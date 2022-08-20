Read full article on original website
fordauthority.com
Revised Duramax 3.0L Diesel Debuts As New Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost Rival
Ford Motor Company and General Motors have gone head-to-head in the automotive market for the better part of the last century, and now, The General has detailed its latest Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost rival. As reported by our sister publication GM Authority, the recently-announced 3.0L inline-six turbodiesel Duramax engine – production code LZ0 – will attempt to give The Blue Oval’s PowerBoost V6 offering a run for its money.
Jeep Small Crossover Spied, Interior Exposed For The First Time
The Jeep Renegade is about to get a smaller brother and we have new spy photos with it. What you see in the gallery below is a prototype of what is currently known as the “baby Renegade” and this time around, we are dealing with a combustion-powered prototype.
electrek.co
Weird Alibaba: This $5,000 Chinese electric car feels like a scaled up Hot Wheels car
At a time when cars seem to be getting bigger and bigger, perhaps we all need to take a step back. I think it’s time to re-evaluate just what cars need to be, how much car is really necessary to move us around. It sounds like China agrees with me, at least judging by the looks of Alibaba’s latest awesome electric car.
Ford Dealt a Huge Blow
The announcement no doubt resonated strongly on all floors at Ford's (F) headquarters in Dearborn, Mich. This unexpected news has certainly taken CEO Jim Farley and his team by surprise as they work to close the gap created by Tesla (TSLA) in the highly competitive and lucrative electric vehicle market.
Carscoops
Nissan To Suspend Operations At Tennessee Plant Building Engines For Mercedes
Nissan will suspend operations at its powertrain facility in Decherd, Tennessee in March 2023 “pending future product announcements,” Nissan North America spokesman Brian Brockman revealed. The plant was opened in 2014 at a cost of $319 million at the height of Nissan and Mercedes-Benz’s engine-sharing collaboration. It has...
MotorAuthority
Pebble Beach Best of Show, Bugatti Mistral, Koenigsegg CC850: Today's Car News
A 1932 Duesenberg won Best of Show at the 2022 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. The award hasn't been given to an American car since 2013, and it went to a Mercedes-Benz in 2021. The Duesenberg is owned by Lee and Penny Anderson of Naples, Florida. Concours Chairman Sandra Button described the car as a combination of "American might and European style."
What Are The Holes In A Plug Used For?
Have you ever taken a close look at a plug before inserting into an outlet and noticed the small holes in the prongs? We finally figured out what they're for.
Coyote 5.0 V8: 5 Liters Howling at the Moon
The Ford Mustang GT uses a 5.0L Coyote V8 to make great power with less displacement than some Dodge and Chevrolet competition. The post Coyote 5.0 V8: 5 Liters Howling at the Moon appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Cockpit Of The Genesis X Speedium Concept Is As Gorgeous As The Exterior
Led by the award-winning Luc Donckerwolke, the design department over at Hyundai and Genesis is turning out some good-looking cars. The striking X Speedium Coupe concept is proof of this and previews the luxury subsidiary's electric future. At the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, the Korean brand took the opportunity to...
electrek.co
Electric Bike Company launches US-built 25 MPH folding electric bike
Newport Beach, California-based Electric Bike Company has just launched its long-awaited folding e-bike model, known as the Model F. The folder embodies much of the same cruiser vibes and design ethos of the company’s larger e-bikes but in a smaller and more portable package. And just like the rest...
Carscoops
Ford Cutting Around 3,000 Jobs Most Of Which Are In The USA
Ford is laying off some 3,000 employees across the United States, Canada, and India. The vast majority of the positions are white-collar salaried jobs located in the United States. The move is part of the automaker’s Ford+ restructuring plan as it positions itself for growth in the future. Ford...
Top Speed
Here’s Your Chance To Own The World’s Fastest Motorcycle (From The ‘80s)
The “World’s Fastest Motorcycle” is a prestigious title and almost every leading manufacturer has contested it at some point. While everyone’s aware of Suzuki and Kawasaki’s rich history in this context, not many know it was Honda’s VFR1000R that redefined the contest way before its other rivals.
pv-magazine-usa.com
EV shipping is set to blow internal combustion engines out of the water
Researchers from the University of California, Berkeley, and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory have released a study which examines “the technical outlook, economic feasibility, and environmental impact of battery-electric containerships.”. Breaking from previous studies, the researchers have classified the volume of space housing the batteries as an opportunity cost, rather...
Future VWs Are Only Allowed To Use Synthetic Blinker Fluid
Volkswagen recently filed a groundbreaking trademark in Mexico. CarBuzz has discovered via The Mexican Institute of Industrial Property (IMPI) that VW's head office filed a trademark for the slogan, "nur synthetische blinkerfleussigkeit verweden," which translates as "use only synthetic blinker fluid." We've been waiting for a manufacturer to improve the...
Carscoops
Volkswagen And Mercedes Secure Access To Raw Battery Materials From Canada
Both Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen have reached agreements with Canada to secure access to important raw materials for battery production, including nickel, cobalt, and lithium. Memorandums of understanding are being signed this week with Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The agreement that VW has secured is...
Carscoops
Bentley Helped Designed This New Horizontal Whiskey Bottle For The Macallan
Bentley and The Macallan distillery today revealed the design of their first collaborative product, a horizontal bottle that will house a limited single malt whiskey that is still in the process of being created. “Our prototype for The Macallan Horizon is truly pioneering in both its design and use of...
Carscoops
Mini Unveils Pokemon-Inspired Special Edition Of Concept Aceman For Gamescon 2022
Mini today announced that it has become the main sponsor of gamescon 2022 in Cologne, Germany, which runs from August 24 to 28. There, it will show off a special version of its latest electric concept vehicle. Through a special partnership with Pokémon, the Mini Concept Aceman will be a...
deseret.com
Electric vehicle drivers are sick of broken EV chargers, survey says
Electric vehicles have been available in the U.S. for more a decade, but sales are hitting record highs right now. Registrations for these electric cars shot up by 60% in the first three months of 2022, even when the market was down 18%, according to Automotive News. The federal government...
4 New Cars Faster Than a Ford Mustang GT
The Ford Mustang GT is a performance bargain with a lot to offer. However, cars like the Chevy Camaro ZL1 and Toyota GR Supra 3.0 will outrun it with ease. The post 4 New Cars Faster Than a Ford Mustang GT appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
techeblog.com
CopterPack Gen 2 is an Electric Backpack Helicopter with a Self-Leveling Autopilot System
With a frame made from carbon fiber honeycomb, the CopterPack Gen 2 is the lightest electric backpack helicopter yet. Details are scarce at this point, but we do know that it boasts an all-electric propulsion system that drives two rotors on each side of the backpack. Everything appears to be controlled with two joysticks, while self-leveling autopilot aims to keep you safe.
