainesville After Three Tampa Carjackings Tuesday Morning
TAMPA, Fla. – Early Tuesday morning Tampa Police responded to the report of a carjacking in the 16000 block of Enclave Village Dr. A female victim was confronted by an armed subject as she entered her car while preparing to leave for work. The
Florida Trio Scattered For Hiding Places After Publix Liquor Store Heist
One hid behind a Dumpster, one hid under some clothes and another tried running away, but three convicted felons from the Tampa area couldn’t elude deputies on Monday night. Mia Faithestella McCoy, 24, Eric Lesley Ealy, 33, and Tonneka Shanne Crawford, 23, are charged with
Hillsborough, Pasco vote on property tax increases
Voters in Hillsborough and Pasco counties have more than candidates to decide. Instead, they'll also have to vote yes or no on some project funds for the future.
Trio accused of stealing $1k worth of liquor arrested
According to the Collier County Sheriff's Office, three people from the Tampa area stole more than a thousand dollars worth of liquor from a Publix in Naples.
Student Arrested At Hillsborough High School With A Gun On Campus
TAMPA, Fla. – A 17-year-old student at Hillsborough High School was arrested on Tuesday afternoon with a firearm on campus. According to Tampa Police, at around 2:30 pm on Tuesday, the School Resource Officer assigned to Hillsborough High was notified by a student that another
Florida Man Wanted To “Celebrate” His Birthday By Meeting A Child, He Met Detectives Instead
A Florida Man was arrested last week for traveling to and attempting to have sex with a 14-year-old girl. He was met by detectives. According to police, Anthony Petty, 62, was ‘just trying to celebrate” his upcoming birthday by having sex with a child. Police
Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats
Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile, Rep.
Hillsborough County student arrested after bringing gun to school, police say
A Hillsborough High School student was arrested after he bought a gun to school in his backpack, the Tampa Police Department said.
High-Speed Chase Connected To Lakeland Theft, Ended With A Crash And Arrests In Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. – A high-speed chase, connected to a Lakeland theft, ended with a crash in Tampa on Monday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, on Monday, August 22, 2022, at 1:27 PM, FHP Troopers saw a 2020 Nissan Altima traveling westbound on Interstate 4 in
Two Men Arrested For Bank Robbery In Tampa
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Detectives were able to apprehend two suspects after they robbed a bank on Saturday, August 20. According to reports, a man entered the Bank of America located at 10301 N Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa at...
Polk County Sheriff Seeking Your Help In Identifying Winter Haven Pressure Washer Thief
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a burglary that occurred at a residence in the area of Avenue K NW in Winter Haven. On Thursday, August 18th between 7:30 and 8:15 a.m., a man captured on video stole
New COVID Cases Reported in Polk Are Declining
Polk County’s latest uptick in COVID-19 cases has peaked. The number of new cases has shown a downward trend over the last four weeks after increasing steadily over a four-month period, according to weekly tallies reported by the Florida Department of Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Non-prosecution of low-level offenses dropped in Tampa for suspended Florida prosecutor
TAMPA, Fla. — The practice by a Florida prosecutor, who was suspended from his job by Gov. Ron DeSantis, of not prosecuting suspended licenses, disorderly conduct and other low-level misdemeanors has been dropped by his successor. STORY: Caught on video: Fight in the stands during Saturday night’s Jaguars vs....
Former Florida School Resource Officer May Face Civil Suit In “Slamming” Of 13-Year-Old
A federal appeals court Monday said a former Central Florida school-resource officer can face a civil lawsuit stemming from an incident in which he “slammed” a 13-year-old student to the floor and pinned him. A panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned
St. Pete murder victim’s phone used to look up question about prison sentence: affidavit
The St. Petersburg who was charged in her boyfriend's murder looked up whether killing someone in self-defense could land someone in jail, according to an arrest affidavit.
