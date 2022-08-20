Jacksonville State head coach Rich Rodriguez is beginning his first year as head coach of the Gamecocks, and he is already involved in headlines before the season even begins. Ahead of Jacksonville State starting its season on Saturday afternoon against Stephen F. Austin, Rodriguez publicly accused Lumberjack coaches of spying on his team during the spring. The coach also said an unidentified individual was seen videotaping the Gamecocks during a recent practice.

