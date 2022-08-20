Part 3- Chipley, Florida High School Tigers Host Jefferson County Tigers Under ‘Friday Night Lights’ on Friday, August 19, 2022

Read full article on original website
Tallahassee, August 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Madison County HS football team will have a game with Rickards High School on August 24, 2022, 15:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Bobby Ray Pate, 68 of Bonifay, Florida Passes on August 17, 2022.
Bobby Ray Pate, 68, born August 28, 1953, went home to glory in the early morning hours of August 17, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents William and Ruby Pate, brothers Jimmy Pate and Earl Pate. He is survived by his brothers Reverend Kenneth Pate (Judy) of...
Shirley Faye Johnson, 69 of Bonifay, Florida Passes on August 14, 2022
Shirley Faye Johnson, age 69, of Bonifay, Florida passed away August 14, 2022. She was born October 16, 1952, to the late Jim Forehand and Mary Viola Gainey Forehand. Shirley is survived by three sons, Jerry Johnson, Jody Johnson, and Michael Johnson and wife Jane all of Bonifay, FL; three grandchildren, Johnathan, Dalton, and Caleb; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family.
Anthony Monroe Metheney, 66 of Bonifay, Florida Passes on August 19, 2022
Anthony Monroe Metheney, age 66, of Bonifay, Florida passed away August 19, 2022, at his home. He was born June 3, 1956, in Winter Garden, Florida to the late Chaney Monroe Metheney and Lovonia Mae Galloway Metheney. In addition to his parents, Mr. Metheney was preceded in death by one...
Agnes Brannon Taylor, 82 of Cottondale, Florida Passes on August 16, 2022 in Dothan, Alabama
Agnes Brannon Taylor, 82 of Cottondale, went home to be with the Lord on August 16, 2022 in Dothan, Alabama. Agnes was born on April 7, 1940 in Cottondale, Florida to Jesse and Maebell Holley Brannon. A lifelong resident of Jackson County, Agnes worked as an Educator for 30 years at Cottondale High School. Of the Christian Faith, she was a faithful member of Piney Grove Baptist Church in Cottondale. Agnes had a true servant’s heart and did special mission work from 1992-2007 for Campers on Mission. She will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved her.
Two people injured in single vehicle crash in Gadsden County
On Tuesday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle collision in Gadsden County. A car was reportedly trying to negotiate a left turn on County Road 270A on Tuesday around 4:25 p.m., according to a Florida Highway Patrol report. This attempt was made just east of the junction of Thomas Smith Farm Road.
Vikings set to face Gadsden County this Friday
LOWNDES CO. – On Friday August 26, the LHS Vikings will host the Gadsden County Jaguars from Havana, FL in a non-region game. On Friday August 26, our Vikings will host the Gadsden County High School Jaguars from Havana, FL in a non-region game. Kickoff is set for 8:00 pm on Joe Wilson Field at Martin Stadium. Stadium gates open at 6:30 pm.
Florida State's Josh Farmer ready to represent
The Florida State football team opens their season Saturday at home against Duquesne and when the Seminoles take the field, there are always guys from the Big Bend and south GA to pay attention to.
Valdosta High School players earn their paws and stripes
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - You aren’t a wildcat until you’ve earned your paws and stripes. Valdosta High School held their first Wildcat Stripe and Paw day. An event that allowed past players, dads, uncles, and brothers to come and share in the wildcat tradition of placing the stripes and paws for current players.
Coach of the Week: Maurice Freeman of Brooks County
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Each week this season we will highlight a coach who simply out coached the other team. In this case it’s the coach that brought that hammer. Our week 1 coach of the week is no other than Coach Maurice Freeman of the Brooks County Trojans.
Body of missing swimmer found in Jax. Co.
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The body of a missing swimmer was found by divers Sunday night, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were searching for the swimmer who went missing in Spring Creek. The incident began at around 1:00 Saturday afternoon when JCSO got a call about someone in distress on Spring Creek, […]
Three charged after altercations at high school sporting event
CHIPLEY, FL. (WTVY) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received tips of potential fighting that was supposed to occur during the Chipley High School Football game on August 19th. The school’s Resource Officer requested extra back up in attempt to prevent an altercation or respond if one occurred.
International Military Student’s Body Recovered From Florida River
An international military student’s body has been recovered from a river after authorities received a distress call on Saturday. According to deputies, on Saturday, Aug. 20, at approximately 1 p.m. the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) received a 911 call about a person in distress
Four arrested, more than 300 pounds of marijuana seized in Bay County
Rain chances will remain high through the end of the week and upcoming weekend. Tuesday are the primary elections in Florida, and NewsChannel 7's Alex Joyce was outside of a polling location in Bay County to tell viewers what they need to know before casting their ballot. Time Travel Tuesday...
Leon County races: Tallahassee mayor's race preview
The umbrella weather sticks around for the rest of the week and into the weekend. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details. First Alert Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has his Tropical Thoughts for Tuesday, Aug. 23. Rob's First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, Aug.23. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. By...
Authorities say drowning victim was Fort Rucker flight student
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The search for a military student who drowned over the weekend in Jackson County is over. Search crews found the victim’s body around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. Investigators with the Jackson County’s Sheriff’s Office said someone out of a group of 33 military students went below the water’s surface […]
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Monday, Aug.22
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rain and thunderstorm chances will be on the high side starting Monday as a very active weather pattern will be in place for much of the work week. Rain chances will range between 50% and 70% for the work week with the highest odds on Monday. The good part will the lower daytime high temperatures as cloud coverage and rainfall will keep the highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
Bay County Courthouse construction creates confusion for residents
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Construction is beginning on a new parking lot and building at the Bay County Courthouse. The parking lot will have a new drainage system underneath the lot. “It’s been very confusing,” Bay County Clerk of Court Bill Kinsaul said. “And then even when they park, finding their way to the […]
Florida Woman Mauled To Death By Group Of Dogs
A 69-year-old Florida woman was found dead after being mauled to death by a group of dogs Sunday. Shirley Johnson, a Holmes County resident, was found dead on Sunday in Gritney, Florida, with over 100 bite marks on her body. According to WJHG, the 69-year-old
Bainbridge high schooler hit by car while crossing street
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A Bainbridge high schooler was struck by a car while walking across a street, according to Bainbridge Public Safety. It happened on a road beside Bainbridge Middle School around 3:30 on Monday. The freshman student was hit by a small white car. The student was taking...
