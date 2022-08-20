Read full article on original website
10NEWS
Major traffic delays following overnight crash along northbound I-75 in Tampa
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Northbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Fowler and Fletcher avenues in Hillsborough County were shut down throughout the morning following an overnight crash. Drivers headed through Thonotosassa were detoured off of I-75 NB at Fowler Avenue and allowed back on the interstate at the following...
Man on scooter dies in crash at intersection of U.S. 301 and Selmon Expressway
Authorities are investigating a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 301 in Hillsborough County.
Pasco County Issues Precautionary Boil Water Notice For Sea Pines Subdivision In Hudson
HUDSON, Fla. – Pasco County Utilities is issuing a Precautionary Boil Water Notice for customers in the Sea Pines subdivision in Hudson, west of Old Dixie Highway. The water distribution system in this area lost pressure today when construction crews hit a water main.
10NEWS
Crash blocks northbound lanes of I-75 in Thonotosassa
THONOTOSASSA, Fla. — A crash on northbound Interstate 75 in Thonotosassa caused major delays for drivers Wednesday morning. The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. on I-75 near Fletcher Avenue, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Three left lanes were blocked with traffic flowing only in the right lane....
iontb.com
Man critically injured in Clearwater crash on Gulf to Bay Boulevard
Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to a crash at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Monday, August 22, 2022. The single vehicle crash occurred on Gulf to Bay Boulevard under McMullen Booth Road. An elderly male patient was transported to Mease Countryside Hospital with possible life-threatening injuries after a...
Tampa Man Killed When His Scooter Collides With Car On US-301
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A 39-year-old Tampa man was killed in a crash that happened around 6:00 am Wednesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the man, driving a motorized scooter, was traveling northbound on US-301 at the intersection of SR-618 in the
Lanes reopen after vehicle fire on Howard Frankland Bridge
A vehicle was engulfed in flames on the Howard Frankland Bridge Monday morning.
Fire rescue: 7 people injured in Dade City crash
DADE CITY, Fla. — Seven people are suffering from various injuries after a car crash Tuesday afternoon in Dade City. In a tweet, Pasco Fire Rescue sent out a traffic alert asking drivers to steer clear of U.S. 301 at Beth Street following a two-car crash. Out of the...
I-75 North reopens after multiple crashes, fuel spill
A stretch of Interstate 75 reopened Tuesday morning after crews finished cleaning up a fuel spill from vehicles that were involved in a crash on Monday night.
Deputies investigating death at Tampa hotel
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death at a hotel in Tampa Wednesday morning.
Pedestrian fatally hit by vehicle on Hillsborough Ave
A pedestrian died late Saturday night in Tampa after being hit by a vehicle, according to police.
Woman exposes self to kids at Pinellas Co. pool: police
A woman was arrested for exposing herself to children at a Pinellas County swimming pool on Monday, according to police.
FHP: Driver intentionally crashes into marked trooper's car in Tampa after I-75 chase
TAMPA, Fla. — Troopers arrested two women, one of who is accused of crashing her car into a Florida Highway Patrol vehicle after a multi-highway chase across Hillsborough County. The Lakeland Police Department says around 1:16 p.m. Monday, three women walked into an Ulta Beauty location in North Lakeland...
Bay News 9
USF students report mold, water damage at Tampa apartment complex
TAMPA, Fla. — Several USF students have seen their school year get off to a nasty start. USF students living at Ivy Apartments in Tampa report long list of problems including mold, holes in the wall, water damage. Spectrum Bay News 9 reporter was escorted off property while talking...
Lightning strike starts fire at Hillsborough County apartment complex, firefighters say
Hillsborough County firefighters said an apartment caught fire Monday morning after it was struck by lightning the night before.
Person caught on surveillance video slashing tires in Seminole Heights
The Tampa Police Department is working to identify the individual caught on surveillance video slashing tires in Seminole Heights.
At least 2 hurt in Tampa crash
TAMPA, Fla. — At least two people were hurt in a crash on 50th Street and Fowler Avenue in Tampa, according to Tampa Fire Rescue. Fire officials said two people were taken to a local hospital while a third refused transport. It's not clear what caused the crash or...
iontb.com
11 year-old boy dead in crash at US-19 and Grand Cypress Boulevard in Palm Harbor
Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) are currently on-scene of a fatality crash involving an 11 year-old child riding his bicycle. The crash occurred at US-19 and Grand Cypress Boulevard at approximately 5:33 p.m. on Sunday, August 21, 2022 along the northbound lanes of US-19 near Grand Cypress Boulevard.
11-year-old boy dies after being hit by pickup driving on sidewalk in Palm Harbor
An 11-year-old boy from Lutz died after being hit by a car driving on the sidewalk on Sunday.
Man charged with killing 1-year-old during bath, Tampa police say
A man has been charged in the death of a 1-year-old in Tampa, according to police.
