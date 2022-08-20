ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Bay News 9

DNA technology brings end to 40-year-old Florida cold case mystery

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. -- The remains sat unidentified for more than four decades. But in July of 2021, Margaret Johns received the news she had long waited for. Hernando County Sheriff's investigators, with an assist from the University of North Texas and Virginia-based DNA technology company Parabon Nano Labs, identified Theresa Caroline Fillingim as the third of four bodies uncovered in April 1981 from what neighbors referred to as a "house of horrors."
nypressnews.com

Smugglers used checked luggage to move almost $13 million in drugs, authorities say

They were loaded onto flights from California to Florida, suitcases packed full of drugs including methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl. For two years, authorities from more than a dozen agencies in Florida, California and the federal government surveilled the drug ring, using wiretaps and undercover buys to build a case that led to the single largest seizure of drugs and arrests in the history of Polk County, Fla., Sheriff Grady Judd said Friday.
The Free Press - TFP

Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats

Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile, Rep.
nypressnews.com

Two Men Arrested For Bank Robbery In Tampa

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Detectives were able to apprehend two suspects after they robbed a bank on Saturday, August 20. According to reports, a man entered the Bank of America located at 10301 N Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa at...
LkldNow

New COVID Cases Reported in Polk Are Declining

Polk County’s latest uptick in COVID-19 cases has peaked. The number of new cases has shown a downward trend over the last four weeks after increasing steadily over a four-month period, according to weekly tallies reported by the Florida Department of Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
