Streaming crowds confront a star-studded psychological mystery that tanked hard
On the surface, there were plenty of reasons to be curiously excited for writer and director Gilles Paquet-Brenner’s 2015 mystery thriller Dark Places. Adapted from the novel of the same name by Gillian Flynn, the big screen version of the story arrived in theaters less than a year after David Fincher’s Gone Girl had turned the author’s source material into a riveting, character-driven thriller that found major critical and commercial success.
‘Star Wars’ fans think a popular character played by a beloved actor is unappreciated
The Star Wars sequel trilogy has been wrapped up for nearly two years, but some wounds never heal. Critics of the series have long bemoaned that many characters in the series ended up underutilized, and many fans feel like their favorites from the first movie, The Force Awakens, found little resolution by the end of the trilogy. But a recent Reddit post is shouting out one of the more popular characters, played by one of the biggest actors working today.
Forget ‘The Sandman,’ it’s Keanu Reeves’ Constantine fans want to celebrate
Given that he’s been the subject of much speculation surrounding his involvement in both Marvel and DC’s shared universes, it still stings for fans that Keanu Reeves’ Constantine didn’t get the sequels it deserved. Sure, talk of a second installment has emerged every now and again...
Watch: A beloved classic comes to live-action in new ‘Pinocchio’ trailer
The new trailer for the live-action remake of Pinocchio is here to remind you to be brave, truthful, and not selfish, even if you’re not a sentient puppet trying to become a real boy. Oscar-winning director Robert Zemeckis is re-teaming with his frequent collaborator and fellow Academy Award winner...
‘House of the Dragon’ fans think one scene from the show’s premiere was more gruesome than all of ‘Game of Thrones
Warning: This article contains spoilers for episode one of House of the Dragon. The time has finally come: House of the Dragon, the prequel series to Game of Thrones, has finally landed on HBO Max, and the internet has been set ablaze. The premiere episode of the season took us...
A lackluster horror hit that favors gore over scares haunts the streaming Top 5
Plenty of horror movies have successfully balanced blood, guts, and gore with genuine frights and atmosphere, but it’s often too easy to lean into the former at the expense of the latter, something 2022’s Ghost Ship knows all too well. Ironically, the original screenplay was penned as a...
‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ star Virginia Patton Moss dies at 97
Virginia Patton Moss, the actress who played Harry Bailey’s wife in the generational Christmas-themed movie It’s a Wonderful Life, has passed away at the age of 97. Moss passed from natural causes on Aug. 18, according to her obituary Moss only acted for a brief period before retiring from the vocation in 1949 to focus on her husband and raising a family. She appeared in four movies following It’s a Wonderful Life, including her only starring role in a movie called Black Eagle.
Here’s your first look at the Ironheart armor in ‘Black Panther 2’
So much of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been shrouded in secrecy, and fans have been reliant mostly on leaks to get glimpses at the new film. Well, Today is no different. Marvel is going big on the legacy heroes, with Sam Wilson replacing Steve Rogers as Captain America, She-Hulk...
An action thriller everyone seems to hate hunts down a spot on the streaming Top 10
The world of B-tier action thrillers is awash with titles that are hardly barometers of cinematic excellence, with a deluge of hard-hitting genre flicks arriving on what feels like a weekly basis. However, this year’s Hunting Ava Bravo has reached rarefied air that many of its peers can only dream of, by becoming one of the most popular titles on a major streaming service.
John Boyega says he will not be returning to the ‘Star Wars’ franchise
John Boyega has publicly confirmed that he has no intentions of returning to the galaxy of Star Wars, despite fan calls for a return. A breakout star of the sequel trilogy, Boyega has announced his plans to distance himself from the franchise that got him mainstream recognition. Cast alongside fellow English actor Daisy Ridley, and Oscar Isaac, as part of the three new faces of the trilogy, it seems like he’s more than happy to leave it at just the three films.
Who is Rickon Stark in ‘House of the Dragon’ and how is he related to the ‘Game of Thrones’ Stark family?
This article contains spoilers for the first episode of House of the Dragon. The first episode of the highly anticipated prequel to Game of Thrones is finally here, with House of the Dragon premiering on HBO. The first episode of the series introduced us to the cast of characters which included many of the Noble Houses from Game of Thrones like the ruling Targaryens, along with some new houses like the Velaryons.
Harry Styles jokes that we might not see him in the MCU again
Harry Styles blew fans’ minds when he sauntered into the MCU in the post-credits scene of last fall’s Eternals, which revealed that he had joined the franchise as Eros aka Starfox, charming space pirate and brother to Thanos. The sequence clearly set up Styles to have a much bigger role in the universe going forward, but almost one year later, and we still haven’t seen him return as Eros just yet.
‘Star Wars’ fans still aren’t done debating the Holdo maneuver
It’s been five years since Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and many fans just can’t let go. Somewhere on the internet, there will always be fevered debate on Rian Johnson’s take on Luke Skywalker or his attempt to “democratize” the Force. However, there’s one scene in particular that drives fans of tactical realism in interstellar space combat nuts.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ star reveals the secret of the movie’s box office success
Top Gun: Maverick continues to dominate three months after its release, and now fans can trace much of the success to the clan of cast member Glen Powell, who are on the verge of bagging the Family of the Year Award. Powell took to Twitter admit that his family is...
Olivia Wilde explains why Shia LaBeouf was fired from ‘Don’t Worry Darling’
Following her feature filmmaking debut with 2019’s acclaimed teen comedy-drama Booksmart, Olivia Wilde‘s next directorial offering is about to hit theaters this fall in the form of psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling. The movie has inadvertently enjoyed a lot of extra attention thanks to the much-publicized romance between Wilde and leading man Harry Styles, which came out of their working relationship on the movie.
Neil Gaiman sabotaged an awful ‘The Sandman’ movie by leaking the script online
Hollywood has been trying to adapt Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman for decades. That long wait was worth it, as Netflix’s faithful adaptation of the comics (under Gaiman’s watchful eye) is everything fans dreamed of, bringing the story we know and love to live-action with a few sensible tweaks and alterations.
Horror fans heap praise on one of TV’s scariest best kept secrets
For media enthusiasts who don’t belong to the subsection of fans who get their kicks out of scares and cold sweats, one’s fascination with horror content may seem especially bizarre. Rest assured, however, that they too are no strangers to steering away from certain fears, namely the realization that they may never get to consume all the great horror content that has graced us over the last century; indeed, it is likely that you will die without having experienced every story you would have enjoyed.
Neil Gaiman has seen ‘The Rings of Power’ and he’s really impressed
The Sandman creator Neil Gaiman heaps praise on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Gaiman announced on Twitter that he was attending a screening for the first two episodes of Amazon Prime’s s,eries and it went over very well. As a kid, the author had read The Silmarillion, the prequel to J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, which recounts the ancient history, languages, and races in Middle-earth. He added that the television show was what he originally wanted from the book, and he’s eager to “watch the whole series when it drops, with enthusiasm.”
A solid action movie that launched an atrocious franchise brawls with the Netflix charts
Any moderately successful action movie is destined to either launch a money-spinning franchise, or to be cast out of multiplexes forever in favor of terrible VOD sequels. Unfortunately, the first-time clash of genre icons Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger in Escape Plan ended up taking the latter path. The pair...
Neil Gaiman supports ‘The Sandman’ fan cast for missing Endless sibling
The Sandman season one did a great job of seeding future plotlines, leaving fans eager to meet various characters that were obliquely referenced in this first batch of episodes but were not shown on screen. At the top of the pile is the mysterious “Prodigal,” the seventh Endless sibling who is revealed to have vanished long before the events of the series begin.
