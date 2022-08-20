Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Former Bama Basketball Player Gives Back to Hometown
Former Alabama guard and current New Orleans Pelican, Kira Lewis Jr., gave back to his former high school this week. Lewis and his foundation purchased three custom uniforms for the Hazel Green high school boys basketball team for the 2022-23 season. The Trojans will be receiving a package that comes with a silver uniform set, a white uniform set, and a red uniform set.
Big Man’s Moment for Anniston’s McElderry
Anniston, AL – Even though the play didn’t count, Anniston’s McElderry shows his skill and savvy as a receiver trying to save quarterback Kam Sandlin from a big loss in Friday’s season opener By Al Muskewitz The play didn’t count and it actually cost his team a penalty – and, if he were being honest about […]
247Sports
Rich Rodriguez accuses Stephen F. Austin of spying on Jacksonville State practice
Jacksonville State head coach Rich Rodriguez is beginning his first year as head coach of the Gamecocks, and he is already involved in headlines before the season even begins. Ahead of Jacksonville State starting its season on Saturday afternoon against Stephen F. Austin, Rodriguez publicly accused Lumberjack coaches of spying on his team during the spring. The coach also said an unidentified individual was seen videotaping the Gamecocks during a recent practice.
Alabama lineman hopes he's 'making progress' with Clemson, 'would love' to visit Death Valley
Dabo Swinney’s camp was the most helpful camp of the summer for this fast-rising Alabama defensive lineman. Daphne (Alabama) Bayside Academy's Graham Uter — a 6-foot-5, 275-pound junior in the class of (...)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Twelve Alabama players land on 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl watch list
The Reese’s Senior Bowl, a college all-star game in Mobile, Ala., that annually serves as the first step of the NFL draft process, released its 2023 watch list on Wednesday morning. And the Alabama football program was well-represented with 12 of its seniors on the list. Below are the...
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: What Edric Hill commitment means for Alabama
Edric Hill announced his commitment to Alabama football Monday, becoming the Crimson Tide’s 21st commit in the 2023 recruiting class. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith provided a breakdown of what Hill’s commitment means for the Crimson Tide in a video. The video can be streamed above.
Alabama Softball Announces Eight-Game Fall Schedule
The Crimson Tide will play a rescheduled Sand Mountain Showdown, seven additional games at Rhoads Stadium.
Alabama Football: Restoring Order
Fans across the nation, particularly those of opposing SEC schools, relish a down year for Alabama football. Of course, a “down year” for the Tide would be cause for celebration at any other school. Alabama finished 13-2 last season, winning the SEC West and the SEC Championship game...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumlocalnews.com
QB Bryce Young, LB Will Anderson Jr. among six players from No. 1 Alabama selected to preseason AP All-America teams
NEW YORK (AP) — QB Bryce Young, LB Will Anderson Jr. among six players from No. 1 Alabama selected to preseason AP All-America teams. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Men’s retailer Onward Reserve to open first Alabama store this fall
Men’s lifestyle retailer Onward Reserve will open its first Alabama location in Mountain Brook’s Lane Parke this fall. Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors (CSREA) announced the Atlanta-based retailer will locate its 14th store in late fall next to tasc and across from Gunn Dermatology along Rele Street. Founded in 2012 by T.J. Callaway, the company has other stores in Georgia, Tennessee, the Carolinas and Texas.
How Big is it? Step Inside the Largest House in Tuscaloosa County Alabama
The biggest home for sale in Tuscaloosa County Alabama is a stunning work of art with Lake Tuscaloosa serving as the backdrop. This home is stacked with tons of custom features and lots of unique touches. Did I mention it is HUGE?. It is located in the Holly Springs subdivision...
thebamabuzz.com
15 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, August 22
We’ve got the inside scoop on 15 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including a new University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) research building in Birmingham. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Altec/Styslinger Genomic Medicine and Data...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Louisiana natives serve true Cajun cuisine at longtime Cullman restaurant
CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) — Two Terrebonne Parish natives are serving real Cajun cuisine to hungry Alabama diners. Aaron Coombs and Kendrick Boudreaux work their culinary magic at Hank’s Sports Bar and Rumors Deli in Cullman, Alabama, a “cheese wedge” shaped building as Coombs describes it. The location has been Rumor’s Deli for roughly 20 years […]
Hero Doughnuts and Buns celebrates grand opening
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Hero Doughnuts and Buns celebrates its grand opening on Tuesday, August 23. Hero Doughnuts will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. It all started with great dough—brioche style—in a two-day process. Doughnuts and buns handmade with that dough paved the way for award-winning burgers, full […]
Bham Now
9 tasty restaurants in Bessemer + Hueytown you need to try, including Alabama’s oldest restaurant
From good ole Southern classics to BBQ to a vegan cafe, Bessemer and Hueytown have so many yummy restaurants. Keep reading to find the spot you should grab a bite the next time you’re in one of these towns. 1. The Bright Star. Transporting you to Greece, this Alabama...
Shelby Reporter
Guthrie’s coming to 280
NORTH SHELBY– A new Guthrie’s restaurant is coming to U.S 280 in the coming months. The new restaurant will be located in the former Zaxby’s building at 4629 U.S. 280. “We’re just glad to be back in Birmingham,” Vice President of Operations, Jason Oliver said. “(We’re) coming back strong.”
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Alabama
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best restaurant's in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Get free cake (and eat it, too) as Nothing Bundt Cake celebrates 25th birthday
Nothing Bundt Cake will give out free cake to celebrate its 25th birthday, and folks in Alabama can take part in this sweet deal. On Sept. 1, all locations of the bakery chain will give free Confetti Bundtlets, or mini bundt cakes, to the first 250 people at each bakery, a publicist says. That includes the Nothing Bundt Cake stores in Birmingham, Hoover, Huntsville, Mobile and Tuscaloosa.
40-year-old ID’d as man killed in Tuesday night shooting in Birmingham
Authorities have released the name of a man killed in a shooting Tuesday night in Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Brandon Eugene King. He was 40 and lived in Birmingham. The shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. at a small apartment building at 2418...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Alabama Cabinet Manufacturer Announces $17 Million Expansion
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A major manufacturer of kitchen and bathroom...
247Sports
46K+
Followers
363K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1