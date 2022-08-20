ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

FanSided

Game Information announced for Arizona Basketball vs Indiana

The 2022-23 Arizona Basketball season is quickly approaching and with the Wildcats playing Indiana this year, the game information has been announced. The Arizona Basketball action is soon picking with the 2022-23 season just around the corner for the Wildcats. And as we are all aware by now, it was...
TUCSON, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Things are looking up for Wildcats football

Last year at about this time, I wrote a column that was somewhat dismissive of the oddsmakers in Las Vegas who gave the Arizona Wildcats football team a really disrespectful over/under number of 2 1/2. That meant that bettors could wager as to whether the Wildcats would either win two games or fewer, or three games or more.
TUCSON, AZ
heartlandcollegesports.com

Arizona AD on the Future of the Pac-12: ‘I’m Very Confident’

On Sunday, Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke made his first public comments since USC and UCLA announced their departure to the Big Ten. In his statements, Heeke portrayed confidence in the future of the Pac-12, as well as Arizona’s future in the landscape of college athletics. “We are strong....
TUCSON, AZ
FanSided

What will success look like for Arizona Football in 2022?

With fall camp just around the corner for Arizona Football, success for the Wildcats will be contingent on the overall play of the offense. We are just 11 days from Arizona Football kicking off against San Diego State and officially starting the 2022 season. And coming into the year, there are plenty of questions about this team.
TUCSON, AZ
AdWeek

Monica Garcia Joins KVOA in Tucson as Anchor

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Monica Garcia has joined Tucson NBC affiliate KVOA as an anchor. “I left here as the morning reporter,” said Garcia. “Six years...
TUCSON, AZ
beckersspine.com

Building housing Arizona orthopedic practice purchased

Montecito Medical purchased the building fully occupied by Tucson (Ariz.) Orthopaedic Institute. The building is 10,270 square feet, and Tucson Orthopaedic Institute is there under a long-term lease, according to an Aug. 23 news release from Montecito. Tucson Orthopaedic Institute was founded in 1994 and affiliated with Orthopedic Care Partners in 2021.
TUCSON, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Try These 5 Restaurants and Cafes in Tucson this Fall

It's back-to-school season and for University of Arizona students, classes started on August 22. For those new to Tucson, and those returning for another semester as a Wildcat, the restaurants, bars, and cafes of the Old Pueblo are ready and eager to serve. The food scene in Tucson is rooted...
TUCSON, AZ
Phoenix New Times

3 Reasons Why Arizona Leads the Nation in Robocalls

Annette Rivers didn’t expect a call from the University of Arizona a few weeks ago. After 20 years living in Tucson and working for the university, the 61-year-old retired earlier this year to Texas. But she was naturally inclined to answer a call from her former employer. “Hi, this...
ARIZONA STATE
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Bear takes a walkabout in Tucson

Tourist season has not yet begun but we’re starting to see unusual visitors. A 120-pound bear was touring the area for a few days last week before officers from Arizona Game & Fish captured her. Mark Hart, the public information officer for the department, said the female bear, estimated...
TUCSON, AZ
nomadlawyer.org

Tucson: 7 Best Places To Visit In Tucson, Arizona

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Tucson Arizona. There are plenty of things to do in Tucson Arizona. Whether you’re planning a romantic getaway or simply want to spend some time exploring the desert, there is sure to be something to keep you busy. The city is home to several art museums, including the Tucson Desert Art Museum.
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Remains of Arizona soldier killed in Korean War to be buried

TUCSON, AZ (AP) -- U.S. Army officials say the remains of a 19-year-old Arizona soldier killed in action during the Korean War in 1950 will be buried next month in Tucson. Burial for Pvt. Felix M. Yanez is scheduled for Sept. 3 at South Lawn Cemetery. Yanez was a native of Douglas, Arizona who served in the Army as a member of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 19th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division.
TUCSON, AZ
biztucson.com

UArizona Researchers Developing Reusable Sponges to Remove Toxins

A team of researchers from the University of Arizona and Northern Arizona University is creating a regenerable method for removing stubborn toxins from drinking water – starting with store-bought sponges. University of Arizona and Northern Arizona University researchers are developing specialized, reusable sponges to remove a group of chemicals...
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

This iconic saguaro with as many as 34 arms collapsed this month

Marana has lost one of its oldest and most prominent residents. A towering saguaro nicknamed Strong-Arm collapsed and died along the trail at the Tortolita Preserve on Aug. 4 after a long bout with a bacterial infection. Its exact age is unknown, but experts believe it was at least 150 years old.
MARANA, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Desert Diamond Casino reopening the curtains to its stage

Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment will reopen its Diamond Center with a show by comedian Ron White on Sept. 17. The show marks the first event at the Diamond Center since the official beginning of the COVID-19 epidemic two years ago. White will appear for one night at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $49.50.
TUCSON, AZ
krwg.org

Arizona levee breached, hiker missing after floods hit West

A levee was breached Monday in a small town near the Arizona-New Mexico state line, forcing the evacuations of 60 people after a weekend of flash floods across the American Southwest that also swept away one woman who is still missing in Utah’s Zion National Park. The incidents were among many sweeping the southwestern United States and imperiling tourists and residents. Heavy rains in the Dallas-Fort Worth area also caused streets to flood, submerging vehicles as officials warned motorists to stay off the roads. Flooding also hit Moab, Utah, and Carlsbad, New Mexico. Zion National Park rangers also expanded their search for 29-year-old Jetal Agnihotri of Tucson, Arizona, on Monday, three days after she was lost amid floods.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Authorities searching for armed man on University of Arizona campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for an armed suspect on the University of Arizona campus early Wednesday, Aug. 24. The University of Arizona Police Department said a man had a handgun in his waistband. He was last seen running away from the communications building, which is near University and Park.
TUCSON, AZ

