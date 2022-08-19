Read full article on original website
14-year-old shot, killed in Southeast Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police say a teenager has died after being shot in Southeast Atlanta Tuesday evening. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. APD officers responded to a person shot call just after 6 p.m. in the 1000 block of Fayetteville Road where they found a 14-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds.
Rayshard Brooks death: Prosecutors drop charges against Atlanta police officers in shooting
Prosecutors announce decision in case against officers in death of Rayshard Brooks: full press conference. Prosecutors overseeing the case against two Atlanta Police Department officers in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks said Tuesday the officers "committed no crimes." Peter J. Skandalakis, the lead prosecutor appointed by Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, determined Garrett Rolfe was justified in shooting Brooks in 2020 and dismissed charges against him and Devin Brosnan.
Woman 'targeted' victims of triple shooting in Midtown Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA - Investigators say the woman suspected of killing two people and injuring a third, at two separate locations in Midtown on Monday afternoon, specifically targeted her victims. The shootings essentially locked down the Midtown neighborhood in the heart of Atlanta for a couple of hours. The name of...
Woman sues Atlanta cops after bodycam footage shows officer break down her door and slam her to the ground after she refused to give chess set back to man who had moved out
An Atlanta-area woman is suing a police officer after he used excessive force, busting down the door to her home and slamming her to the ground as her son watched in horror after she refused to give the officer a chess set that belonged to the former tenant. Khanay Yancey...
