Birmingham, AL

Tide 100.9 FM

Former Bama Basketball Player Gives Back to Hometown

Former Alabama guard and current New Orleans Pelican, Kira Lewis Jr., gave back to his former high school this week. Lewis and his foundation purchased three custom uniforms for the Hazel Green high school boys basketball team for the 2022-23 season. The Trojans will be receiving a package that comes with a silver uniform set, a white uniform set, and a red uniform set.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Calhoun Journal

Big Man’s Moment for Anniston’s McElderry

Anniston, AL – Even though the play didn’t count, Anniston’s McElderry shows his skill and savvy as a receiver trying to save quarterback Kam Sandlin from a big loss in Friday’s season opener By Al Muskewitz The play didn’t count and it actually cost his team a penalty – and, if he were being honest about […]
ANNISTON, AL
247Sports

Rich Rodriguez accuses Stephen F. Austin of spying on Jacksonville State practice

Jacksonville State head coach Rich Rodriguez is beginning his first year as head coach of the Gamecocks, and he is already involved in headlines before the season even begins. Ahead of Jacksonville State starting its season on Saturday afternoon against Stephen F. Austin, Rodriguez publicly accused Lumberjack coaches of spying on his team during the spring. The coach also said an unidentified individual was seen videotaping the Gamecocks during a recent practice.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
tdalabamamag.com

WATCH: What Edric Hill commitment means for Alabama

Edric Hill announced his commitment to Alabama football Monday, becoming the Crimson Tide’s 21st commit in the 2023 recruiting class. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith provided a breakdown of what Hill’s commitment means for the Crimson Tide in a video. The video can be streamed above.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Restoring Order

Fans across the nation, particularly those of opposing SEC schools, relish a down year for Alabama football. Of course, a “down year” for the Tide would be cause for celebration at any other school. Alabama finished 13-2 last season, winning the SEC West and the SEC Championship game...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Men’s retailer Onward Reserve to open first Alabama store this fall

Men’s lifestyle retailer Onward Reserve will open its first Alabama location in Mountain Brook’s Lane Parke this fall. Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors (CSREA) announced the Atlanta-based retailer will locate its 14th store in late fall next to tasc and across from Gunn Dermatology along Rele Street. Founded in 2012 by T.J. Callaway, the company has other stores in Georgia, Tennessee, the Carolinas and Texas.
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
thebamabuzz.com

15 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, August 22

We’ve got the inside scoop on 15 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including a new University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) research building in Birmingham. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Altec/Styslinger Genomic Medicine and Data...
ALABAMA STATE
Education
CBS 42

Louisiana natives serve true Cajun cuisine at longtime Cullman restaurant

CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) — Two Terrebonne Parish natives are serving real Cajun cuisine to hungry Alabama diners. Aaron Coombs and Kendrick Boudreaux work their culinary magic at Hank’s Sports Bar and Rumors Deli in Cullman, Alabama, a “cheese wedge” shaped building as Coombs describes it. The location has been Rumor’s Deli for roughly 20 years […]
CULLMAN, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Hero Doughnuts and Buns celebrates grand opening

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Hero Doughnuts and Buns celebrates its grand opening on Tuesday, August 23. Hero Doughnuts will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. It all started with great dough—brioche style—in a two-day process. Doughnuts and buns handmade with that dough paved the way for award-winning burgers, full […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Shelby Reporter

Guthrie’s coming to 280

NORTH SHELBY– A new Guthrie’s restaurant is coming to U.S 280 in the coming months. The new restaurant will be located in the former Zaxby’s building at 4629 U.S. 280. “We’re just glad to be back in Birmingham,” Vice President of Operations, Jason Oliver said. “(We’re) coming back strong.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Get free cake (and eat it, too) as Nothing Bundt Cake celebrates 25th birthday

Nothing Bundt Cake will give out free cake to celebrate its 25th birthday, and folks in Alabama can take part in this sweet deal. On Sept. 1, all locations of the bakery chain will give free Confetti Bundtlets, or mini bundt cakes, to the first 250 people at each bakery, a publicist says. That includes the Nothing Bundt Cake stores in Birmingham, Hoover, Huntsville, Mobile and Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Alabama Cabinet Manufacturer Announces $17 Million Expansion

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A major manufacturer of kitchen and bathroom...
OXFORD, AL
