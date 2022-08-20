ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Valley, TX

Comments / 3

Sylvia Pumarejo
3d ago

how sad why can the government give money to buy land to safe all those doggies .Are help people not to breed no more . Government gives out money to other countries why can he help us to safe all the dogs that people don't want. People stop getting puppies if u don't love them .

Reply
3
Gloria Salazar
3d ago

How can you all put down those poor animals you should give the dogs free the ones that are too many give them all fixed you all know some people want one but can not afford to pay you are seeing the words of a cat lover and doggy lover l planning to buy a kitty I m sad what a heart you all have instead of give the extra animals you kill the poor animals God made the kitty's and dogs to love them not to that thank God l would not do that you put them down cause you don't get money for them l don't have adark ❤️ l have lots of loving care for those animals😠😠😠

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

Mission Food Pantry now offering pet food

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Food Pantry is now providing and accepting donations for cat and dog food. According to the City of Mission Facebook page, the food drive titled Mission PAWsible, has accepted donations from Brick Fire Pizza, Ranch House Burgers, Movie Night, and community donations. All the food has been marked, dated, […]
MISSION, TX
KRGV

Stage 2 water restrictions in effect for city of Hidalgo

The city of Hidalgo implemented stage 2 water restrictions. According to the city, irrigation of landscaped areas with hose-end sprinklers or automatic irrigation systems should be limited to Sunday's and Thursday's for street addresses ending in an even number and Saturday's and Wednesday's for street addresses ending in an odd number.
HIDALGO, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen begins to spray for mosquitos

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Due to the recent rainfall, the City of Harlingen is set to spray for mosquitos tonight. According to a The City of Harlingen Facebook post, mosquito control will begin tonight, Aug. 22, through Thursday, Aug. 25, during sunrise and sundown. Harlingen residents are encouraged to remove or empty any standing water, […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Water restrictions in place for Hidalgo residents

HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo residents will be required to follow a stage 2 water restriction plan in response to drought conditions in the Rio Grande Valley. According to a Facebook post from the City of Hidalgo, irrigation of landscaped areas with sprinklers or automatic water systems and washing of any vehicle are limited to […]
HIDALGO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
City
Palm Valley, TX
ValleyCentral

Edcouch host event to meet local enforcements

EDCOUCH, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Edcouch, in partnership with local law enforcement from La Villa and Hidalgo County, are hosting “National Night Out” event. According to a Facebook post by the City of Edcouch, the event will start at 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Aug 25 at Sgt. Juan Rodriguez Community Center, […]
EDCOUCH, TX
ValleyCentral

Back-to-school traffic tips for pick up, drop off

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With the school year beginning, morning traffic is expected to get worse, especially for parents with children to drop off. School police say it is important to remember to drive slow and pay attention to road signs as well as stay away from distractions like cell phones. Law enforcement urges drivers […]
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Valley water planners propose new mini reservoir

Valley water planners say they are thinking of creating a new mini reservoir. The new reservoir would sit along the Raymondville drain, and if built, it could provide water to the Elsa-Edcouch area. The proposal also calls for a water treatment plan. The project price tag is $94 million. The...
KRGV

Family and community honor fallen Valley soldier

Hidalgo County law enforcement escorted the body of a Valley soldier to a funeral home in Mission on Tuesday. The body of Staff Sgt. Robert Magallan, 29, with Fort Hood's 11th Signal Brigade, was taken to Rivera Funeral Home in Mission. SSG Magallan was stationed in Fort Hood and recently...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Overcrowding#Pvas
ValleyCentral

Bobby Pulido headlines Mercedes festival

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mercedes is hosting the Texas Street Festival with headliner Bobby Pulido. As stated on the Texas Street Festival Facebook post, the event will take place from 3 p.m. to midnight on Sept 3, at Downtown Mercedes. The event is free and open to the public, with live music, […]
MERCEDES, TX
kurv.com

Suspect Flees From Cameron County To Mexico In Stolen Vehicle

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect in a stolen vehicle managed to escape into Mexico. Deputies were warned Monday to watch for a white Chevy pickup truck stolen from Brownsville. The pickup was spotted on the Gateway International Bridge and deputies attempted to contact the driver. But the driver ignored deputies and sped through a toll booth into Mexico.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Docs: Five accused of stealing over $200K from farming company

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Five men were accused of stealing over $200,000 from a Donna farming company. Charlie Reyna, Angel Martin Torres, Jaime Flores, Eduardo Perales Jr. and Miguel Angel Rodriguez were arrested on charges of theft of property, between $150,000 and $300,000, according to Hidalgo County Records. According to a criminal complaint obtained by […]
DONNA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
iheart.com

A Kid From South Texas Won Second Place In The USA Mullet Championship

A South Texas boy with an "epic" hairstyle couldn't get enough votes to win a national mullet competition over the weekend. Epic Orta of La Joya finished second in the kid's division of the USA Mullet Championships following a week of online voting. A man known for an epic mullet did compliment Orta's style during the competition. David Spade, who portrayed the mullet-wearing lead character in two "Joe Dirt" movies, commented Friday that Orta's mullet was both interesting and nice. The compliments didn't help push the eight-year-old over the top, as he finished about 15 hundred votes behind the winner.
LA JOYA, TX
KRGV

La Joya boy wins second place in mullet competition

A boy from La Joya won second place in the United States Mullet Competition kids division. Epic Orta walked away with more than 8,000 votes and a $500 award. The first-place winner got $2,500. A hotel on South Padre Island decided Epic deserved more and surprised Epic with another $2,500.
LA JOYA, TX
utrgvrider.com

Without an end in sight￼

Brownsville band hopes to continue performing for years to come. Cannon the Dealers, a Brownsville band that started by playing at parties, just came off its first statewide tour with plans for bigger shows, more original music and hopes for the experience to never end. The band started in 2016...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Alton PD to offer women’s self-defense training

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Alton Police Department announced a women’s self-defense training session for Saturday, Aug. 27. The department’s social media post said the training, in partnership with Tiger Fury Kajukenbo, is free. The event will be at Tiger Fury Kajukenbo located at 306 E. Main St. Ste. 17 in Alton. To reserve a […]
ALTON, TX
KRGV

Victims of deadly Edinburg crash identified as San Juan residents

The two people pronounced dead after a crash in Edinburg Sunday morning have been identified, according to city officials. Elizabeth Gonzalez Jimenez, 37, and Eden Alberis Romero Archaga, 30, were the individuals in the Chrysler Crossfire. At about 5:30 a.m., Edinburg police were dispatched to the 400 block of south...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Four hospitalized after driver crashes into Dollar Tree

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four people are hospitalized after a driver crashed a car through a Dollar Tree in McAllen. According to McAllen Fire Chief Jim Schultz, the driver crashed into a Dollar Tree at the 1400 block of North Ware Road. Officials detained the driver and are investigating if the driver was intoxicated at […]
MCALLEN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy