KRGV
Stage 2 water restrictions in effect for city of Hidalgo
The city of Hidalgo implemented stage 2 water restrictions. According to the city, irrigation of landscaped areas with hose-end sprinklers or automatic irrigation systems should be limited to Sunday's and Thursday's for street addresses ending in an even number and Saturday's and Wednesday's for street addresses ending in an odd number.
Water restrictions in place for Hidalgo residents
HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo residents will be required to follow a stage 2 water restriction plan in response to drought conditions in the Rio Grande Valley. According to a Facebook post from the City of Hidalgo, irrigation of landscaped areas with sprinklers or automatic water systems and washing of any vehicle are limited to […]
Interchange project to cause road closures this week
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Full closures of the I-2 main lanes will alternate this week as demolition work continues for the interchange project. From 8 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday, project crews will fully close the I-2 westbound main lanes between the westbound Cage Boulevard exit ramp and Sugar Road. Between those hours, the […]
One COVID-19-related death in Cameron County
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public Health reported one additional COVID-19-related death today. The reported death was fully vaccinated woman in her 70s. This raises the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,284. The county also received an additional 452 confirmed COVID-19 cases between Saturday and today. Of the 452 new cases, 161 were […]
The Most Humid City In Texas Might Surprise You
House Method compiled a list of the most humid cities in the U.S.
232 new cases of COVID-19 in Cameron County
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public Heath reported over 200 new cases of COVID-19. Of the 232 cases, 47 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing. Cameron County also reported 184 cases were based on antigen testing and 1 case based on at-home testing. The county also reported one COVID-19 related death. The […]
KRGV
Family and community honor fallen Valley soldier
Hidalgo County law enforcement escorted the body of a Valley soldier to a funeral home in Mission on Tuesday. The body of Staff Sgt. Robert Magallan, 29, with Fort Hood's 11th Signal Brigade, was taken to Rivera Funeral Home in Mission. SSG Magallan was stationed in Fort Hood and recently...
KRGV
McAllen first responders on standby in George West after sustained rain
McAllen firefighters along with other RGV first responders are on standby in George West. George West is anticipating flooding over the weekend after sustained rain. McAllen crews are equipped with a flood water boat to help with any water rescues.
Back-to-school traffic tips for pick up, drop off
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With the school year beginning, morning traffic is expected to get worse, especially for parents with children to drop off. School police say it is important to remember to drive slow and pay attention to road signs as well as stay away from distractions like cell phones. Law enforcement urges drivers […]
KRGV
Public input wanted for mini reservoir plan
The plan to build a mini reservoir in the Edinburg and Edcouch-Elsa area was presented Tuesday at the Region M Water Planning Group. If approved, the mini reservoir would sit along the main flood way, not the Raymondville drain, according to officials. The project would include a treatment plant that...
Bobby Pulido headlines Mercedes festival
MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mercedes is hosting the Texas Street Festival with headliner Bobby Pulido. As stated on the Texas Street Festival Facebook post, the event will take place from 3 p.m. to midnight on Sept 3, at Downtown Mercedes. The event is free and open to the public, with live music, […]
COVID-19 death toll increases in Hidalgo County
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department reported over 800 new cases of COVID-19. From Friday to Monday, Hidalgo County has reported 881 new cases of COVID-19 and two related deaths, according to a press release sent by the county. The two dead individuals were a man and a […]
KRGV
Victims of deadly Edinburg crash identified as San Juan residents
The two people pronounced dead after a crash in Edinburg Sunday morning have been identified, according to city officials. Elizabeth Gonzalez Jimenez, 37, and Eden Alberis Romero Archaga, 30, were the individuals in the Chrysler Crossfire. At about 5:30 a.m., Edinburg police were dispatched to the 400 block of south...
Cameron County: Fully vaccinated adult dies of COVID-19
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public Health reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths today. Of the dead, one individual was fully vaccinated. This raises the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,283. The county also received an additional 200 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of the 200 new cases, 69 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing. […]
Mission Food Pantry now offering pet food
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Food Pantry is now providing and accepting donations for cat and dog food. According to the City of Mission Facebook page, the food drive titled Mission PAWsible, has accepted donations from Brick Fire Pizza, Ranch House Burgers, Movie Night, and community donations. All the food has been marked, dated, […]
Brownsville ISD offers Safe Schools Parent’s Academy
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) —As kids return to school, parents should also be involved in helping the community stay safe. Chief Oscar Garcia of the Brownsville ISD Police Department said regarding parent safety the department has a Safe Schools Parent’s Academy. Parents can get training on what they can do and what they should know in […]
KRGV
Edinburg family of donor recipient expresses gratitude
Becoming an organ donor is a big deal, we see the signs and get asked when we get a new license. An Edinburg family calls it the opportunity of a lifetime. Michael Anaya, a 17-year-old born with only one kidney, was in kindergartner when he went to the doctor and learned he had end stage renal disease, also known as kidney failure.
Victims of fatal Edinburg crash identified
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The victims of a deadly crash in Edinburg were identified on Wednesday. At 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of South I-69C in reference to a major accident, a press release from the City of Edinburg stated. Officers arrived at the scene and saw […]
KRGV
WATCH LIVE: Serving Hispanic students in Texas event in Brownsville
KRGV is partnering with The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit statewide news organization, for free, public events in Brownsville and Edinburg on Aug. 23 and Aug. 24. Serving Hispanic Students in Texas event in Brownsville. Between 2019 and 2021, Texas colleges and universities lost 75,000 students. But despite this drop in...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
11 of the Best Family-Friendly Resorts in South Padre Island
Located in south Texas, South Padre Island sits in the Gulf of Mexico, a barrier island that is renowned for its subtropical climate, wavy ocean views, and sun-drenched sandy beaches. It’s the perfect family getaway destination, dotted with affordable resorts and kid-to-adult-friendly activities. Everyone wants a worry-free holiday lazing...
