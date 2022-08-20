Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"I just kept watching": Central Arizona Vaqueros pitcher reacts to being selected in MLB DraftJeremy BerenCoolidge, AZ
Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in PhoenixJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant is Closing, Returning to the StreetsGreyson FTucson, AZ
How a retirement community survived and thrived during a pandemicCommunity SaddleBrooke
Game Information announced for Arizona Basketball vs Indiana
The 2022-23 Arizona Basketball season is quickly approaching and with the Wildcats playing Indiana this year, the game information has been announced. The Arizona Basketball action is soon picking with the 2022-23 season just around the corner for the Wildcats. And as we are all aware by now, it was...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Things are looking up for Wildcats football
Last year at about this time, I wrote a column that was somewhat dismissive of the oddsmakers in Las Vegas who gave the Arizona Wildcats football team a really disrespectful over/under number of 2 1/2. That meant that bettors could wager as to whether the Wildcats would either win two games or fewer, or three games or more.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Arizona AD on the Future of the Pac-12: ‘I’m Very Confident’
On Sunday, Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke made his first public comments since USC and UCLA announced their departure to the Big Ten. In his statements, Heeke portrayed confidence in the future of the Pac-12, as well as Arizona’s future in the landscape of college athletics. “We are strong....
azdesertswarm.com
Start time, TV info announced for Arizona men’s basketball’s clash with Indiana in Las Vegas
Arizona will face Indiana in the Las Vegas Clash in Las Vegas on Dec. 10, with Fox airing the contest at 5:30 p.m. MT. And per a news release, that will make this the first time a regular season college basketball game gets shown in prime time on the East Coast on a broadcast network.
What will success look like for Arizona Football in 2022?
With fall camp just around the corner for Arizona Football, success for the Wildcats will be contingent on the overall play of the offense. We are just 11 days from Arizona Football kicking off against San Diego State and officially starting the 2022 season. And coming into the year, there are plenty of questions about this team.
The Absolutely Arizona story behind 'Bear Down'
The legendary story of John "Button" Salmon who, on his death, told his University of Arizona teammates to "Bear Down." Longtime Arizona Daily Star columnist Greg Hansen helps sort fact from fiction.
AdWeek
Monica Garcia Joins KVOA in Tucson as Anchor
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Monica Garcia has joined Tucson NBC affiliate KVOA as an anchor. “I left here as the morning reporter,” said Garcia. “Six years...
beckersspine.com
Building housing Arizona orthopedic practice purchased
Montecito Medical purchased the building fully occupied by Tucson (Ariz.) Orthopaedic Institute. The building is 10,270 square feet, and Tucson Orthopaedic Institute is there under a long-term lease, according to an Aug. 23 news release from Montecito. Tucson Orthopaedic Institute was founded in 1994 and affiliated with Orthopedic Care Partners in 2021.
Phoenix New Times
Try These 5 Restaurants and Cafes in Tucson this Fall
It's back-to-school season and for University of Arizona students, classes started on August 22. For those new to Tucson, and those returning for another semester as a Wildcat, the restaurants, bars, and cafes of the Old Pueblo are ready and eager to serve. The food scene in Tucson is rooted...
Phoenix New Times
3 Reasons Why Arizona Leads the Nation in Robocalls
Annette Rivers didn’t expect a call from the University of Arizona a few weeks ago. After 20 years living in Tucson and working for the university, the 61-year-old retired earlier this year to Texas. But she was naturally inclined to answer a call from her former employer. “Hi, this...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Bear takes a walkabout in Tucson
Tourist season has not yet begun but we’re starting to see unusual visitors. A 120-pound bear was touring the area for a few days last week before officers from Arizona Game & Fish captured her. Mark Hart, the public information officer for the department, said the female bear, estimated...
kjzz.org
'The buffet is open': What to do when Arizona wildlife encroaches on your home
Earlier this month, the Arizona Game and Fish Department got reports of a family of five bobcats living in a storm drain in a neighborhood park in north Phoenix — and decided to let them stay. Bears have been spotted near homes multiple times in Oro Valley of late,...
nomadlawyer.org
Tucson: 7 Best Places To Visit In Tucson, Arizona
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Tucson Arizona. There are plenty of things to do in Tucson Arizona. Whether you’re planning a romantic getaway or simply want to spend some time exploring the desert, there is sure to be something to keep you busy. The city is home to several art museums, including the Tucson Desert Art Museum.
AZFamily
Remains of Arizona soldier killed in Korean War to be buried
TUCSON, AZ (AP) -- U.S. Army officials say the remains of a 19-year-old Arizona soldier killed in action during the Korean War in 1950 will be buried next month in Tucson. Burial for Pvt. Felix M. Yanez is scheduled for Sept. 3 at South Lawn Cemetery. Yanez was a native of Douglas, Arizona who served in the Army as a member of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 19th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division.
biztucson.com
UArizona Researchers Developing Reusable Sponges to Remove Toxins
A team of researchers from the University of Arizona and Northern Arizona University is creating a regenerable method for removing stubborn toxins from drinking water – starting with store-bought sponges. University of Arizona and Northern Arizona University researchers are developing specialized, reusable sponges to remove a group of chemicals...
thisistucson.com
This iconic saguaro with as many as 34 arms collapsed this month
Marana has lost one of its oldest and most prominent residents. A towering saguaro nicknamed Strong-Arm collapsed and died along the trail at the Tortolita Preserve on Aug. 4 after a long bout with a bacterial infection. Its exact age is unknown, but experts believe it was at least 150 years old.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Desert Diamond Casino reopening the curtains to its stage
Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment will reopen its Diamond Center with a show by comedian Ron White on Sept. 17. The show marks the first event at the Diamond Center since the official beginning of the COVID-19 epidemic two years ago. White will appear for one night at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $49.50.
krwg.org
Arizona levee breached, hiker missing after floods hit West
A levee was breached Monday in a small town near the Arizona-New Mexico state line, forcing the evacuations of 60 people after a weekend of flash floods across the American Southwest that also swept away one woman who is still missing in Utah’s Zion National Park. The incidents were among many sweeping the southwestern United States and imperiling tourists and residents. Heavy rains in the Dallas-Fort Worth area also caused streets to flood, submerging vehicles as officials warned motorists to stay off the roads. Flooding also hit Moab, Utah, and Carlsbad, New Mexico. Zion National Park rangers also expanded their search for 29-year-old Jetal Agnihotri of Tucson, Arizona, on Monday, three days after she was lost amid floods.
kmyu.tv
Family of missing Zion hiker shares video they believe shows her being swept down river
SPRINGDALE, Utah (KUTV) — The older brother of the Arizona woman reported missing in Zion National Park believes a heartbreaking video captured by a hiker shows his missing sister being swept down the river. Saturday afternoon, park officials publicly identified the woman as Jetal Agnihotri, 29, of Tucson, Arizona.
KOLD-TV
Authorities searching for armed man on University of Arizona campus
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for an armed suspect on the University of Arizona campus early Wednesday, Aug. 24. The University of Arizona Police Department said a man had a handgun in his waistband. He was last seen running away from the communications building, which is near University and Park.
